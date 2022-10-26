Daily horoscope for October 26, 2022

General Daily Insight for October 26, 2022

Deception can be difficult to discern. The emotional Moon opposes shocking Uranus, potentially scrambling our senses with unexpected information. Making impatient decisions in response to that could confuse us even further. Luna then disagrees with restrictive Saturn, inviting create situations in which we'd held back, often in frustrating ways. Thankfully, the Moon then trines creative Neptune, heightening our intuition once more. Finally, intellectual Mercury trines ambitious Mars at 11:37 pm EDT, speeding our thoughts and emboldening our conversations. We should choose our words carefully.

Get your FREE cosmic profile at Tarot.com.

Aries

March 21-April 19

Partnerships could have you jumping to conclusions. A close partner, whether business or personal, might be influencing your present decisions. Despite their insistence on it being their way or the highway, this might not be right for you! Don't hesitate to firmly tell them if you need time to figure out what you feel is right for you. They may continue to push until you shut them down, so if they don't understand, be more firm while still remaining polite.

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Your loved ones might currently be trying to decide something for you. While they might think that they're doing this lovingly, that doesn't make it right for them to hurry you into a decision that you're not ready for. It's fair to be honest with yourself and them by saying that you need more time to make a decision. Hastily choosing something could create frustrations for you with your public persona or career. Don't worry about what others will think.

Gemini

May 21-June 20

Burning the candle at both ends isn't sustainable right now, Gemini. Efforts to expand your physical or mental horizons might collide with your responsibilities -- finding a better balance may be necessary to achieve a positive outcome. Perhaps you've slipped out of touch with your inner self recently, and the Moon teams up with responsible Saturn to show you that you can't keep spreading yourself so thin. Rest and allow your body to heal, so that it doesn't force you into bedrest later.

Cancer

June 21-July 22

Recent drama could have left you rattled. You may experience a dramatic moment between your friends or acquaintances, which might throw you off your rhythm in a way that you didn't think it would initially. Even if you don't normally respond to situations this way, you could impulsively decide to become loyal to one party and end up regretting it once the situation has fully unfolded. Avoid taking sides this time around -- it will likely end in more unhappiness for you than for them.

Leo

July 23-August 22

Your work/life balance might require some reshaping. Frustrating situations in your home life can bleed into your work life or hinder your responsibilities all too easily, and the two worlds may end up piling stress on top of stress for you. While you have the potential to turn this around, it could take some intense focus to identify and implement new ways to make your home or workplace more relaxing. Let the universe embolden you to reach out and ask for ideas as needed.

Virgo

August 23-September 22

Misinformation could show you another side of someone today. This person may provide you with some faulty information that traps you in a restrictive or difficult situation, leading you to lose any trust you had in them. Your intuition can then become more attuned to this person's nature once you're no longer seeing them through rose-colored glasses. It could feel triumphant to tell them off, but that feeling likely won't last. Instead, try to be empathetic while still maintaining your new boundaries.

Libra

September 23-October 22

An impulse buy could quickly disappoint you. If you're faced with a very persuasive salesperson or advertisement that convinces you to buy something that you didn't know you needed before right then, you probably don't really need it! While it may be alluring to open your wallet as soon as you hear the price, take a second to yourself and think it over, no matter how much you're being pressured to buy. Odds are, this isn't something you'll still want tomorrow.

Scorpio

October 23-November 21

Last minute or careless changes to your appearance could be a mistake. A peer may influence your style decisions, or even make them for you without your permission, and you might be unhappy with the results. Perhaps you listened to them out of politeness, or they may genuinely have control over your looks, but either way, the results are likely awkward or uncomfortable for you. Do what you can to influence the look in your favor -- try to let your genuine self shine through!

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Your thought process might be all over the place at this time. You may feel more confused by life than normal lately, and that overthinking could be draining you. Possibly, feelings of isolation are the source of this lack of energy -- you may be using a large amount of your mental energy worrying while not truly talking about your problems. Taking a few hours to rest your brain or open up to someone who will listen can help you replenish your mental battery.

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

An emotional decision regarding your friendships may now become a better option than you would have thought. It could be time to let go of people that you once considered pals, but whom you haven't heard from in a long time. They might not have been the best friend anyway -- hindsight could show you ways they were controlling, restrictive, or simply weren't a good companion for you. Moving on from someone who wasn't allowing you to be yourself is understandable.

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

You might be torn between your public image and your inner soul. At any moment, you may face someone cornering you with a question. Whether or not they have good intentions, you must choose between showing them a passionate side of your mind that you don't usually show versus keeping up a more professional version of yourself. Mercury and Mars both spur you to share what you truly feel! You're allowed to be yourself, even if it's not what they were expecting.

Pisces

February 19-March 20

Wrong directions could spin you in circles. Someone may provide you with instructions that don't take you where you want to go, or you might receive advice that doesn't resonate with you. They may or may not be intentionally leading you wrong, but this could be an indication to avoid them when you need guidance in the future. This can be disheartening, especially if you were earnestly seeking answers, but never fear. You'll likely be better equipped to trust your own intuition after this.

