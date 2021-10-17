Daily horoscope for October 17, 2021

General Daily Insight for October 17, 2021
The truth demands our attention today, but it could have competition. The optimistic Sun makes a challenging square with restrained Pluto at 8:12 am EDT, showing where our ideas could break when confronted with reality. The emotional Moon in Pisces does unite with manipulative Neptune, so whoever cries the loudest still might get what they want. The Moon also sextiles Pluto, so we may acknowledge the facts at least privately, even if it doesn't feel safe to do so out loud yet.
Aries
March 21-April 19
A power struggle in a close relationship could hinge on determining which one of you is the authority and whose expertise gets to be the final, definitive word. While credentials and achievements can be important, something may seem to be missing as you tally up all the points. You might want to try looking at the situation from a spiritual perspective, where factors beyond earthly accomplishments are also considered. Remember that each person is the authority on their own experience.
Taurus
April 20-May 20
Your approach to health matters may be held back by ideas from others that are out of date or even subtly destructive. Even if all of your friends are in agreement with a prominent health guru, you must trust your experience of your own body. It can be hard to work up the confidence to defy someone with more official credentials than you do. Remind yourself that you know when you feel good and when you don't, and sometimes it's that simple!
Gemini
May 21-June 20
Expectations in a growing relationship may be hard for you to manage at this time. While you might have fun with someone, you could also be hoping for a deeper connection than they intend to give you. Even if they're trying to tell you that, your own wish for nurturing may stop you from hearing them clearly. Alternately, you could be the one leading the other person on, accidentally or otherwise. Either way, be careful to avoid assuming things instead of really communicating.
Cancer
June 21-July 22
Ideas of how your home or family should look may be very powerful in your mind right now. Though manipulating those around you so they line up with your vision might be tempting, they are human and may resist or rebel if they feel like you don't respect them. Try to tell them what's on your mind as openly as you can. Even if you're embarrassed that some of your details are a little vague, they could really respect your honesty.
Leo
July 23-August 22
Someone may be acting like you can do no right as you go about your routine responsibilities. Alternately, you may develop this sort of critical attitude toward another person. Either way, instead of getting stuck in the details of any petty complaints, you should directly ask whoever is being critical what they DO want. It could turn out that they're just looking for connection but don't know how to ask for it openly. Intentionally engaging with them might reduce their desire to seek negative attention.
Virgo
August 23-September 22
Someone else's impulse financial decisions could be making an impact on you at this time, whether or not you'd be interested in taking certain risks yourself. You may need to watch for subtle drains like that on your finances. Something initially drew your practical self to connect with such an impulsive person, though. If you intentionally explore your own potential to be a free spirit instead of vicariously living through this other person, that could positively shift your dynamic with them.
Libra
September 23-October 22
Your family could be limiting your freedom in some way right now. While you might be frustrated with their demands, it may also be obvious that they legitimately need your help with a practical task. Once you start on the job, it will probably take longer than you think -- not because anyone was intentionally dishonest, but because the problem was bigger than anyone realized. If you let yourself become totally immersed in solving it, you might at least forget how irritated you are!
Scorpio
October 23-November 21
A secret could be burning a hole in you, but you might have valid reasons to be avoiding sharing it at the moment. You may be able to get the best of both worlds if you tell your truth in a creative or metaphorical way. This could let you relieve the pressure you feel holding everything inside and keep enough distance from your actual drama to reduce the likelihood of offending someone. Focus on exploring your emotional experience rather than the facts of what happened.
Sagittarius
November 22-December 21
Your social life may be fun, but it could also be costing you -- and not only in terms of your friends choosing activities that strain your budget. There might be deeper tension where you feel like you must hold back your thoughts on values that are really important to you. While there might still be enough good in these connections to justify riding out any frustrations, you may need a comfortable place at home where you can be more relaxed and open.
Capricorn
December 22-January 19
The way you choose to communicate may not be entirely tied to the facts at the moment. While you might have some valid points, you could feel more comfortable resorting to emotional manipulation to cover any gaps in your knowledge than admitting that there are some things you don't know. You may feel like this approach serves your interests, but it could blow up on you if others get sick of it. Use your intuition to read the room, and know when to back off!
Aquarius
January 20-February 18
Pushing yourself to be honest about the cost of things you want could be important for you now. Having an optimistic view of the world isn't a bad thing! However, you're likely to run into resistance seemingly out of nowhere if you haven't thought through what you're really asking of people when you want them to go along with your ideas, however brilliant. Try to acknowledge the parts of reality, such as the cost of a project, even if you don't like it.
Pisces
February 19-March 20
Profound insights about issues that might be of life and death importance could come to you today, but they may conflict with your community's ideals. It might be possible for you to use genuine emotions to talk down any naysayers, but tapping into intense feelings like this comes with great responsibility -- not to mention the potential of humiliation. You can only pull this off successfully if you commit to going all in, so make sure it's truly warranted before you do so.