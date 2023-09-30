Daily horoscope for September 30, 2023

General Daily Insight for September 30, 2023

Our thoughts can't be trapped inside the box at this time. The temperamental Moon in Aries opposes energetic Mars in Libra, stirring up everyone's energy, but once Luna trines charming Venus in Leo, it should be easier to collaborate. Mercury in Virgo will trine eccentric Uranus in Taurus at 12:55 pm EDT, inviting us to use our creativity and ingenuity to color outside the lines. After the Moon drifts into Taurus, we can put all these fresh ideas to proper use.

Get your FREE cosmic profile at Tarot.com.

Advertisement

Aries

March 21-April 19

An unusual approach could wind up saving you big bucks in the long run. There's a special trine between messenger Mercury in your 6th House of Daily Work and eccentric Uranus in your 2nd House of Income, which will help you abandon the beaten track when it comes to professional endeavors and making sure you're properly compensated for them. When you sit down and brainstorm, you can design innovative solutions to outstanding problems. You may earn amazing accolades or financial rewards!

Advertisement

Taurus

April 20-May 20

No one puts Baby -- or Taurus -- in the corner! It's your turn to break away from the crowd and show off as Mercury in your creative 5th house trines Uranus in your sign, encouraging you to change up the program and let your rebellious side out to play. You don't need to make a big scene, but then again, putting on a little bit of a show wouldn't hurt either. If people think they know what to expect from you, prove them wrong.

Gemini

May 21-June 20

There's an "ah-ha!" moment just waiting for you to have it, Gemini. Your ruler Mercury is in your 4th House of Emotions, and it's reaching out to quirky Uranus in your 12th House of the Subconscious. These planets are stirring up things that you might have missed or forgotten about. Thanks to their positive trine, you may recall a profound memory or receive a very cathartic revelation. Even so, the ramifications of any realizations might require some emotional work in order to process them all.

Cancer

June 21-July 22

People have surprises in store for you. There is a fabulous trine between Mercury in your 3rd House of Communication and Uranus in your 11th House of Humanity, and together, they will generate unpredictably enjoyable opportunities to connect with like-minded individuals from all corners of the globe. If possible, make an effort to circulate and chat with anyone you encounter online or around town, because you never know what chances will come your way if you keep yourself sequestered from all potential pals.

Leo

July 23-August 22

There's a winner's trophy with your name all over it, Leo, so don't let this escape your grasp! Fortunately, the planets are galvanizing your soul as Mercury in your 2nd House of Wealth trines Uranus in your 10th House of Prestige. Prepare yourself to snag any opportunity to claim your place at the top of the ladder. If something seems outside your usual purview, it doesn't have to intimidate you. The more unusual the opening is, the better the results could be.

Advertisement

Virgo

August 23-September 22

Exciting offers may arrive from far away at any moment. Mercury, your ruling planet, is currently in your intelligent sign, giving you an extra special spark, and it is reaching out to master-of-surprise Uranus in your expansion sector. Uranus loves to serve up unpredictability, so a message of some kind could arrive from a foreign country or long-distance connection -- the kind of message you'd never anticipate in a million years. Windows like this are rare, so do your best to appreciate it.

Libra

September 23-October 22

Someone is probably keeping an eye on you, even if you don't know it. Mercury is in your subtle 12th house, but you'll wake right up when the messenger planet trines eccentric Uranus in your 8th House of Big Money. This could result in someone coming forward to offer you financial assistance, even if you don't need it. A matter of debt may be involved -- thankfully, this friendly trine makes you much more likely to receive this money rather than pay it out.

Scorpio

October 23-November 21

One person in particular could send a curveball your way today. You're likely in a social mood thanks to chatty Mercury spinning through your communal 11th house, but that takes on a personal note as Mercury trines rebel Uranus in your partnership-focused 7th house. Someone may appear with a surprise or two for you, but those surprises could actually turn out to be very, very lovely. Even if something hurtles in from out of the blue, you can knock it out of the park.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Productivity doesn't always mean following the rule book. Your mind is focused on achieving as Mercury tours your ambitious 10th house, and that energy gets a surprising boost thanks to Mercury's trine to Uranus in your efficient 6th house. This realm is all about checking things off your list, but Uranus wants you to go against the grain and try a new approach to even the most basic tasks. Let your unique light shine and see how far it takes you!

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Handstands? Whistling? Cooking? Who's to say what unique passion or talent you may discover today, Capricorn! Epiphanies are in order as Mercury in your expansive 9th house trines Uranus in your creative 5th house, motivating you to uncover new aspects of yourself. A little personal excavation could result in fresh waves of inspiration or revelation, so consider yourself to be your own best Muse at a time like this. You've lived quite a life, so you might as well mine it for treasure!

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

The foundations beneath your feet could be shaking back and forth, although not so terribly as to knock you down. There is a rare trine between Mercury in your 8th House of Shared Wealth and your sign's ruler Uranus in your 4th House of Family. Uranus likes to bring change wherever it goes, so it might initiate a few serious conversations under your roof -- potentially revolving around finances. This may work out in your favor, but don't count your eggs before they hatch.

Advertisement

Pisces

February 19-March 20

There are exciting surprises waiting for you around every corner. The skies are pulsing with a lovely trine between Mercury and Uranus across your social sectors, making this your ideal chance to get out and speak to everyone you come into contact with. People will probably be especially in sync with you, even those you've never met. Prepare yourself to make a totally unexpected but genuinely important connection that feels like a breath of fresh air, providing you with further avenues of future exploration.

Get your FREE cosmic profile at Tarot.com.