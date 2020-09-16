Daily horoscope for September 16, 2020

General Daily Insight for September 16, 2020
We are reaching for the new and different today as the influential Moon trines eccentric Uranus at 7:24 am EDT, causing us to make unusual choices and react in extreme ways. Cravings for emotional excitement may compel us to seek the company of people we do not ordinarily associate with, and the day may very well bring a surprise or two, for better or worse. Likely for the better, as things wind down with a harmonious trine between the Moon and optimistic Jupiter, infusing our social interactions with warmth and affection.
Aries
March 21-April 19
Your body may be feeling the effects of many months of stress today, as constant changes and uncertainty about your money situation are now starting to manifest physically. Shifts in your financial prospects might very well reflect shifts in your personal values and priorities. Try to find a way to make peace with the feeling of not knowing, while continually checking in with what is really most important to you. This will be deeply healing for your nervous system and physical body.
Taurus
April 20-May 20
Today, creative labors will help you step more fully into the new person that you have been becoming over the last several months. You have been working to release outdated, restrictive self-conceptions and inhibited modes of relating; now, you feel strongly empowered, inspiring and uplifting others with your radical independence. You may go a bit overboard in expressing your new sense of freedom, but you manage to bring it down to earth and manifest these qualities in concrete action, serving as a powerful example for others.
Gemini
May 21-June 20
You may be rudely awakened today by the effects of having repressed certain emotions, experiences, or impulses into your unconscious. This is likely due to habitual patterns you adopted in childhood or in connection with a parent; you may have buried these feelings so deeply that what surfaces now is profoundly shocking. Recognize how you've enabled or abetted the situation by turning a blind eye or living in denial, for it is only in becoming conscious and taking responsibility that you will be able to find a solution.
Cancer
June 21-July 22
New or eccentric friends can help liberate you from restrictive ideas about your prospects for a happy future. Collaborative efforts, group discussions, dialogue, and all forms of information exchange are uplifting now, inspiring you to break free from your inclination to play it safe and meet the world with hope, optimism, and ingenuity. Notice the ways in which the groups you belong to inform the expectations you have about your future, then surround yourself with empowering company accordingly.
Leo
July 23-August 22
You are feeling very inclined to stick with familiar, tried-and-true methods when it comes to your financial security and streams of income. Thankfully, you are creative enough to manage this, even as extreme changes shake up your career. Your sense of your title, role, or status in the public sector may be shifting, but you are rolling with the punches and adapting to these shake-ups in ways that protect the stability of your financial foundation, even while so much else is in flux.
Virgo
August 23-September 22
Today you may emotionally reconcile with a recent paradigm shift or spiritual awakening that has been disturbing your peace of mind. This kind of open-mindedness does not come easily to you, as you prefer that reality fit neatly into your preconceived notions and operate the way you rely on it to. Recent challenges to your beliefs have forced you to search for new outlooks and, today, as they take root, you will find a fresh orientation that helps you regain your footing and sense of inner security.
Libra
September 23-October 22
Earthquake-like shocks of upheaval and change have driven you into a quiet, contemplative state today. You may be feeling withdrawn or laconic, preferring to turn your attention toward meditation, prayer, or other spiritual pursuits. Your life is paradoxical right now, for at the same time that so much has felt completely unstable, volatile, and chaotic, something about it also feels profoundly fateful, purposeful, and planned. Time alone will help you feel into the hidden cosmic intentions behind seemingly random events.
Scorpio
October 23-November 21
Upheaval, tensions, or feelings of constriction may be surfacing with some intensity in your close relationships. However, these feelings are serving to help open you up to new friendships, emotional experiences, and ways of relating to others. Even if a partner in business or romance is challenging you in a way that deeply rattles you, ultimately you will be grateful for the revolutionary impact this experience has on your future plans. This jolt may be just what you needed to more affirmatively commit to your aspirations.
Sagittarius
November 22-December 21
Take advantage of your ruling planet, Jupiter's, benevolent influence upon your financial affairs and your career prospects today -- you are even more of a magnet for wealth, fun, and expansion than usual. You may not be particularly thrilled by the amount of work on your plate, nor with the particular tasks that have been left for you to do. But, if you can tap into your natural optimism and jubilance, you will only further demonstrate what an asset you are to your team.
Capricorn
December 22-January 19
The faculties of your higher mind are wide open today. Because you are receptive and open to new modes of thinking, you are liable to channel inspiring insights and ingenious solutions from levels beyond your conscious mind. You are expressing yourself in radical, innovative ways, and may have the sense that your creative works are coming through you, rather than from you. You have an eagerness, independence, and almost electric presence of being right now, which is rocketing your powers of ingenuity through the roof.
Aquarius
January 20-February 18
Your moods and emotions are very intense now and might even feel foreign or strange to you, as though they belong to someone else. Today, you may reach some peace with recent upheavals in your conception of who you truly are, as you find a way to be receptive and observant of the deeper impulses that underlie your feelings and desires. You may have the unnerving sense that nothing is really as it seems, but you can make good headway on feeling into your own personal truth.
Pisces
February 19-March 20
Highly intelligent conversations with an eccentric or revolutionary-minded person may open you up to new perspectives today, or you may be sharing your own ingenious ideas with someone else. You will enjoy an easy balance between independence and cooperation, as you both seem to be blowing each other’s minds while also receiving and encouraging one another’s perspectives. Go out on a limb now and give voice to even your wildest ideas, for you will be met with support, warmth, and recognition.