Daily horoscope for October 28, 2023

General Daily Insight for October 28, 2023

An emotional rollercoaster might be in store. The sensitive Moon steps into down-to-earth Taurus, allowing us time to sit with our emotions in a grounded way before more powerful feelings surface. With intense Mars and communicative Mercury both opposing expansive Jupiter, issues can get blown out of proportion with dramatic results -- especially as this happens in tandem with the overflowing emotionality of the Full Moon in Taurus at 4:24 pm EDT. With Scorpio and Taurus dominating the energy, expect deep-seated emotions, honesty, and genuine care.

Aries

March 21-April 19

Stubbornness is threatening to throw you off your game, and your patience might be tested at any moment! In particular, someone may insist that you perform a task a certain way, but it's not the way that you usually do it. This could have you digging in your heels and refusing! Remember: just because it's not your typical style doesn't mean that it's wrong, and kicking up a fuss might just fuel further conflict. Make a pact with yourself to be a peacemaker.

Taurus

April 20-May 20

You could have to remind yourself that someone is on your team. This person may be trying to show tough love, but all you hear is negativity. While they potentially are critiquing you, it might be coming from a place of love, as they could be noticing things about the outcome of your actions that aren't obvious to you. Even if they don't deliver their message smoothly, what they're saying could have a valuable kernel of truth in it.

Gemini

May 21-June 20

Focus is key. As you make your way through the day, you may need to count to ten before responding in order to avoid snapping at certain people. They could be acting in irritating or immature ways toward you or in general, and this may push you to respond to them in kind. It would be wiser to hold your tongue and focus on what you yourself are doing. They're making themselves look bad all on their own! You don't have to join them.

Cancer

June 21-July 22

Others may not understand your emotions. You could be with people who don't understand your background or why certain topics are more intense for you. Unless you let them in, they'll probably remain confused by your responses. Some people will be unwilling to learn more about you, as they may be too self-centered to think outside their own box, but others will be glad to meet you wherever you are. You should not have to be someone else to impress anyone.

Leo

July 23-August 22

Shame could have you reevaluating the people in your life. You may feel that you've been embarrassed in a public way by someone that you care about, and this can be a very difficult feeling when you take pride in how you present yourself to the world and your loved ones! Being set up to be humiliated would be awful -- if that's what happened, you deserve better than such a negative connection. That said, if it was an accident, that can be worked through.

Virgo

August 23-September 22

Important revelations are at the tip of your tongue! You've probably grown more comfortable with yourself recently, and you know you don't have to be afraid of showing the world your true self. If you've been mulling over this for a long time (or simply longer than other people would have contemplated it), it may come as a shock to your peers. Just be honest about what you're feeling and the changes that you want to make, and the right people should get on board.

Libra

September 23-October 22

Unreasonable expectations can't hold you down any longer! There may be someone or a group of people in your life who have put restrictions on you, either real or metaphorical, that are pushing you to make choices that go against what you really want to be doing. Shake these emotional chains off of you and reject whatever thoughts and expectations are holding you back from trying things that excite you to your core! You don't need someone else's permission to live.

Scorpio

October 23-November 21

Someone in your life may show a side of themselves you haven't seen before. This side may be good or bad -- either way, they'll possibly reveal stubborn opinions regarding subjects that you never knew they felt strongly about. This is a good time for you to ponder this glimpse into how they're truly feeling. If their morals or goals no longer align with yours, then it could be time to move on. When someone shows you who they are, believe them.

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

A glimpse of what's to come could be right around the corner! Someone who's already taken the path that you are following in life, likely related to your career, health, or spirituality, can show you what you can guess your life will resemble in a few years' time. This could feel like you are looking into a crystal ball to understand what the future will be -- if you don't like what you're seeing, then you should make a change sooner rather than later.

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Your creativity can drive you toward your dreams. You might have thought that you needed to fit yourself into a box that you didn't necessarily belong inside of. Crushing yourself and your personality to work into an unnatural shape would be exhausting! It's not genuine, and this will be felt by others as well as you. When your self-expression is true and comes from an honest place, it's much more likely to be well-received. Be yourself, not a false version of you.

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Two sides are potentially tugging at your heart! On one side there may be a person who is more nurturing, but overly clingy, while on the other side, perhaps you know someone who's more reliable, but less emotionally connected with you. You might not know who to go to in times of trouble or when you need counseling -- they might even tell you different things when you ask for advice. Your intuition can guide you along the best of both paths.

Pisces

February 19-March 20

You're learning who you can rely on. Some people are not reliable, despite trying to seem that way, while others will show up for you without trying to force an image of themselves. You can tell them by their actions, not their words, because it's much easier to claim that you will be there for someone when times are hard. It's a lot harder to actually be there! The ones who genuinely come through are the people that you're meant to invest your time into.

