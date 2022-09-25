Daily horoscope for September 25, 2022

General Daily Insight for September 25, 2022

Today is full of positivity and possibility for all of us. The caring Moon in Virgo will embrace Venus and then Mercury, one right after the other, helping us focus on what we want and how best to get it. This energy will carry through as the Moon glides into Libra, before crystalizing our desires with a beautiful New Moon at 5:55 pm EDT. All sorts of relationships are highlighted under such a transit, so we shouldn't need to take the day on by ourselves.

Aries

March 21-April 19

A specific person could play an important role in your life at this time. Your relationship sector is magnified by a brilliant New Moon, revitalizing existing partnerships and also offering you a few different ones to boot. This can apply to business, friendship, or even romance, as long as you consider yourself on equal footing. This same sector deals with contracts, so if you've been hammering out a deal, it might finally be time to sign your name in permanent ink.

Taurus

April 20-May 20

There's a special rhythm in your life at present! A lovely New Moon in your 6th House of Routine and Responsibility is urging you to get your life back on track. Even if you think you've been managing things just fine, this lunation offers you an opportunity to get yourself in sync with the universe and perform at top capacity. Don't fight against the tides -- instead, do your best to let life show you where to go. It's time to work smarter, not harder.

Gemini

May 21-June 20

You have plenty of reasons to celebrate the good in your life right now. Your lucky 5th house is emboldened by this New Moon, turning your focus toward all the things that bring you joy. Whether it's a creative project, a fresh friendship, or even a courageous gamble, do something that makes you feel truly alive. This sector of your chart rewards taking chances, so this is an opportune time to do so. Get out there and take a leap of faith!

Cancer

June 21-July 22

There's a gentle energy embracing you like a cozy blanket. Your 4th House of Foundations and Family hosts the beautiful New Moon, creating new opportunities to freshen your abode and perhaps even to change locations. If you've been considering a move, take a few hours to start looking -- that said, even the smallest of adjustments can make your current space feel brand new. Hosting a party at your home should make for an especially memorable moment, so consider sending out some invitations.

Leo

July 23-August 22

It may feel like you're automatically speaking through a megaphone at the moment. Your communications sector is hosting the Libra New Moon, giving you the urge to shout your message loud and clear. This is great, especially if you're involved in any kind of work that deals with PR or the written word. Do your best to crystalize your ideas so you can share them with people under this potent energy. What seems like a small hunch could develop into something much bigger!

Virgo

August 23-September 22

Money matters are up for inspection. Today's New Moon is lending a hand to your 2nd House of Material Security, making this the perfect time to go over your bank account with a very thorough eye. Make sure you know where every penny is going! If you decide you'd like to increase your net worth, start looking -- because opportunities should make themselves known to you. A whole new career path (or a delightfully heavier wallet) could be the result.

Libra

September 23-October 22

The year is more than half over, but you get your own personal New Year today, Libra! The New Moon is in your sign, signaling a moment for you to put yourself front and center and ensure that you aren't leaving your own desires on the back burner. If you've gotten a little behind or off track, you can use this energy to get back to where you belong. Take a few minutes to look for internal clarity. It's your time to shine!

Scorpio

October 23-November 21

It's perfectly natural to have emotional baggage, but you can only hold on to it for so long before it becomes a burden. The universe is encouraging you to release this weight as your 12th House of Dreams and Endings is strengthened by the New Moon. This cycle will allow you to finally put old issues to rest so that you can move forward into the future with ease. Stop holding off on doing what's good for you, and just let go.

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

The current company you keep says a lot about you as a person. Your social circles are coming into sharper focus as the skies show you the New Moon in your 11th House of Connections, reminding you that sometimes your network is also your net worth. If you've felt out of touch with your friends, then it's time to correct that situation, either by mending bridges or by striking out in a new direction in search of better pals. Your soul tribe is waiting.

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Your sign is known for being ambitious, but that aspect is finally being truly highlighted for you, Capricorn. There is a New Moon in your 10th House of Career Goals, which happens to be your natural domain -- so you should feel right at home under these stars. This is the perfect time to start sowing seeds for future endeavors, so consider where you would like to end up in six months and start charting out your path. New heights are waiting for you!

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

The world is opening up to you in a beautiful way! There is a wondrous New Moon rising in your expansive 9th house, helping you knock down barriers and inviting you to come see what lies beyond the horizon. Make an effort to broaden your worldview, whether that means seeking out new subjects to study or making travel plans off to some distant place. The further you look beyond what you already know, the more satisfying your resulting discoveries can be.

Pisces

February 19-March 20

There is an air of possibility to the day. Your transformative 8th house is glowing with the Libra New Moon, beckoning you to shed your skin and emerge from this lunation as a stronger, more powerful version of yourself. This isn't an instant change, or even an overnight one, but today's Moon is asking you to take those first steps and consciously recognize your own power so you can properly wield it. You have immense strength, so you ought to use it.

