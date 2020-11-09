Daily horoscope for November 9, 2020

The focus is on you right now and, although this is your moment in the spotlight, perhaps not everyone is happy about it. You could experience the jealousy of someone close to you today, but if you keep your head held high without bragging, they will have nothing to stand on. Your good work and attitude speak for themselves, so let them! Your mind and wit will be sharp, so it will be difficult for others to throw you off your guard. You've got this!