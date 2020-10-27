Daily horoscope for October 27, 2020

This is a great day to strike up conversations with co-workers as both communicative Mercury and kind Venus move into your career zone. With this charming energy influencing your workplace, you may connect with your colleagues better than ever before. You already spend so much time together, so why not try to get to know each other more? You all may realize that you have more in common than you thought. Your creativity is also at an all-time high, so try approaching a challenging situation from a different angle.