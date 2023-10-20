Daily horoscope for October 20, 2023

General Daily Insight for October 20, 2023

Luck is in the air! The confident Sun conjoins verbose Mercury at 1:38 am EDT, refreshing our communication in a powerfully entertaining way that keeps our minds sharp. Plus, the sensitive Moon collaborates with loving Venus and then lucky Jupiter, delivering us the feeling of being too blessed to be stressed. They may also provide us with gifts, opportunities for growth, or friendship. Unfortunately, Mercury then squares chaotic Pluto, which can darken our thoughts and make us critical or argumentative. Keep things as light as possible.

Aries

March 21-April 19

You may have opportunities to expand your network, but watch out! There might be a catch. Unexpected windfalls can improve your security, guiding you through long-term decisions and strengthening you to fix issues that have been causing you stress for a while. Unfortunately, any new source of revenue will probably come with a struggle, which could be anything from a difficult coworker to a tedious routine, or even a long commute. Balance the pros and cons, then see what you come up with.

Taurus

April 20-May 20

You're currently a creative dynamo, but others may not understand your vision. Your mind is ready for the universe to pitch in, whether it's through a shower of cosmic inspiration, a clear answer to a decision that you've been struggling with, or the full dissipation of a long-term mental obstacle. However, you could receive some pushback from other people in your life, especially those who don't want you to change. Remind them that no matter what, you will always be yourself!

Gemini

May 21-June 20

Surprising others can be a great thing at the moment. In particular, if you've purposefully stayed shallow in your conversations with one or more friends in your life, then the universe is encouraging you to bare your softer side. It's not that you are afraid of sharing your feelings, but you may be cautious when it comes to wearing your heart on your sleeve due to past hurts. Consider letting others see your heart, even if it means feeling a little vulnerable.

Cancer

June 21-July 22

Your message may be too assertive. The issue might be that you're totally on the cutting edge, or you could be around one specific group that doesn't support what you're saying. Feeling like you're on the outside isn't fun, but you're not too far separated! Remember, you don't have to attempt to force people to believe in the same things you do. That risks creating a rift between you, as they may not understand why you'd want that. Try to live and let live.

Leo

July 23-August 22

Someone could be jealous of your sense of security at this time -- perhaps even trying to drag you back down. When you progress toward being the person that you want to be, unfortunately, there could be people who preferred you back when you were more like them. After all, misery loves company. Whether they were toxic or simply enabled your bad habits, you shouldn't have to slide backward to make them feel comfortable! You've got this, Leo. Just stay strong.

Virgo

August 23-September 22

What you have to offer is powerful, but you have to recognize what that is. Today is filled with windows for you to share your gifts, but you aren't automatically perfect. If you haven't been developing your talents or even working on figuring out what they are, you may need to return to the practice room! On the other hand, if you have been devoting your free time to honing your craft, you should encounter more chances to showcase whatever you've been working on.

Libra

September 23-October 22

Cosmic fog is concealing a once-familiar view. Life can be exceedingly confusing at this time, and other people might not understand why you're doing what you're doing. Your actions may seem out of character to them, or you might have had a change of heart toward a person you've known or a dream you've had for a long time. You aren't required to explain yourself to most others, but if you want to share, they would probably benefit from knowing your motives.

Scorpio

October 23-November 21

Friends may be supporting you all the way, but your own fears can still hold you back. You might not be hearing their cheers through the condemnation from your inner bully. This embeds doubt into your foundations, even though others can see your potential and are working hard to get you to see it as well. There may be those who would speak up in criticism, but even superstars have their critics. Why not find out what would happen if you tried?

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

You're potentially more dedicated to one focus than ever, but what are you letting slip? Your present motivation could be propelling you closer to a goal that you've been working toward for a long time -- you may start working double time! Unfortunately, this can push people away from you, and before you know it, it's been months since you've spoken with a sibling or close friend. Don't let keeping your eye on the prize damage your connections with your loved ones.

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

You might be ready to expand your mind, even as others work to keep it closed. People may have tried to instill a certain belief in you when you were young, whether it was a religious belief or a personal mantra, but you're allowed to decide if it no longer resonates with your soul. As you make your way through life, you will find yourself capable of shedding philosophies that have been binding your heart. There is freedom in choosing what makes for YOU!

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

A joyful secret could be moments from leaping off your tongue! This may be something that you're not sure others will receive well, even though you're proud of it, and you've likely put time and effort into the process. It might be an aspect of who you are, or it may be a business, a book, or an art project. Although it is difficult to be your authentic self sometimes, whatever criticism you receive, you will know that you're staying true to yourself.

Pisces

February 19-March 20

Secrets may be uncovered at any moment. Your connections with others could feel stronger than ever, almost like a psychic link between you and the people that you're closest to. This intimacy, platonic or otherwise, is wonderful, but you might pick up on something that a loved one doesn't want you to realize. Just as people's genuine friendship can be revealed to you right now, any falsity can be revealed to you as well. Remember, pay attention when people show you who they are.

