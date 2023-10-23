Daily horoscope for October 23, 2023

General Daily Insight for October 23, 2023

Scorpio Season is here! The emotional Moon and wounded healer Chiron team up to strengthen our empathy, so you may notice yourself and others being more compassionate than normal. The driven Sun makes its dramatic entrance into magnetic Scorpio at 12:21 pm EDT, adding an extra dose of alluring and honest energy to our daily lives. Unfortunately, when Luna squares eccentric Uranus, we may run into impulsive energy that can put us into an irritable or nervous mood. Let's lean into our compassionate sides instead.

Aries

Your friends may look to you for emotional guidance throughout the day. They're potentially going through a crisis in some part of their life or grappling with a problem that they've been unable to figure out, and you could have the insight that will allow them to work through their struggles. Working together throughout any issues can strengthen the bond between you, since they'll see that you are there for them. Just avoid appearing to be preachy -- they might tune that right out!

Taurus

You're able to be honest about the feelings that are in your heart. Even if you've recently stumbled when releasing your emotions, it's okay. Prepare yourself for someone to ask you a question, providing an opportunity to open up and free yourself from any silent weights that have been dragging you down. Don't forget to check and ensure they have space to hold your emotions with you for a little while! Once they give the green light, sharing is an amazing way to feel lighter.

Gemini

The wise words of a mentor can be more meaningful than ever. Whether they've achieved career goals you'd like to emulate or have earned your admiration for personal reasons, you're likely looking to them to inspire your grand ambitions. Wanting to model your own life after someone else's is flattering, but it might also not be quite right for you, since everyone has their own journey. Be open and listen to what they have to say, but it's okay if it doesn't resonate with you.

Cancer

You may gain a reputation for intensity today! Someone may want to be your friend or get to know you more, but they're possibly intimidated by your popularity, your mystery, or your carefree attitude. You're probably someone who's easy to have fun with, but you might also have a free spirit that doesn't want to be bogged down with the opinions of others. Peers may enjoy themselves while worrying that you won't stick around. Keep being yourself! There will be people who appreciate YOU.

Leo

Yes, Leo, honesty IS the best policy at present -- especially with family members. If you've been avoiding telling them something for some time, take this moment to let them in on the secret. Whether these are your biological relatives, someone who is paternal or maternal to you, or your roommates, you may feel a deep burning desire to come clean to them and tell them what you've been keeping inside. Don't let this keep weighing you down! Take a breath and set it free.

Virgo

You're able to take on the current work of others. It may be that someone isn't fulfilling their end of the bargain and you're having to pick up their slack, or you could have to do double the work that you were expecting due to receiving an unfair hand. Having to do much more than you should be doing is frustrating, and ultimately, you shouldn't have to do so. Consider starting a conversation with someone who can change the situation.

Libra

Past wounds can be healed in the present. Someone who meant a lot to you may have hurt you, and whether the wound is fresh or ancient history, they could be returning to your life or showing up again in your mind. This is a sign to do some reflection on healing and absolution. The person may apologize directly, you might seek an apology, or you may choose to forgive without acknowledgment from the other person. Do what would be soothing for you.

Scorpio

You're glittering gold, Scorpio! The Sun's spotlight is shifting onto you -- you might not be used to all the extra attention, but don't worry. As your energy becomes more magnetic, you can use this cosmic power-up to your advantage, especially if you've failed to get positive attention from others in the recent past. Don't let this opportunity pass you by! At least consider using this time on center stage to network and make positive impressions on those that matter to you.

Sagittarius

Routines may seem exceedingly complex at the moment. With surprising events and opportunities likely coming your way throughout the day, you might get so distracted by all the new information and tasks entering your life that you completely forget about the habits that you already had established. It can feel like you're doing something good for yourself, but it might just be that you're doing something different -- remember, something new is not always better than something consistent. Weigh the pros and cons.

Capricorn

Your friends might be seeking your honest opinion. They trust you to tell them the truth and not just what they want to hear, but despite the fact that they're seeking your sincerity, this doesn't mean that you have to deliver harsh critiques word for word. If you have negative feedback to give, try to make sure that it's coming from a constructive place and not from an insulting place, because you don't want to jab at your pals for no reason. Take it seriously.

Aquarius

You're now ready to be more empathetic and compassionate with people who may not have extended the same courtesy to you. They potentially don't understand your dreams or your energy, and because of this, they could accidentally or purposefully alienate you and those who stand beside you. Whether they understand who you are or not isn't an excuse to exclude you, but at least they're showing you who they truly are. Refrain from retaliation -- simply stand with the people who stand with you.

Pisces

It's easier to be objective about the past. Where you once made over-emotional decisions and arrived at misled conclusions, you are able to see with clarity at last. Make an effort to find a few minutes to contemplate the reasons behind events in your life that brought you here. Not every opportunity looks positive at the beginning, and many blessings are in disguise when we receive them, so keep your eyes open for what you can perceive differently going forward. Remember, hindsight is 20/20.

