Daily horoscope for October 20, 2021

General Daily Insight for October 20, 2021
Blunt honesty may be our way of satisfying an urge for aggression today. The emotional Moon in impulsive Aries tangles with red-hot Mars and powerful Pluto, so tension could easily escalate with any provocation. With the revelatory Full Moon happening in Aries at 10:57 am EDT, however, simply telling the truth may pop a growing balloon of simmering anger. When the Moon moves into calmer Taurus later in the day, engaging with whatever is physically real can bring some perspective to the drama of heated egos.
Aries
March 21-April 19
A power struggle in one of your relationships could be hard for you and the other person to see clearly today. While you might appear to be overly emotional, perhaps they are goading you and getting away with it in a way that makes you look like the problem. They may, however, be using this technique to distract you from the real issues. If you can insist that you both keep your attention on the practical or physical facts of the matter, clarity might come.
Taurus
April 20-May 20
You may have a lot of energy for getting things done today. Still, some of your vigor could get diverted by your temptation to convince others of the One True Way -- yours, obviously -- to carry out a particular task. If you must go this route, tell them your grievance directly instead of sneaking around behind their backs to redo their work. You might learn there was a valid reason why they did it the way they did in the first place.
Gemini
May 21-June 20
A risky investment could be appealing to you now, but the reality of the situation might be more complex than the hype; there may be manipulation, strings attached, or just bureaucratic hassles that are not readily apparent. Though the benefits could turn out to outweigh the drawbacks, don’t let peer pressure push you into anything you're not sure of. An opportunity that is really worth pursuing will still be there after you take the time to do your research.
Cancer
June 21-July 22
Your eagerness to take action on home-related matters could be met by resistance from your family or other people you live with. While you may struggle to understand how they don’t see the need to maintain the household with the same urgency you do, you might have to respect that their priorities are not necessarily the same as yours. If you want company while you tend to your chores, friends might be willing to help, but when you work alone, you can do things just the way you want.
Leo
July 23-August 22
Solving a problem at work might require you to honestly talk through some cultural differences with your colleagues. You may be tempted to demand your own way because what you want seems like the obvious choice from your perspective. However, taking extra time to make sure that others feel included and accommodated can help you build alliances that will be important to the growth of your career. Even if you still have your own preferences, you know you can’t do everything by yourself.
Virgo
August 23-September 22
A money issue could be especially stressful right now because someone else is playing on your sympathy. You may be afraid to stand up to them because they wear their suffering on their sleeve, but if you resent what you are being asked to give, this will come out no matter how much you try to hide it. Your greatest conflict might be with your own beliefs about what you must do to be a good person, and once you solve that, dealing with others may be easier.
Libra
September 23-October 22
Although you may feel like it's time to assert yourself in a close relationship, the other person could respond with things they have been meaning to get off their chest, too. While you, as the initiator, have had time to think through your strategy, they might be surprised and react impulsively. Though a complicated confrontation isn't what you're looking for, try to be patient. If you can endure the mess of hard feelings, you may ultimately get the understanding you crave.
Scorpio
October 23-November 21
You may feel a valid reason to hold back certain information from others, but if you become aware that this is interfering with something important getting done, you might need to change your approach. The people whose reactions you are afraid of could be kinder than you think, because they are aware that your honest input is necessary to solve the problem. When you all set aside personal grievances to focus on the task at hand, your relationships may improve as an added bonus.
Sagittarius
November 22-December 21
Arguments in your social circle could get heated at this time, and people might be surprised to discover that your views on a hot-button topic are not what they expected. They may, however, be impressed if they can see that you put your money where your mouth is. Demanding social change of one kind or another is common, but living out the change you want to the point that it costs you is rare and admirable.
Capricorn
December 22-January 19
Your progress toward your ambitions may be moving along so well that it could be hard to admit you need some downtime at home to do your own thing. Still, you are better off acknowledging this and giving yourself permission to relax rather than pushing yourself to work through your fatigue. Your work is strongest when your heart is in it, and you can come back to it with renewed strength and passion after you take a refreshing break.
Aquarius
January 20-February 18
Though you may tend to assume that everyone around you shares your politics, you could be surprised today to discover that someone you interact with does not. You might feel betrayed not so much because of what they believe, but because you found out they kept it from you for a long time. Still, you may need to consider whether you contributed to this secrecy. If you give others the feeling that you are not a safe person to open up to, they will protect themselves accordingly.
Pisces
February 19-March 20
A money issue may be frustrating for you at this time, as you might feel that someone who is more powerful than you is pushing you around. However, realizing that this conflict is likely part of a bigger societal problem may actually be comforting to you now, as it allows you to feel less alone in your struggle. Talking to other people who have dealt with similar challenges can help you decide how to move forward.