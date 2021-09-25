Daily horoscope for September 25, 2021

Things could feel rather heavy for you today, but that doesn't have to be a bad thing. In fact, the best way to handle this is to dive in and immerse yourself in it. If there are issues you’ve been pushing to the backburner, give them their due attention now and see which ones you can fix and which you might need to outsource. If you leave these things for too long they can turn into bigger problems, so deal with them now and wipe your slate clean.