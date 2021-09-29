Daily horoscope for September 29, 2021

There's energy shimmering just beyond where you can see it, past the periphery of your vision. It's going to be difficult to grasp anything substantial in your hands, so rather than trying to control everything, see if you can let it guide and inspire you. The universe is working in mysterious ways today, and it wants you to take a backseat and follow its lead. You could wind up somewhere truly magical if you remain open to even the smallest chances. Believe in the impossible!