Daily horoscope for September 20, 2023

General Daily Insight for September 20, 2023

There is so much to explore! The Moon begins the day in deep-thinking Scorpio with a trine to mystical Neptune, opening our minds, while a lunar sextile to Pluto will encourage us to plumb our own depths. The Moon will bound into boundless Sagittarius at 10:06 am EDT, opening our sails to catch the cosmic wind. One final square between the Moon and stern Saturn may force us to confront some of our limitations, but with a little effort, we can fly far beyond them.

Get your FREE cosmic profile at Tarot.com.

Aries

March 21-April 19

Your adventurous side is vital, Aries. As Luna enters your 9th House of Expansion, it is singing to your inner intrepid explorer. The universe is waiting for you to come and discover it, but it won't come knocking on your door -- literally or metaphorically. You've got to take real steps to uncover what lies beyond the horizon. Start making moves, even small ones, to reach any far-off destination that has always called your name. You can go farther than you realize.

Taurus

April 20-May 20

You have more courage than you realize. The Moon is entering your intense 8th house, bringing potentially difficult situations or interactions your way, but what may appear like a crisis is actually an opportunity for you to prove your own strength. Be willing to stand up for yourself and what you believe in, and you'll not only impress others, but also yourself in the process. This is no time to be a wallflower and hide away! Be firm in your convictions.

Gemini

May 21-June 20

As the sign of the Twins, you'll be in your element today. The Moon is moving into your 7th House of Connections, encouraging you to pick a partner for whatever is in front of you, be it a day of professional endeavors or personal pleasures. Even if you can handle certain things on your own, you'll function much better with someone to bounce ideas off of. Success can be found far sooner, regardless of the details, with a helping hand by your side.

Cancer

June 21-July 22

Sometimes a change of attitude is all you need to make the most of things. You may have to deal with a lot of busy work, due to the Moon arriving in your 6th House of Responsibility. Make an effort to lean into this efficient energy, rather than trying to fight it. That way you'll have the wind at your back as you make leaps and bounds, instead of inching along as you begrudge the work in front of you. Work smarter, not harder.

Leo

July 23-August 22

Life's pleasures are yours, Leo! The Moon is waltzing into your 5th House of Creativity, so regardless of whatever is on your schedule, try to find joy in the process. Whether you're working away at important projects or hanging out with friends, make a point of injecting as much fun as possible into everything you do. Don't worry too much about the results -- this ingress is really all about the process, so make sure that it's an enjoyable and exciting one.

Virgo

August 23-September 22

A little nesting is exactly what the doctor ordered. It's the perfect day to tend to yourself and your emotional needs as the Moon settles down in your 4th House of Comfort. If you've been burning the midnight oil lately, it's definitely time to do the opposite and refill your tanks, because the last thing you want would be burnout. Likewise, if there are any outstanding matters you've let slip around the house, now is your perfect chance to wrap them up.

Libra

September 23-October 22

Get ready to hit the ground running! The energy is turning all the way up as the Moon enters your fast-moving 3rd house, sending you all over town on one errand or another. Even if you're not physically on the move, you may feel like people keep demanding your attention. There isn't necessarily anything wrong with that, but try to maintain a level head. Consider writing things down so you don't forget, since it's easy for things to slip through the cracks.

Scorpio

October 23-November 21

You might be in the mood to throw your money around. This urge to splurge is thanks to the Moon entering your luxury-loving 2nd house, so it'll be difficult to deny yourself anything at the moment. Some reasonable indulgence is fine, as long as you don't break the bank in the process! Make a budget for yourself, then you can turn around and do some window shopping. Of course, there are plenty of benefits to letting your money accumulate in your bank account, too.

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Step up to the starting line and get ready to run. The Moon is sprinting into your sign for her monthly visit, bringing you back to center and giving you a moment to catch your breath before you begin life's next chapter. Take time to contemplate what you would like to achieve over the next lunar cycle, and specifically, what changes you would like to see in your life. You'll be able to go that much further when you've got a strategy in place.

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Although you're known as one of the hardest working signs of the zodiac, Capricorn, today you've got permission to check out and take life easy. The Moon is slipping into your sleepy 12th house, signaling a moment when you can rest and relax before it enters your sign in just a couple days, sending you off on a whole new adventure. For now, however, focus on de-stressing and eliminating any unnecessary baggage so you won't have to drag it into the future.

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Everyone is calling you to come out and play, Aquarius. Your social 11th house is taking center stage as the Moon enters for its monthly visit, opening your soul to connect with people near and far. This is a great time to hang out with your usual crew, but you could also make some different acquaintances who turn out to be worth their weight in gold down the line, so don't be shy. Put on your friendliest smile and circulate!

Pisces

February 19-March 20

An important person could be about to play a pivotal role in your life. The Moon is entering your 10th House of Career, which also rules the VIPs and other gate-keeping supervisors in your life. If you've been eyeing a higher position or level of authority, look to your superiors and mine them for a bit of wisdom. They plausibly have a perspective and experience that will come in very handy, and they might open a few locked doors in the process.

