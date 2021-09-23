Daily horoscope for September 23, 2021

General Daily Insight for September 23, 2021
The day dawns with an undeniable spark as pleasure-loving Venus forms her annual opposition to rebellious Uranus, making it easy for our feelings to shift suddenly. The results could surprise everyone, even ourselves! The gentle Moon will slip into Taurus at 8:38 am EDT, however, bringing a general calm to the day and reminding us not to throw the baby out with the bathwater. Even so, the Moon's square to Saturn this evening might bring some roadblocks that require us to refocus.
Aries
March 21-April 19
Your values are liable to fluctuate today, changing from one moment to the next. Specifically, the way you treat your finances could vary wildly. Where you put your money could have long-term consequences, so remember where you spend it. If you're only thinking about the present when you spend, you might be doing future you a real disservice. If you don't have a rainy-day fund, now is a good time to start saving up to make one.
Taurus
April 20-May 20
People could have strong reactions to you today, and these reactions may come at you in unpredictable ways or in ways you don't like. Someone might act rather shockingly and send you for a loop, or perhaps you'll be confounded by someone's behavior in response to something unexpected that you do. Either way, try not to put too many expectations on any one person in particular; it's too big a weight for anyone to carry right now.
Gemini
May 21-June 20
You might feel like you know exactly what you're about and where you're going at the moment -- that is, until things start to cloud over. What was once a clear path may suddenly be covered with shifting shadows, but while this might look daunting and bewildering, the strangeness is only temporary. The road ahead will start to look more appealing soon enough. Use this time to rest! You'll be able to hit the trails again under the clearer light on the horizon.
Cancer
June 21-July 22
Finding a balance between your plans and those of other people could be somewhat difficult today. You've probably got a million things to do -- most of which seem quite appealing. Still, someone or something may appear on the scene when you least expect it to whisk you away to some other adventure. It might be best to put your immediate plans on the back burner and accept that they can wait while you follow the herd on this particular day.
Leo
July 23-August 22
Hanging out around the house and spending as much time as possible in your pajamas probably sounds lovely today. There may be lots of smaller tasks you'd like to work on right now. While that would be nice and calm, something on the work front could require your attention when you least expect it and force you to trade your bathrobe for business attire. A VIP of some sort might call on you to perform at the last minute, so try to look your best.
Virgo
August 23-September 22
Something or someone from far away could send a shockwave or two your way seemingly at random, so be prepared for a few changes on the horizon. A person with a background very different than your own may play a part in your life, even if only temporarily. They could do a lot to open up your view of the world -- possibly even changing it on a fundamental level. Don't turn away from any opportunities today, they're coming for a reason!
Libra
September 23-October 22
Issues involving money could present themselves today thanks to some tense energy coming from unpredictable Uranus in your sector of shared resources. Someone might call in a debt that you need to pay, or maybe it'll be the other way around, with you playing the role of the collector. A potential windfall may come your way -- but it could just as easily leave you, so do your best to hold your wallet tight and don't let every penny roll away.
Scorpio
October 23-November 21
It'll be nearly impossible for others to miss you and all your allure right now, Scorpio. However, whether you get the reaction you want or something else entirely is a whole other matter. With all these eyes on you, people might have quite a bit to say! It's good to listen to them while still taking their words with a grain of salt, because there's no guarantee that they're correct in their assessments. Remember that you know yourself better than anyone else does.
Sagittarius
November 22-December 21
Life might seem like a dreamland today, which could be good and bad. You may love following any white rabbit that passes by ... at least until reality comes calling for your attention. A matter at the office or some other important appointment could pop up seemingly out of nowhere, or maybe because you simply blanked on it and now it's demanding your attention. Try to aim your focus where it's needed and you can return to Wonderland once your chores are complete.
Capricorn
December 22-January 19
You might have your whole day planned early, with plenty of activities that allow you to link up with friends for some fun. However, you may have a change of heart just as you're ready to get the party started. A complicated energy brought on by rebellious Uranus could provoke you to act out when you least expect it, so give yourself permission to do your own thing today. You can reconnect with people in a few days under less confusing skies.
Aquarius
January 20-February 18
Foundations could be thrown off today as your family sector is shaken up by unpredictable Uranus. You could be gunning your way up the professional ladder and poised for success when suddenly, something swoops into your life, distracting you from reaching up for the next rung. This might involve some unexpected dealings with a relative or another home-related matter. Matters of home improvement, whether they involve a situation or a person, may take precedence over everything else right now.
Pisces
February 19-March 20
This could be a very busy day for you, so pick up the pace and get with the program! There's a lot of activity in store and some interesting interactions that you won't want to miss, making it imperative that you don't hide your head in the sand. Any experience you have today could lead to a greater opportunity, so get out and explore. You may not even have to go far; a nugget of gold could be waiting right down the street.