Daily horoscope for November 4, 2021

Negative judgments might be undermining your social life at this time. The world is filled with an infinite variety of people, and by accepting others for who they are, you can also become more forgiving toward yourself. Shortcomings that used to keep you awake may begin to seem like charming quirks, and you might even work up the courage to try your hand at something totally new. Your updated outlook could surprise friends and family, but once they adjust to any changes, they'll likely support you completely.