Daily horoscope for November 7, 2020

Now is a time to look inward and ask yourself where you’re going, in a broad sense. Where do you see yourself 20 years from now? There’s no need to plan out every detail of the next two decades, but create a picture for yourself of where you’d like to be in the future, regardless of how you get there: what home you’d like to live in, what kind of people you want to have around you... Visualizing this will give you a renewed sense of purpose and excitement for life.