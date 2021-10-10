Daily horoscope for October 10, 2021

Talking to others about changes in your life may exhaust you, especially if they demand all the details. It might seem like you can only find the support you need by letting someone invade your personal life, but you don't have to say more than you find comfortable. This may be a good time for you to lay out your boundaries around self-expression. Being specific about the help you actually want could also give the person you're speaking with something more productive to do than dig for information.