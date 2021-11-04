Daily horoscope for November 4, 2021

General Daily Insight for November 4, 2021
Profound changes regarding our relationships could shift into place today thanks to the New Moon in transformative Scorpio at 5:15 pm EDT. Instead of trying to make our own luck, we're being invited to receive the universe's endless bounty. If we experience loss, it's important to stay calm -- anything that falls away probably no longer served us, as indicated by Luna's harsh aspects to mature Saturn and awakening Uranus. When the controlling Sun opposes Uranus this evening, we're encouraged to exchange safety for spontaneity.
Aries
March 21-April 19
The sooner you release resentment toward people or events, the happier you will be. Dwelling on a toxic relationship or panicking if a source of income dries up at this time could block the resources you desire. By keeping your eyes firmly trained on the horizon, you can make your way toward a more pleasant destination. Stay positive and know that this period of stress won't last forever. No matter how dark it is right now, there's a brighter future in store for you.
Taurus
April 20-May 20
Someone who is quirky and unpredictable may catch your eye today. Whether it's a friend, a love interest, or a workmate, letting this rebel inject some spontaneity into your life could be surprisingly beneficial. Instead of searching for your ideal companion, set your expectations aside and be open to spending time with people who are radically different from those you've known before. Venturing out of your comfort zone might not be so scary with this person at your side. They may even give you the courage to change your look in a positive way.
Gemini
May 21-June 20
Constant self-criticism could be keeping you down at the moment. If you want to meet some personal goals, you might need to build up your confidence. You may worry that you won't be able to reach the finish line at all, but don't give up! A multi-talented person like you can do almost anything you set your mind to. You could discover entirely new facets of yourself as you work toward these goals -- and perhaps uncover previously hidden parts of someone else as well.
Cancer
June 21-July 22
People likely think more highly of you than you realize. Don't feel compelled to prove your worth to someone you want to impress. Instead, take this moment to dedicate yourself to the activities and people that give you joy. Your light can truly shine bright when you have fun and let yourself laugh as loud as you want. Hanging out with your real friends will be far more enjoyable than chasing someone who doesn't see how amazing you already are.
Leo
July 23-August 22
Worrying about the future isn't likely to make today any better. Rather than trying to steer your ship where you want it to go, let it drift! You might be surprised by the wonderful surprises that flow your way. Even an energetic adventurer like you, Leo, could really benefit from a slower pace. It may take you far off the beaten path, to new places with all sorts of cultural diversions. The treasures of new experiences will likely be worth any stress the voyage causes.
Virgo
August 23-September 22
Negative judgments might be undermining your social life at this time. The world is filled with an infinite variety of people, and by accepting others for who they are, you can also become more forgiving toward yourself. Shortcomings that used to keep you awake may begin to seem like charming quirks, and you might even work up the courage to try your hand at something totally new. Your updated outlook could surprise friends and family, but once they adjust to any changes, they'll likely support you completely.
Libra
September 23-October 22
Financial fears could make a difficult situation worse. To cultivate the abundance you seek, imagine yourself living your desired lifestyle with your ideal daily routine. When you think about it, you might realize that you already have just about everything you need to thrive. Get into the habit of making a gratitude list -- even just inside your head -- every time you feel a sense of lack. Anything that brings you joy can go on your list, no matter how simple it may seem.
Scorpio
October 23-November 21
You may be feeling a sense of rejection from a recent experience, but this doesn't have to be a crisis. There are plenty of people who would make great friends, collaborators, or partners, and it's likely the person who turned you down wouldn't have made a good teammate for you anyway. Don't be afraid to set out for greener pastures! Still, it's normal to be upset in a situation like this, so think about slowing down this evening and spoiling yourself with an indulgent experience to heal your heart. You're worth it.
Sagittarius
November 22-December 21
Suppressing your emotions could be difficult today, although you may not be in a place where you're free to let them out. You might want to look into alternatives to potential confrontations, such as sharing your feelings with a counselor or writing in a journal. When channeled in a healthy direction, anger and pain can still trigger positive change. Plus, getting it out of your system in a beneficial way could help you focus on other work with less stress clouding your mind.
Capricorn
December 22-January 19
You could feel like a fish out of water at the moment. Venturing into unfamiliar territory is almost never easy for a cautious Capricorn like you, but it might be especially challenging right now. Take a deep breath and keep your mind centered as best you can. Your calm demeanor could help everyone else involved relax as well, and your peers may admire your reserve and respect your prowess even more than before. Even in strange situations, you can come out on top!
Aquarius
January 20-February 18
It's not necessary to remain stuck in a no-win situation. This may be the time to quit a job or leave a project that makes you miserable, even if you don't have another thing to do lined up after it. Your unorthodox talents and innovative skills could attract a moneymaking opportunity surprisingly quickly -- perhaps even one that allows you to work from home. No matter what happens, simply escaping a toxic environment will probably be a huge relief.
Pisces
February 19-March 20
Some mysteries will never be solved. Instead of wasting time trying to decipher someone's strange behavior, take today to work on a skill of your own. It may be difficult for you to stick with a tough endeavor, but you're capable of pushing past any uncertainty all the way to the finish line. Learning how to do something both fun and useful could give you a much-needed confidence boost. Don't let confusing or negative feedback get you down -- just keep practicing!