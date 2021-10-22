Daily horoscope for October 22, 2021

General Daily Insight for October 22, 2021
We may be rational and practical to the point of ruthlessness today. As aggressive Mars squares destructive Pluto at 12:20 am EDT, working toward our goals may seem more important than worrying about who could get hurt. Meanwhile, the emotional Moon's goading square to exuberant Jupiter could encourage us to push past our limits. If we can bring ourselves to stop and think, the Moon's harmonious trine with transformative Pluto can still bring us insight into the power dynamics in our lives.
Aries
March 21-April 19
Making decisions in a close relationship could be difficult at this time, as the two of you may be tempted to tussle over who has the power to make the final call. Try to keep in mind the shared values and ideals that bind you together. This might remind you that you and the other person are working toward the same goal, even if your approaches differ. Seeing them as a peer rather than an enemy can help you both choose the common good.
Taurus
April 20-May 20
You may run into a conflict with the law -- or with a busybody who's decided that they're the law's personal representative -- in the course of your work today. Thankfully, the actual relevant authority figure might have more sympathy for your side of the story than whoever instigates the issue does. As long as you don't try to push the boundaries to demand more than your fair share of consideration, you can emerge from any drama without lasting damage.
Gemini
May 21-June 20
An adventurous financial move may appeal to you now, but there could be some friction if you take this risk using resources you share with others. Even if you think the potential reward is great enough to justify going behind their backs just this once, your secrecy may not be as subtle as you think it is! You're likely to get caught. You can, however, direct your energy toward researching your potential investment so you can make its case to others openly.
Cancer
June 21-July 22
A relationship conflict you have at home or with family may seem difficult to deal with, but your friends, who've perhaps been hearing about it for a while, could have helpful insights for you. A dynamic that you're too deeply embedded in to recognize might be more obvious from a distance. Even as you take in your friends' perspectives, try to maintain some boundaries in what you tell them. No matter how mad you are at your opponent, some things should stay private.
Leo
July 23-August 22
Workplace gossip could get out of hand at the moment, and it may be easy to cross a line from sharing information about a controversial matter into saying something hurtful. Staying focused on your larger career goals can guide you to the big picture, beyond the details of today's drama. You may still have a lot to say about your professional life, but do your best to direct your desire for connection toward building constructive relationships that can help you reach your goals.
Virgo
August 23-September 22
Money may seem to talk loudly, particularly if you can't get people to take you seriously any other way. While you might succeed in getting others to do what you want in the moment by either giving or withholding resources, ask yourself if this is consistent with your internal philosophy. If an exceptionally tough situation truly needs such a rough approach, your lofty ideals could need to make room for this occasional reality. Building a lasting relationship probably still requires a gentler touch.
Libra
September 23-October 22
You may be ready to speak out against a family dynamic that is controlling or manipulative. Before you confront anyone, try to be aware of how you may benefit from the present arrangement, such as through gaining access to money or other shared resources. Though you could ultimately be capable of working out some changes to any agreement without abandoning it entirely, you may need to first be honest with yourself about what you might have accepted in exchange for your freedom.
Scorpio
October 23-November 21
You might feel like maintaining control over information is a way for you to achieve security. Unfortunately, the strain of holding in too many secrets can sap energy that you'd otherwise be able to use for different things. Look for a different kind of security by taking the risk of opening up to someone you trust. If you're pleasantly surprised by how well this goes, you might be tempted to divulge too much too fast, so be careful! Start small for now.
Sagittarius
November 22-December 21
A distressing event in the news may motivate you to make an effort to be the change you want to see in the world. Finding a way to take concrete action can be an outlet for any intense emotions about the situation. It might also make discussing your views with others easier. While they may have avoided getting involved because they didn't know where to begin, asking them to do something specific with you is more likely to encourage them to help right now.
Capricorn
December 22-January 19
An authority figure may be goading you at this time. Being in any way dependent on them could be exacerbating the problem. Look for a way to do what you need to do by yourself without involving them to reduce any tension. You may have more resources available to help with whatever issue or project you're working on than you thought you did! Still, try to keep your inventory realistic and don't let your estimates get inflated by the excitement of the moment.
Aquarius
January 20-February 18
Being too pushy about your ideology might lead to you having more solitude than you thought you wanted right now, as people may decide they don't want to argue with you. On the other hand, some quiet rest at home could be just what you need. Taking some time to recharge can let you reconnect with a broader sense of yourself, one that's bigger than your views on any particular issue. You might still be right, but there's more to you than that!
Pisces
February 19-March 20
Using your money to get your way in a community of yours could be tempting, but you might be making any conflict more complicated than it needs to be. Even if you're dissatisfied with what prominent members of the community have said in public, approaching them in private to talk further may go better than you expect. You might not get everything you want, but you could learn about other sides of the story or work toward a compromise that's better for everyone involved.