Daily horoscope for September 21, 2023

General Daily Insight for September 21, 2023

There's an underlying current of potency to the day, potentially carrying us all away. The Sun is making one of its two annual trines to Pluto at 1:21 am EDT, and despite its diminutive size, Pluto can bring out our most intense selves. It could be hard to hold back when the Moon in garrulous Sagittarius squares Mercury! Thankfully, once Luna sextiles Mars and trines Venus, one right after the other, we should be able to smooth any ruffled feathers with ease.

Aries

March 21-April 19

Your ambitions are reaching an all-time high. The Sun in your 6th House of Daily Work is making a harmonious trine to alchemical Pluto in your 10th House of Career Goals, so you're more than ready to put in the effort in order to see massively impressive results. An important mentor or other VIP could be especially helpful in boosting you up the ladder, so don't be shy about asking for whatever it is you want. The squeaky wheel gets the grease!

Taurus

April 20-May 20

There's pleasure to be found in even the most far-flung destinations. Cosmic doors are opening, inviting you to discover what's on the other side as the Sun in your 5th House of Joy trines intense Pluto in your 9th House of Expansion. The sky is the limit, but you are ready to go all the way to space to get your heart's desire! The main thing you should keep in mind? Try not to go overboard in your search for satisfaction.

Gemini

May 21-June 20

You may be called upon to go above and beyond for the sake of someone else. The Sun in your 4th House of Foundations is cooperating with Pluto in your 8th House of Transformation, which is one of the more intense sectors of the zodiac, albeit also a rewarding one. You may have to get down to brass tacks with a particular person, but thanks to the friendly nature of the planets' alignment, the effort should be well worth it -- and potentially financially rewarding.

Cancer

June 21-July 22

Important connections are the order of the day. There is a potent trine between the Sun in your communications sector and transformative Pluto in your relationship sector. Whether you meet someone brand new while out and about or interact with an old partner you've known for years, you could be dealing with major issues -- that said, what seem like problems can help you progress to an improved stage in your connection. Being open about what you want is necessary in order to get it.

Leo

July 23-August 22

Getting your money's worth takes on extra importance today. The Sun in your financially focused 2nd house is trining Pluto in your responsible 6th house, and they want to make sure you're being properly compensated for your time and effort. If you feel you've been shorthanded, then it could bubble over. Still, make an effort to balance your emotions and maintain a sense of calm when you negotiate for what you want. Your behavior can make all the difference right now.

Virgo

August 23-September 22

Nothing is going to stand between you and your pleasure! The Sun in your own sign is aligning with powerhouse Pluto in your fun-loving 5th house, so the urge to do as you please is going to be more than a desire: it's practically a necessity. This is also a very creative sector of your chart, so Pluto could help you unearth inspiration that drives you to bring forth an amazing work of art. Follow your heart and see where it takes you.

Libra

September 23-October 22

You're drifting along at a different pace than everyone else, Libra. It's easy to feel out of it while the Sun moves through your sleepy 12th house, but your soul may take on an abrupt emotional depth as the Sun trines Pluto in your foundational 4th house. A sudden wave of waterworks could overtake you without even knowing why, but think of it as a release rather than a reaction. Sometimes a good cry is exactly what the doctor ordered.

Scorpio

October 23-November 21

Everyone wants to be leader of the pack at this time. Power struggles are easy to encounter as the Sun and Pluto connect across your social sectors, stirring up complicated interactions that will require you to be at your most diplomatic. That isn't to say that difficulties are guaranteed, simply that it is a bit easier than usual to stick your foot in your mouth -- or in someone else's. Watching your words is the best way to come out on top.

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

A step in the right direction could pay off handsomely. There is a potent trine between the Sun in your 10th House of Ambition and Pluto in your 2nd House of Income, so you're primed to prove your worth. Don't be shy about taking the lead, even if you don't normally consider yourself comfortable being in charge. People will probably be impressed by your abilities, perhaps wanting to put you in positions of power. Fresh opportunities could arrive with a nice paycheck.

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

The world could feel barely big enough to contain you today. The Sun in your adventurous 9th house is trining powerful Pluto in your own sign, which compels you to spread your personal philosophies far and wide. Look for ways to expand your interactions with the world or engage with unheard-of ideas that could prove useful down the line. Pluto is amping up your own intensity, so do your best to avoid coming on too strong in your search for adventure.

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Everywhere you look, there are riddles to solve. Your subconscious energy is at an all-time high as the Sun in your private 8th house trines Pluto in your mystical 12th house, so reading between the lines will be too tempting to ignore. It's fine if you are actually uncovering important information or revelations, but avoid creating drama or mysteries where there aren't any. The last thing you should do is incite more problems for yourself and for the people around you.

Pisces

February 19-March 20

An important relationship may shift a bit without warning. Your closest connections are highlighted as the Sun tours your 7th House of Partnerships, and that takes on more weight when the Sun trines alchemical Pluto in your 11th House of Social Networks. Perhaps you realize that people outside your bond have more opinions about it than you ever imagined, or you're impacted by gossip going around. It may not be all bad, but there's a risk of things getting cast in a negative light.

