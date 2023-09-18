Daily horoscope for September 18, 2023

General Daily Insight for September 18, 2023

There is a methodical rhyme and reason to this day. The Moon enters Scorpio at 12:58 am EDT for the next two days, encouraging us to read between the lines and think carefully before coming to any conclusions. While here, Luna forms a harmonious trine to masterful Saturn in Pisces, ensuring we're connected to our work. Plus, a supportive lunar sextile to Mercury should make it easy for us to articulate whatever is on our minds. Progress can be achieved without stress.

Get your FREE cosmic profile at Tarot.com.

Advertisement

Aries

March 21-April 19

This is no time for doing things halfway. The Moon is marching into your 8th House of Shared Resources, demanding that you take matters seriously and leave screwing around for another time. While this may not sound fun, it should be incredibly useful for tackling any big issues you've been avoiding. If anything is hissing for your attention, do your due diligence and work on wrapping it up. You've got all the resolve you need to knock it out of the park.

Advertisement

Taurus

April 20-May 20

You may feel the need to defend your current position. There is an emphasis on balance as the Moon enters your fair-minded 7th house, focusing its cosmic attention on the central partnerships in your life. While it's important to treat others fairly, it's also important that they treat you fairly! If someone has been getting away with doing less than their share, then it's your turn to let them know where they're dropping the ball. You have every right to be honest about your needs.

Gemini

May 21-June 20

You can run with the best of them on a day like this. The Moon is moving into your 6th House of Routine, organizing your approach to everything on your plate with an efficiency that is sure to impress. Avoid stressing about huge projects. Instead, remember that life is made up of lots of little parts, and that you will succeed best when all those small pieces are in sync with one another. Get yourself in sync and you'll go far.

Cancer

June 21-July 22

Turn up the music, Cancer, and get ready to dance! You've got cosmic clearance to enjoy yourself as the Moon shimmies into your 5th House of Pleasure, giving you the day off from more serious projects if possible. When you have a chance, do something that brings a smile to your face or nurtures your inner child, because every once in a while you need to shake off all the heaviness of the world. Finding joy can be a radical act.

Leo

July 23-August 22

It's a good day to return to your roots. The Moon is entering your 4th House of Introversion, so you may not be terribly interested in the outer world at the moment. Plus, your interior life could probably use a little attention! Make it a point to check in with yourself and your emotional needs, because if those are out of sorts, the rest of your life can start to crack and quake. Nurture your nature, and you should see brilliant results everywhere.

Advertisement

Virgo

August 23-September 22

You'll need to work a bit harder to keep your eye on the ball than typical. The skies are pulsating with frenetic energy as the Moon enters your 3rd House of Local Community, so you might find yourself all over the place, up and down and around like a bouncy ball. It's fine to get caught up in something, but you'll have to display some responsibility and accountability if you want to actually accomplish anything. Otherwise, today could pass you by in one big blur!

Libra

September 23-October 22

The stars are crossing their t's and dotting their i's. As the Moon moves into your money-minded 2nd house, this is an ideal point to go over your financial situation and make sure that everything is on the up-and-up. You may find a few hidden charges you didn't know were going through, and can potentially save yourself a pretty penny by canceling them or removing some other subscriptions you no longer need. A little efficiency now can pay dividends down the line.

Scorpio

October 23-November 21

Everything is coming back to you today, Scorpio. The Moon is arriving in your sign for a monthly check-in, helping you clear out the clutter and block out any noise. You're capable of honing in on whatever it is that YOU want. If you've let your passions lose steam, do whatever you need to get them cooking again! You shouldn't deny yourself the things that make you happy. Don't think of it as being selfish, because it isn't. You deserve to be fulfilled.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

You can temporarily bow out from reality if you so choose. There is an emphasis on letting bygones be bygones as the Moon settles down in your sleepy 12th house, so you potentially won't be interested in big issues or making waves. It's okay if you're more inclined to turn on Do Not Disturb and do your own thing on your own time. Don't feel guilty about taking time for yourself! You deserve a chance to refill your tank and refresh your soul.

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Your phone may start ringing off the hook at any moment, Capricorn! The Moon is sashaying into your 11th House of Social Networks, so it's the perfect time to check in with people near and far. Whether you're playing your part in an organized group or just circulating from one friend to the next, you'll find the most satisfaction when you don't take things on by yourself. Remember that we're all connected, and there is so much to be gained from that connection.

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

The higher you aim, the further you can go! Your ambitions are highlighted as the Moon enters your 10th House of Professional Goals, helping you narrow in on what you want to achieve and how you're going to go about making it happen. If you're a little unclear on what your goals are, then use this moment to get back in touch with what drives you and what you want to manifest in the future. Gaining clarity will boost your success in all your endeavors.

Advertisement

Pisces

February 19-March 20

It isn't a good idea to limit yourself at this time, Pisces. The Moon is flying into your explorative 9th house, sending a breath of fresh air your way to inspire your journey into the unknown. Perhaps you sometimes see the world as more daunting than uplifting -- try to view that fear as a simple manifestation of what you do not know. If you confront the unknown instead of cowering from it, you could find more excitement and satisfaction than you'd have ever imagined.

Get your FREE cosmic profile at Tarot.com.