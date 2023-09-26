Daily horoscope for September 26, 2023

General Daily Insight for September 26, 2023

The energy is flowing like a river heading toward a gentle waterfall. We can all make easy moves in the right direction as the Moon in Aquarius trines Mars in Libra, smoothing group work, though a lunar opposition to Venus could make it difficult not to put ourselves first. The Moon will then enter Pisces at 8:18 pm EDT, and we can simply let the current carry us along. For a stable ending, Luna then conjoins Saturn before the day is over.

Aries

March 21-April 19

There's a dreamy quality to the day -- one that'll be hard to miss. The Moon is slipping into your sleepy 12th house, turning your reality into fantasy. There's no need to go out and greet the world! Instead, conserve your energy and focus on building up your strength so you can go off and tackle life in a few days with the best of your renewed abilities. For the moment, however, there's no need to do anything but chill out and take it easy.

Taurus

April 20-May 20

You are not an island, Taurus. Your 11th House of Global Community is highlighted as the Moon arrives for the next few days, reminding you that it's not all about you! The world is made up of billions of people. This sector focuses on humanitarian efforts, so practicing some altruism toward others would be just the thing. Consider clearing out some stuff you no longer need that would be perfect to donate -- though you can also donate your time and effort.

Gemini

May 21-June 20

Make your way to the head of the line! The Moon is entering your 10th House of Reputation, bringing you and your goals front and center. This is a good time to let your ambitious side out to play and to use it to propel you toward your personal finish line, but don't think you need to push anyone out of your way in order to reach it. People can actually be quite helpful in giving you an extra boost, so let them help.

Cancer

June 21-July 22

The world is more immense than you could normally imagine. Today, though, you can comprehend its grand beauty as the Moon flies into your 9th House of Expansion. Your cosmic wings are ready to carry you toward unfamiliar horizons and exciting discoveries, preferably ones that take place far from your traditional home. If you have the means to embark on a great adventure, then please do, but there's also nothing wrong with being an armchair explorer at a time like this.

Leo

July 23-August 22

Your intuition is off the charts -- it will be hard to ignore. The Moon is arriving in your instinctual 8th house, reminding you that what you see is not necessarily what is actually there. Review everything you come across with extra attention, and don't just enter into any agreements blindly. You need to do your due diligence at this time! Thankfully, as long as you are cautious, you should be able to emerge victorious without worrying about how you got there.

Virgo

August 23-September 22

It's more than okay to rely on others at present. You likely prefer to handle things alone, but as the Moon arrives in your relationship sector, it is emphasizing tackling any issues, good or bad, with a partner, rather than by flying solo. If you've been pushing yourself a bit too hard lately, someone could lend some much-needed support -- even if it's just them being a good listener. You don't always need to be the one on top of things.

Libra

September 23-October 22

Becoming a better you shouldn't feel like pulling teeth. There is an emphasis on this as the Moon arrives in your wellness sector, but this part of your chart is ruled by gentle Pisces. Remember -- you can take an easy approach without burying yourself in a major overhaul with all the bells and whistles imaginable. Small, basic steps that will nurture both your body and your spirit would be especially good, so something as simple as trying meditation could be just the thing.

Scorpio

October 23-November 21

You can do as you please today. The Moon is dancing into your fun-loving 5th house, turning everything into an opportunity for pleasure! Regardless of the amount of work in front of you, it will be rather difficult to focus on it. Since this sector of your chart is so artistic, don't be shy about approaching everything with a creative flair. By putting your personal stamp on things, you show off how wonderfully unique you truly are, and your distinct spark makes you valuable.

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

You definitely deserve some rest and relaxation, Sagittarius. The Moon inspires you to take things easy as it settles down in your 4th House of Home and turns your attention away from the hectic world around you. You're allowed to cozy up and ensure your emotional tank isn't running on empty. In particular, if you've been pushing and pushing, consider this your cue to take a load off and curl up on the couch with a good book or a comfort film!

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

The town is calling your name to come and paint it red -- or any other color you prefer. The Moon is bounding into your social 3rd house, so this is the perfect day to step outside and circulate. Even your usual errands could result in an exciting run-in or an unexpected opportunity, so make sure you don't act like an ostrich with your head in the sand. That would be the surest way to make certain you miss out on any potential bounty!

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

A little financial organization is currently a superb idea. Fortunately, it should be easier than normal to achieve as the Moon enters your 2nd House of Material Security, helping you certify that your accounts are in the black and you haven't been emptying out your wallet. If you're less than thrilled with the numbers you see, contemplate seeking out money-making opportunities, as the Moon will do its part to help you align your efforts with something viable and valuable that should pay dividends.

Pisces

February 19-March 20

Staying true to yourself would be wise at the moment. The Moon is arriving in your sign, making a space for you to connect with your feelings and needs, leaving behind the noise that can get in the way of knowing what you want. Whenever you feel out of touch with yourself, make a point of coming back to ground zero and re-engaging with your hopes and dreams. It will be much easier to pursue them when you're clear on what they actually are.

