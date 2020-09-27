Daily horoscope for September 27, 2020

General Daily Insight for September 27, 2020
We feel a profound need to immerse completely in whatever we are learning as inquisitive Mercury enters intense Scorpio at 3:41 am EDT. We express ourselves from a very deep place now and have little patience for pretense, superficiality, and overly mannered conversation. We may even incline toward non-verbal communication today, picking up on social cues and feeling the impulses underlying others’ words and actions. For this reason, we may jump to paranoia or suspicion and should watch for our objectivity being upended by powerful emotion.
Aries
March 21-April 19
You are coming off as particularly intense today, dear Aries. Make it plain that you are merely passionate and enthusiastic about the topics being discussed, because there will be such emotional force in the way that you communicate that it may come off as abrasive, defensive, or power-hungry among more temperate company. You are likely to interpret others’ words and actions in a biased manner as well. Emotions will strongly color your perception today, even when you think you are being objective.
Taurus
April 20-May 20
An idea or concept may fuse you intensely with another person today. It could be a topic of common interest that unites you, or you may see very deeply into one another. Conversations are likely to be deep, raw, and probing. You will have little interest in small talk and “fluff” and will have a sixth sense about others, easily picking up on falsity, deception, and ulterior motives. Do not react on gut alone, though, because you may be more suspicious than usual.
Gemini
May 21-June 20
Today is a great day for immersing completely in your task lists. You will find it easier to get into the flow state today, because your powers of concentration and focus are greatly enhanced. You are not satisfied to do anything superficially or deliver work in a perfunctory way now. You will not settle for anything less than true mastery and expert-level understanding. Any way in which you can expand your knowledge base or refine your craft will please you.
Cancer
June 21-July 22
You are taking the space to be yourself today. You are not willing to lie about what you think or water down your opinions. Today, you speak your mind and your self-expression comes from a deeply authentic place. Conversations, research, reading, writing, and simply watching will help you to step more fully into the truth of who you are. Introverted work like psychotherapy or deep reflection upon your life will actually be a source of fun, even if you uncover some very raw emotions.
Leo
July 23-August 22
You may be viewing the world today with an attitude of “Are you with me or against me?” You are somewhat tribalistic and cutthroat about your opinions, preferring to be among those who are on the same page and rather defensive around those who think differently. You are susceptible of falling into old patterns and your judgment may be clouded by the emotional residue of childhood experiences, for better or for worse. You do not have ideas today -- ideas have you.
Virgo
August 23-September 22
Today would be excellent for clearing up any intense emotional conflict and bringing clarity where there had been confusion. Nothing will get by you now; you will be able to grasp both the fine minutia as well as the broader picture. You will have little patience for mindlessly following instructions or taking advice on pure faith alone. Instead, you will want to deeply understand the who, what, where, when, why, and how for yourself, and you will ask until you get the answers you seek.
Libra
September 23-October 22
You are getting down to brass tacks when it comes to your finances today, bringing a critical eye to your income and outgoing expenses. What you see and the conclusions you draw, however, are likely to be largely colored by intense emotions and deeply rooted subjective impressions. You may crave more transparency in your financial affairs, or you may be thinking about how to make money in a way that is more fully aligned with your personal values. You will be especially cunning in any financial negotiation.
Scorpio
October 23-November 21
You are on high alert today, watching every move, hearing every sound, picking up on every “tell,” and seeing though every poker face. You are especially honest and raw as you communicate with others, laying everything out on the table. You will not hide your opinion just to hold up appearances or make a false impression. The only circumstances under which you will say less than what you mean is if this deception or withholding in some way furthers your real agenda.
Sagittarius
November 22-December 21
You may be susceptible to paranoid thinking today, perceiving that everyone is out to get you. This could put you in an uncharacteristically surly mood and you may find it difficult to turn your thoughts away from vengeful plots. It is useful to remember that the only hidden enemies that exist are aspects of ourselves we refuse to examine or work on healing. When we do not address long-buried pain or consciously improve our flaws, they confront us in the outer world in the form of other people.
Capricorn
December 22-January 19
You are a charismatic leader today, largely because you speak to others from a deep and intense place of raw humanity. Others can sense in you the gravitas and wisdom that come only from experiencing the hardships of life. You may be communicating lessons that you learned specifically from painful experiences which catalyzed transformation, or you may be involved in a group whose focus is in some way related to healing, integration, psychotherapy or diving deep within oneself. Today, you inspire others to truly be themselves.
Aquarius
January 20-February 18
You have an enigmatic star power today as you communicate publicly or at your job, and this charismatic mystique will be striking to your audience. Your decision-making process will be highly emotional and gut-driven, so try to keep yourself in a balanced state of being by eating healthy, exercising, and consuming nourishing intellectual material. Everything you say and do will be very public today, so it is important to keep your antenna tuned to the right frequency. Your actions may speak louder than your words.
Pisces
February 19-March 20
You are in the mood to learn and study deeply now, not merely gathering facts and information like a hobbyist, but seeking true understanding of life’s most important questions. What you uncover today is likely to have a highly transformative effect upon your worldview. In order to get the most out of your quest, you will have to let go of some beliefs that have constituted your psychological or intellectual foundation and be willing to question that which you have long held as true.