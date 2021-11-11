Daily horoscope for November 11, 2021

General Daily Insight for November 11, 2021
It's not easy reconciling our minds with our hearts when the willful Sun squares the emotional Moon today. Everybody may seem especially stubborn, and trying to reach a compromise could feel like a waste of time and energy. We might want to retreat and simply wait for all the resistance to pass. Fortunately, Luna teams up with upbeat Jupiter at 2:52 pm EST, helping us find joy in unexpected places. Trying out new creative activities, sports, or love languages could be liberating!
Aries
March 21-April 19
Unconventional ideas may drive a wedge between you and your more conventional friends today. No matter how firmly convinced you are that your perceptions are correct, it's unnecessary to drive your point home, so try to be respectful of their opinions. In time, you might be proven correct -- but you also might not be! Either way, it's OK not to agree on everything with all of your friends. Besides, Aries, you prefer to be ahead of the curve rather than stuck at the back of the herd.
Taurus
April 20-May 20
Having the respect of your peers is important, but not always possible. It could feel like more than one rival is trying to put obstacles between you and your goal at the moment. Still, your best bet is to pretend that this opposition doesn't exist and go for the gold! Even if you don't get what you want, you will gain valuable experience. Ignoring any bad attitudes from your competitors can also establish you as the kind of person who keeps their eyes on the prize, regardless of setbacks.
Gemini
May 21-June 20
A thirst for knowledge may inspire you to dive deep into researching a fascinating subject. It could feel amazing to sink your teeth into an intricate research project like this today, even if it causes the people around you to shake their heads or accuse you of wasting time. The confusion is probably mutual -- you might not have any idea how people can show so little interest in the world around them! Don't let their opinions hold you back from expanding your mind and broadening your horizons.
Cancer
June 21-July 22
You might be worried about sharing your resources with someone else today, as you've likely worked hard to get to where you are in life. The idea of being responsible for anyone else's stability may make you nervous about your own ability to maintain this support. Right now, though, the universe is supporting you when it comes to nurturing someone who needs it. Whether you are giving them money, somewhere to stay, or supportive words, just make sure it comes from the heart.
Leo
July 23-August 22
Two heads are better than one! If you've been having trouble making progress toward a dream of yours, start collecting references of people you could partner with in this endeavor. Most people you've worked with in the past likely admire your Leonine tenacity and optimism and would relish the chance to work alongside you or support you as a benefactor. Having someone else in the picture can allow you to focus on the tasks you love best, giving you more optimism as you work toward your goal.
Virgo
August 23-September 22
You have a lot of willpower, Virgo, and your drive to always improve yourself is admirable. If you've recently been able to overcome a difficult health problem or a major issue at work, reward yourself today for a job well done. Splurging on something special you've had your eye on or taking or a short trip somewhere you've always wanted to go can boost your mood and give you the energy to keep going. If anyone delivers any backhanded compliments about your progress, just brush off their jealousy. You earned this!
Libra
September 23-October 22
The creativity within you is shining right now and you may be eager for a chance to show off your work. Even if you're normally content to sit back and let bolder people perform, today, your enthusiastic efforts could really pay off -- perhaps even with an opportunity for a new income stream. You may not get the money you feel like you deserve right away, but be patient! Good things come to those who wait, and this is just the beginning.
Scorpio
October 23-November 21
Your powerful personality can be intimidating, Scorpio, particularly right now. Remember this if you have the chance to help a loved one who is more timid than you. Instead of judging or poking fun at their efforts, offer some encouragement. Everyone is destined to make mistakes in the beginning, but they'll soon improve. Besides, you've likely messed up at some point in your life as well! When they achieve their goal, no matter what it is, the two of you can celebrate their success as a team.
Sagittarius
November 22-December 21
Something about the unknown may really appeal to your sense of adventure right now. Let your courage inspire you to dive into murky waters after the pearls of knowledge that lie beneath the surface. If you're faced with a task you've never performed before, don't be afraid to roll up your sleeves and get to work. Many of the skills you need to master can probably be acquired through online tutorials or other nonconventional means, so look around. Having faith in yourself could pay off handsomely!
Capricorn
December 22-January 19
Abandoning yourself to sensual pleasure might be a smart choice today, even if others disagree. Someone with your earthy Capricorn nature shouldn't have to deny a desire for pleasure. Unfortunately, you may have friends who think life should be a struggle and resent what they see as frivolous behavior. Luckily, you've got cosmic permission to turn a deaf ear to any of their opinions about your decadent behavior! By following your heart and working hard, you've earned these rewards.
Aquarius
January 20-February 18
New ground lies ahead of you right now, ready for you to build a fresh foundation. Although others may worry that you're being too risky, you have all the faith necessary to forge into an emerging field. As long as you know what you're getting into, it's OK if the learning curve is steep or if authority figures are skeptical. Even if you don't succeed in the way you hope, the experience will still be valuable -- and no one will be able to accuse you of being ruled by fear!
Pisces
February 19-March 20
It's time to invite your inner artist out to play. Even if you don't normally consider yourself a creative person, you can still have lots of fun making things. Don't worry about looking unpracticed -- that's part of the appeal! Everyone can create something, and your fresh ideas might inspire those around you. Experienced creators may envy the casual fun you can have making whatever you want, and you never know what opportunities or connections will happen thanks to your open and upbeat attitude.