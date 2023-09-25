Daily horoscope for September 25, 2023

General Daily Insight for September 25, 2023

Our ideas are larger than life right now! There is a rare yet wonderful trine between Mercury in analytical Virgo and Jupiter in luxurious Taurus at 8:10 am EDT, and together, they are encouraging us all to live life to the fullest and let our creative sides out to play. Meanwhile, the Moon in Aquarius will go on to square Jupiter and quincunx Mercury, so our emotions may get a little riled up by all this excitement. Try to remain calm.

Get your FREE cosmic profile at Tarot.com.

Advertisement

Aries

March 21-April 19

Productive conversations are the order of the day. Mercury in your tidy 6th house is making a harmonious trine to lucky Jupiter in your money-focused 2nd house. A professional opportunity may present itself, and it could come with quite a nice paycheck attached -- or perhaps a client or coworker lets you know about a promising money-making idea to increase your financial security. Ask for what you want and be clear about it, because the universe is working in your favor.

Advertisement

Taurus

April 20-May 20

A little self-expression should do wonders for your spirit. There is a lovely trine between Mercury in your 5th House of Pleasure and bountiful Jupiter in your very own loyal sign. Mercury is cheering you on to use your voice and put your talents on display, while Jupiter wants you to go big or go home. This is a rare occasion when you can find your fifteen minutes of fame, or something of that nature, so don't hide from the spotlight! It's time to shine.

Gemini

May 21-June 20

You may feel a bit more emotional than normal, but this is actually a very good thing! Your sign's intelligent ruler Mercury is reaching out from your sensitive 4th house to make a special trine to Jupiter in your subconscious 12th house, bringing unexpected support your way. If you've been feeling a touch vulnerable recently, which can happen when Mercury tours this area, this alignment should show you how many people care about you and your well-being. Embrace this spirit of emotional generosity.

Cancer

June 21-July 22

It's the perfect day to say hello! There is a spectacular trine between Mercury in your 3rd House of Conversation and Jupiter in your 11th House of Aspirations, which stirs up plenty of exciting opportunities for you. You may meet a fascinating stranger or come across an interesting tidbit of information while you're out tending to your normal chores or running errands, so keep your eyes peeled and your ears open. Your next big break could be right around the corner.

Leo

July 23-August 22

You can make leaps and bounds on your current professional front. The skies are all lit up as Mercury trines Jupiter across your income and career sectors, providing you with plenty of chances to seize the day and earn a nice reward for yourself in the process. If you've been on the lookout for a job or eyeing a promotion, this energy can help you make that desired transition. With Mercury and Jupiter teamed up on your side, you'll probably be thrilled with the results.

Advertisement

Virgo

August 23-September 22

There's no such thing as limitations at a time like this. Your ruler Mercury is reaching out from your 1st House of the Self to make a fabulous trine with lucky Jupiter in your 9th House of Expansion, so a wonderful opportunity may arrive from far away. It might not seem like your usual wheelhouse, or perhaps feels too far outside your normal bounds. Still, if you embrace this chance wholeheartedly, you could make some real miracles happen. Take a chance on YOU!

Libra

September 23-October 22

Someone has their eye on you. There is a special trine between Mercury in your hidden 12th house and Jupiter in your transformative 8th house, and these two could dig up assistance from some rather unexpected places. The 8th house deals with large financial matters, so you may receive some sort of monetary assistance very soon, perhaps in the form of a loan or other windfall. Either way, you have every reason to look forward to whatever comes your way.

Scorpio

October 23-November 21

A particular person could play quite a pivotal role in your present life. Mercury in your 11th House of Groups is trining lucky Jupiter in your 7th House of Partnerships, so while you're out circulating with everyone, someone special may stand out from the crowd. This might be a professional person or possibly a romantic option, but regardless of their classification, the universe wants you to trust that they'll come to your aid. Being anti-social is the last thing you should do.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Your efficiency is off the charts! Cosmic communicator Mercury in your 10th House of Career is aligning with bountiful Jupiter in your 6th House of Daily Work, and together they're energizing you to tackle everything on your to-do list -- and maybe take on a new project that has the potential to pay dividends for years to come. If you are on the lookout for a new position, then circulate your resume; the perfect opportunity could arrive when you least expect it.

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

The world can hardly contain you and all your abilities. The skies are glowing overhead as Mercury in your adventurous 9th house aligns with Jupiter in your fun-loving 5th house, so don't be shocked if you have zero patience for work and simply want to focus on enjoying yourself. You've got cosmic clearance to do exactly as you like under this energy, whether that's indulging your creative side or embarking on a spur-of-the-moment adventure. Go see what's waiting for you in the great wide yonder!

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Your foundation will be central to today's success. Feisty Mercury in your complicated 8th house is making a rare trine to Jupiter in your family-focused 4th house. While Mercury might force you to face down some difficult matters, Jupiter will do its part to make sure you can handle everything in front of you without feeling overwhelmed. A family member or roommate may provide you with just the right amount of support to coordinate your growth in the right direction.

Advertisement

Pisces

February 19-March 20

There are all sorts of opportunities waiting outside your front door. Mercury in your 7th House of Relationships is syncing up with Jupiter in your 3rd House of Neighbors. When you get out and start turning stones over, you'll probably be surprised at how much treasure you find underneath. This energy can be used just for fun, but it could also result in some tangible breaks, like a new gig or viable money-making strategy. Don't hide your head in the sand.

Get your FREE cosmic profile at Tarot.com.