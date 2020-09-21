Daily horoscope for September 21, 2020

General Daily Insight for September 21, 2020
Today our minds will be buzzing in overdrive as excitable Uranus squares mental Mercury at 1:21 am EDT. This aspect stimulates a great deal of activity in our ideas, thoughts, and associative faculties, awakening us to ingenious solutions for complex problems. Just as there will be increased activity in the wiring of our neural circuitry, our appliances may be overstimulated as well! Watch out for things -- and people -- going on the fritz. Thankfully, the Moon's sextile to solid Saturn helps us keep our feet on the ground.
Aries
March 21-April 19
You and a close partner in business or romance may strategize today about how to reorganize assets, reallocate funds, or bring in a sudden windfall of cash. The more flexibility, innovation, and creativity you can bring to the table, the better, for clinging to the status quo and the well-tread paths of the past will not work today. Get rid of some possessions or values that are inhibiting your flow and allow your conversations and brainstorms to be characterized by freedom and movement.
Taurus
April 20-May 20
You may think, speak, and behave in ways that are rather erratic or out-of-character today. This could manifest as explosive outbursts of restlessness, boredom, and dissatisfaction with your work, or it could trigger creative, ingenious solutions and the discovery of new ways of working. What it will come down to is how easily you can release your attachment to routine and embrace the idea of change. Recognize where your approach has become stagnant and seek out teachers for alternative methods.
Gemini
May 21-June 20
You are especially prone to Freudian slips and giving away secrets, hidden motives, or proprietary information today. If you are trying to keep certain information concealed, this could have negative consequences, as you are in such a mentally stimulated state that you are liable to blurt out exactly what you mean to keep quiet. On the other hand, any psychological work directed at uncovering the contents of the unconscious -- such as discerning the root of self-defeating behaviors or addictions -- can be brought to the surface through verbalization.
Cancer
June 21-July 22
You may feel intellectually withdrawn today, as a long period of turbulence or upheaval in your social circle has inspired the need to reflect upon the ideas you have encountered. You may have recently joined a new group or movement or you may have been feeling that you no longer identify with your friends. Use today to mentally wrestle with your own ideals and allow yourself the space to think experimentally; release your attachment to preconceived ideas so you can find the ones that truly suit you.
Leo
July 23-August 22
You are extraordinarily extraverted and engaged today, positively spilling over with innovative ideas, new information, and complex connections. A recent shift in your career or status has stimulated a powerful thirst for finding and exchanging new information. This intense increase in your mental energy is, in turn, creating exciting new opportunities for expansion in your career. Just be careful of a tendency to perceive every authority figure or limitation at work as an imposition upon your freedom.
Virgo
August 23-September 22
Shifts in awareness today are inspiring you to verbalize your emotional value system, forcing you to get particular about what is most dear to your heart. You are capable now of having insights that you never could have had before, both about the world at large and about what motivates you at the deepest levels. However, in order to bring these insights fully into consciousness, you must keep an open mind and even be willing to embrace ideas that seem completely foreign and extreme at first glance.
Libra
September 23-October 22
As outdated versions of you pass away, you are becoming receptive to information that you wouldn’t have perceived before. Today, you may be able to put these new perceptions into words for the first time. We see in the world that which we inwardly are, attracting people, situations, and emotional experiences that reinforce what we believe to be true. Recent radical shifts in your own self-conception might’ve been painful, but you may now recognize ways in which you were liberated from narrow-mindedness, limitation, and tunnel vision.
Scorpio
October 23-November 21
A sudden outburst, revelation, or argument may stun you into silence today. You could feel flummoxed or overwhelmed by the unusual behavior of a close partner, or you may be disoriented by a series of shocks that seem to come from all sides at once. It's not as important for you to express yourself to others today as it is for you to articulate your opinions to yourself. If you feel blindsided, ask yourself what you had been ignoring that precipitated this event.
Sagittarius
November 22-December 21
You can make excellent headway today on closing the gap between the present conditions of your life and the future you want for yourself. Spend time figuring out what aspects of your life -- especially your work projects -- have become excessively constrictive or inhibiting, then consciously outline the circumstances you aim to have instead. Get very precise about what you want, for this process of elucidating the problem will stimulate mental energy that generates the solution. An improved life is closer at hand than you may think.
Capricorn
December 22-January 19
A tremendous amount of creative energy is surging through you today. With some effort and mental organization, you may be able to articulate highly ingenious, complex ideas to your coworkers or bosses in ways that are both informative and hypnotizing to listen to. You are weaving wit and ingenuity with personal style and flair, making you positively fascinating. This will not happen all on its own, however; you must unpack, clarify, and refine the mental downloads of information that are coming through before they can be of any use.
Aquarius
January 20-February 18
Today you may be struggling to integrate your philosophical worldview and basic framework of understanding with radical upheavals that have been taking place in your home or family life. Old ties with people or ideas from your past may be breaking, or you might be forced to re-evaluate aspects of your personality that you considered to make up your foundation. Philosophy, religion, or courses of study can provide a vehicle for understanding what you are going through and act as a compass that helps you move forward.
Pisces
February 19-March 20
You, like so many people in 2020, may be experiencing an overwhelming sense of disorientation when it comes to knowing which information to trust. You may feel as though what was true one day is thrown out the window the next. Today a visceral, emotional experience communicates something essential to you at a gut level with a great deal of force. What you uncover may shock or even upset you and, yet, you will recognize the truth of it on both conscious and unconscious levels.