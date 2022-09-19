Daily horoscope for September 19, 2022

General Daily Insight for September 19, 2022

We are being asked to confront our feelings today, even if it requires a bit of extra effort. The Moon spends the day in Cancer, and at 10:15 AM she’ll square off with Chiron, turning our attention to old wounds in need of healing. Fortunately, the Moon makes a pair of helpful sextiles to Venus and Uranus, giving us the support we need to come up with new ways of improving our situations. Lock in that progress with a final lunar quincunx to Saturn.

Aries

March 21-April 19

Someone close to home could place a bit of a damper on your day. The Moon is orbiting through your deep-feeling 4th house, putting you in touch with everything going on under your roof. That’s all well and good, except the Moon will square Chiron in your sign, making you feel like you’re missing something or aren’t living up to other people’s expectations. What an uncomfortable place to be! If someone keeps nitpicking you, do what you can to make space for yourself.

Taurus

April 20-May 20

What seems like a simple observation to someone else could hit you harder than expected. There’s a buzzing energy to the day as the Moon glides through your communications sector, but you could get a few rough downloads when she squares off Chiron in your subconscious sector. Perhaps someone points out one of your sore spots without even meaning to, or maybe they’re bringing a matter to your attention that you accidentally forgot. Be wary of getting dramatic over something someone never meant to say.

Gemini

May 21-June 20

You can put in plenty of effort to your work, but that doesn’t mean everyone else is going to be so efficient. You’re more than ready to roll up your sleeves and make it rain as the Moon tours your income sector, but you could notice all your friends are off playing when the Moon squares Chiron in your social 11th house. Try and check off any necessary boxes so you can go join the fun -- otherwise, you might get a little resentful.

Cancer

June 21-July 22

You can do as you please today -- that is, until someone demands something of you. You’re focused on your own needs while the Moon visits your sign, but a work matter may derail your attention when she squares Chiron in your career sector. A supervisor could demand you perform a task at a moment’s notice when you’re simply not in the mood, but if you try and shirk this, it could reflect poorly on you. Answer their call, then return to your own program.

Leo

July 23-August 22

It could be only too easy to lose sight of where you’re headed today, Leo. The Moon is in your subconscious sector, leading you down unfamiliar paths, but throughout the day she will bump up against Chiron, currently in your expansion sector. The urge to explore might strike when least expected, but you could wind up following it somewhere you’d rather not go. Make sure you’re taking the right road and watching your steps along the way, because there are potholes everywhere.

Virgo

August 23-September 22

There’s a fine line between what you keep hidden and what you show off to the world. You’re happy to touch base with people as the Moon moves through your 11th House of Global Connections, but you might want to pull back when the Moon forms a rough angle to Chiron in your secretive 8th house. You could accidentally divulge some information off the cuff, only to notice your flippancy shortly after. Keep a lid on it so you don’t have regrets later.

Libra

September 23-October 22

You’re ready and willing to do your part today, but someone could change your plans whether you’re open to their input or not. You know where you’re heading with the Moon moving through your ambitious 10th house, but that direction could get thrown off course when the Moon squares Chiron in your partnership sector. This could bring a naysayer out of the woodwork, which might dampen your spirits. You’ll be happier if you shut your ears to anyone who isn’t offering truly constructive criticism.

Scorpio

October 23-November 21

You want to fly free -- until something brings you firmly back down to earth, that is. You’re in the mood to discover what the world has waiting for you as the Moon spends the day in your travel sector. That’s all well and good, until a lunar square to Chiron in your responsible 6th house forces you to put your nose to the grindstone and do your due diligence. Check off the necessary boxes, and then you can return to your adventures.

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

There’s an undeniable intensity to the day, Sagittarius. Things could feel rather heavy with the Moon in your extreme 8th house, so you might find it rather jarring when the Moon squares Chiron in your joyful 5th house. Even if everyone else is having the time of their lives, you can’t help but be a bit of a downer, but that’s because you’re trying to deal with serious matters while other people focus on fun. Accept that today simply isn’t a pleasure cruise for you.

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Your own personal issues could throw a partnership for a loop today, Capricorn. The most important people in your life are front and center as the Moon visits your relationship sector, but there’s a wrench in the works when the Moon squares Chiron in your emotional 4th house. A family matter or home issue could require your attention before you can focus on anyone in particular, or perhaps you simply aren’t feeling up to your usual self. Tend to your feelings first and foremost.

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

There’s a seemingly endless list in front of you, but you don’t have to worry about completing every single thing on it. You’re in the mood to make today count while the Moon visits your 6th House of Work and Routine, but an uncomfortable square to Chiron in your busy 3rd house could send you down a few distracting rabbit holes. Don’t be upset if interruptions plague you -- no one will judge you if you have one unproductive day here and there.

Pisces

February 19-March 20

Life’s a box of chocolates until you have to pay for them. You’re ready to kick off your shoes and go dance in the fields with the Moon touring your happy-go-lucky 5th house, which promises lovely times ahead. The only problem is the Moon will square Chiron in your money sector, reminding you that fun comes at a price. If you don’t pay your way, you might regret it down the road. Make sure you don’t bite off more than you can chew.

