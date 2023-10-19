Daily horoscope for October 19, 2023

General Daily Insight for October 19, 2023

Expressing ourselves isn't always easy. Communication mishaps are in store as we struggle both to find the right words and understand the speech of others, due to picky Mercury disagreeing with abstract Neptune. Things don't get more simple as the sensitive Moon steps into serious Capricorn at 9:55 pm EDT, offering additional dedication to our goals and less emotional upheaval. We can fairly discuss our feelings. Finally, the Moon sextiles with Capricorn's ruler Saturn to support our most focused mindsets. It's okay to be serious.

Get your FREE cosmic profile at Tarot.com.

Advertisement

Aries

March 21-April 19

Someone's reaction could confuse you. You might be putting in long hours at work or working hard on an independent project, but when you share your progress with a pal, their response doesn't match your expectations. While you looked forward to support and encouragement, they may instead want to spend more time with you and are disappointed that you're planning on spending more time working. Try to be understanding of their feelings and find a compromise, like scheduling a future afternoon to spend together.

Advertisement

Taurus

April 20-May 20

You may not be where you want to be in life yet. Your days could feel like you're caught in a loop of struggles or drudgery, moving one step forward before shifting two steps back. The constant monotony or rigid routine might be getting to you, and this is understandable. However, remember that Rome was not built in a day -- and neither is your future. You likely have ambitious goals, and those simply don't happen overnight. Just keep showing up and working hard!

Gemini

May 21-June 20

You could need to express yourself more. Others may not realize that you're holding a lot back, but when you frequently contemplate a topic, you might not realize that your opinions haven't made it outside of your head. You're likely someone who is very thoughtful, which puts you at risk of getting get stuck in your thoughts, rather than taking your creative ideas and putting them into action. Speaking your mind could feel unnatural at first, but this is a great time to start practicing.

Cancer

June 21-July 22

There are a million paths you can take, Cancer. You've potentially planned a rigid roadmap for your life, but this schedule may be too self-focused. It might not have openings for other people to make their way into your life and improve it with their presence. Your peers can become very important to you if you give them a chance, instead of feeling like you must keep your head down and stay the course. Look for ways to be a little more open.

Leo

July 23-August 22

You might feel like you're talking to a brick wall. Consider any acquaintance in your life that you are trying to bond with -- whether they mean to or not, their words and actions are possibly keeping you outside of where you want to be with them. They could have built up walls or become more cold in order to protect themselves, and sometimes these people take more time to get to know. Do your best to support the journey they've taken.

Advertisement

Virgo

August 23-September 22

Insecurity could strike in the presence of others. Perhaps you used to feel very small in comparison to another person, either because they are someone from your past, when you were less experienced and more naive, or because they are someone that has achieved much and gained your admiration. While it is understandable that you might feel beneath a figure whom you admire, don't feel as if this means that you can't reach the level they're at someday. Don't be discouraged -- be inspired!

Libra

September 23-October 22

Sticking to a current routine is easier said than done. No matter how positive your intended goals are, it's likely difficult to stay focused in the midst of so many distractions and other difficulties. Beginning a new habit could feel even harder! Rather than stressing out, try to meditate for a moment on the meaning motivating the goals that you want to achieve, and then picture yourself three months from now celebrating your progress. This can give you the push you need.

Scorpio

October 23-November 21

It's time to think outside the box. You may have recently felt required to step carefully, but at last, your Scorpio ingenuity can come into play. Prepare yourself for a situation where you are working in a group to figure out the solution, since your ideas could be a vital part of coming to a satisfying conclusion. This can be as simple as where to go out to eat or as complicated as fixing something that's been broken. Be open to solving a challenge.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Your goals may not match up with your present efforts. Whether you're working toward a professional pipe dream or turning over every stone for potential pals, you're in danger of misplacing your efforts or looking in the wrong places for those who would mesh with you. Ask yourself if you're avoiding changing your tactics -- despite your adaptable nature, you may find yourself returning to the same old routine over and over. Pivot, redirect, and be brave enough to make a positive shift.

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Your focus may now turn inward. This is not a bad thing, as your efforts were likely devoted outside of yourself as of late. It's true, any sacrifices that you're making aren't going unnoticed, but you should still take time out to care for yourself. Running yourself into the ground trying to make sure that everyone else is okay isn't a virtue, because without regularly caring for yourself, there might eventually be no one caring for them. Be sure to nourish your own needs.

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Here that? It's freedom, calling your name! If your soul is chafing at any constraints or irritations holding you down, that's a sign from the universe. Many people feel this way when they haven't had a chance to breathe fresh air or look at the sky enough -- perhaps you're too focused on stressors in your life and not paying enough attention to the greater picture. Take a walk, go for a hike, or even travel to a park. There's a great big world outside.

Advertisement

Pisces

February 19-March 20

You're currently capable of expressing your deeper emotions and dreams. These may be things that you've held inside for a while and weren't sure if you wanted to reveal, but the more time goes on, the more you potentially feel like you need to share your inner world with someone else. This urge could also be from your latest concrete steps toward these goals that have made them feel less like someday and more like now. Tell others about who you are!

Get your FREE cosmic profile at Tarot.com.