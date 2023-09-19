Daily horoscope for September 19, 2023

General Daily Insight for September 19, 2023

Nothing is what it seems today. The Moon in Scorpio starts out with a forceful opposition to Jupiter, increasing our urge for excitement, but the once-a-year opposition between the Sun in Virgo and Neptune in Pisces at 7:17 am EDT will cast a veil of confusion over everything. Mars will also quincunx Jupiter, causing our energy levels to go up and down at the drop of a hat. On top of that, a final opposition between Luna and rebel Uranus will make bucking convention required behavior.

Aries

March 21-April 19

Keeping tabs on your responsibilities could be more difficult than usual on a day like this. The Sun in your efficient 6th house is making its yearly opposition to mystical Neptune in your dreamy 12th house, making it only too easy for you to lose track of everything -- no matter how good your intentions are. Don't force yourself to be productive if you're simply not feeling up to it! You deserve time to take things slow, so shift into a lower gear.

Taurus

April 20-May 20

It will be easier to follow your own heart rather than listen to other people today. You can highlight pleasure as the Sun tours your fun-loving 5th house, but you may feel an extra push to listen to others when the Sun opposes Neptune in your social 11th house. That being said, people probably won't have anything very important to offer, even if they normally do. There's no need to crowdsource ideas for now -- you're in charge of yourself for a reason.

Gemini

May 21-June 20

Your ambitions may seem less clear than normal. A powerful opposition between the Sun and Neptune is casting a veil of confusion over everything. With the Sun in your emotional 4th house and Neptune in your professional 10th house, this will likely impact your desire to achieve. You may start wondering if all your efforts are worth it, but don't let a temporary bout of questioning or doubt throw you completely off course. Trust that you're headed in the right direction.

Cancer

June 21-July 22

Knowing where you are heading could feel like a guessing game right now. The Sun in your 3rd House of Local Community is making a tense opposition to Neptune in your 9th House of Expansion, which could leave your inner compass spinning, unable to find north. This energy is potentially very confusing, but just because you feel a little lost at the moment doesn't mean it will be a permanent situation. You can regain your sense of direction in a day or two.

Leo

July 23-August 22

Issues of ownership may present themselves at any moment. The Sun in your 2nd House of Material Security is opposing foggy Neptune in your 8th House of Shared Resources, which may obscure things like who owes what and to whom. Since Neptune can shroud the truth, be extra careful regarding any debts or collections. Someone may have lost track of money they owe you -- or the other way around! Proceed diplomatically, but stand firm when it comes to what is rightfully yours.

Virgo

August 23-September 22

Partnerships won't be the simplest thing to navigate on a day like this. You're in your element, thanks to the Sun moving through your sign and your 1st House of Self-Expression, but other people might leave you feeling adrift when the Sun opposes Neptune in your 7th House of Relationships. A pal you thought you could count on may not be there when you need them, or possibly an assumption about someone will be anything but accurate. Avoid judging anyone harshly or unfairly.

Libra

September 23-October 22

Knowing what you're about could be a rather daunting issue. You're in a cocooning phase while the Sun tours your 12th House of the Subconscious, but a solar opposition to Neptune in your 6th House of Routine could leave you feeling like you're missing part of the picture. It's easy for things to slip through the cracks right now, so do your best to tend to the essentials, but don't expect a perfect performance from yourself -- or anyone else, for that matter.

Scorpio

October 23-November 21

It could be easier to go along with the herd rather than trying to stick out from the crowd. The Sun in your 11th House of Friendships is stirring up lots of social opportunities for you, but its opposition to Neptune in your 5th House of Personal Pleasure could have you concerned that you're leaving yourself behind in order to be part of the pack. Neptune can create confusion, however, so don't take this feeling too seriously. It should evaporate soon enough.

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Your foundations may seem somewhat shaky. The Sun in your 10th House of Career is pushing you forward toward your goals, but you could lose your balance along the way when the Sun opposes Neptune in your 4th House of Home. Perhaps you feel particularly sensitive, and your work is exacerbating that -- or maybe you don't have the emotional support you'd typically rely on to light a fire in you. Do what you must to find solid ground beneath you.

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Breaking down current boundaries is possible -- but not probable. Freeing yourself from limitations will be something of a headscratcher. The Sun is flying through your 9th House of Unfamiliar Cultures, moving you to consider distant lands for inspiration, but it also opposes Neptune in your 3rd House of Local Community, which could make it difficult to get any steam in your engine. If every idea or plan fizzles out, keep in mind that it's only temporary. A clear horizon will soon beckon.

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Your financial state could presently be a concerning question mark. A strong opposition between the Sun in your 8th House of Big Money and Neptune in your 2nd House of Material Security might push you to make a misjudgment or two regarding your cash flow. Avoid any major investments or new deals, because they may not be made in good faith or could prove less than effective. In fact, you'd do well to avoid any unnecessary spending at a time like this.

Pisces

February 19-March 20

People may not seem to understand you as well as they usually do. Your closest relationships are highlighted while the Sun moves through your 7th House of Partnerships, but that loses all meaning when the Sun argues with bewildering Neptune in your own sign. You may simply want to keep to yourself while everyone else clamors for your attention, or you potentially don't know how to give someone what they want. Don't let one day of misunderstanding break up a promising partnership.

