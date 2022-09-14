Daily horoscope for September 14, 2022

General Daily Insight for September 14, 2022

Our comfort zones could be the source of a surprising revelation or two right now. The Moon in slow-and-steady Taurus will trine Venus in Virgo, making sure our needs are being met -- if they aren't, we can steel ourselves to do something about that! A brilliant solution could arrive when the Moon conjoins brilliant Uranus at 6:34 pm EDT, but a lunar square to Saturn later on may require us to put in concerted effort if we want to see any real results.

Get your FREE cosmic profile at Tarot.com.

Advertisement

Aries

March 21-April 19

Your relationship with your finances may be under review by the planets. The Moon is making a useful angle to Uranus in your money sector, setting you up for some productive adjustments. The chance to earn more could show up without warning -- and it might be exactly the thing you need to get the sense of security you desire. The more unusual your approach, the more successful you're likely to be in this, so avoid retracing the same steps you have taken before.

Advertisement

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Your sign is known for avoiding change at all costs, and no matter how well you fit that, sometimes everyone needs to mix things up a little. The Moon and Uranus are syncing up in your sign, reminding you just how fun it can be to color outside the lines. If the urge to alter your appearance in some way strikes -- changing your hair, adding to your wardrobe, that sort of thing -- there's nothing wrong with indulging, but be wary of permanent changes.

Gemini

May 21-June 20

A lightbulb could go on over your head at a very unexpected moment. You can tune in to something special as the Moon glides through your dreamy 12th house, and that unique scenario gets an extra shock of electricity when the Moon conjoins Uranus in this same sector. You could come up with an incredibly brilliant idea that feels like a real eureka moment, so let your mind wander and see where you wind up. The path less taken is your best bet.

Cancer

June 21-July 22

A sudden invitation or social opportunity could be winging its way to you, seemingly out of nowhere. Your ruler, the Moon, is coming together at the same degree as eccentric Uranus in your 11th House of Groups, encouraging you to put your chores on the back burner and hang out with your friends instead. Don't worry too much about setting any plans in stone, because things could change on a dime. Happily, those changes will probably be very much to your liking.

Leo

July 23-August 22

Your current approach to your goals may not be working the way you'd like it to. The sky is glowing as the Moon embraces Uranus in your ambitious 10th house, helping you get serious about said goals while also troubleshooting anything that isn't working. If you've been using the same method without results, then you should try a different way of doing things. What seems like a slightly odd adjustment to you could strike a supervisor or VIP as an ingenious and inspiring move.

Advertisement

Virgo

August 23-September 22

Unusual opportunities are waiting for you just around the corner. The Moon and Uranus are aligning for a potent conjunction in your 9th House of Expansion. The further you go, the more you can be rewarded with incredible experiences and deeper levels of understanding. Make an effort to explore a culture or subject you've never examined before -- you could be surprised by how much it draws you in. In the process, you could find your own beliefs changing in positive ways.

Libra

September 23-October 22

Something could set off a chain reaction for you today. The Moon is in your 8th House of Transformation, where she'll greet Uranus so enthusiastically that they might send a shockwave through the universe. Something major in your life may undergo a sudden change, especially if it's something you share with another person, as this sector deals with the ties that bind you to other people. Try to patiently work through these changes, because a better future waits for you on the other side.

Scorpio

October 23-November 21

Someone in particular may throw a few curveballs your way at some point soon. Your relationship sector is hosting an electric conjunction between the Moon and Uranus, making this a day when anything can happen. The unpredictability of this alignment means that things might be excellent or awful -- no matter what, a specific person is likely to be the cause. For instance, a potential new partner could appear on the scene, be they romantic, professional, or platonic, and they might be very unusual.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

You might be caught in a rut at the moment. The universe is trying to shake things up as the Moon and rebel Uranus come together at the same degree of your 6th House of Routine. Instead of following the same cookie-cutter lifestyle, think about doing something to bring a breath of fresh air into your life -- whether that's trying a new exercise program, a fresh eating plan, or a different way to work. Changing your routine could have excellent results.

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Creativity can truly light up your life at present! The Moon and eclectic Uranus are meeting up in your 5th House of Expression, creating the perfect setting for you to put yourself out there and show your peers what you're all about. Something you consider to be just a hobby could actually become a much more foundational part of your life -- perhaps with financial incentives included -- so don't let a little stage fright stand in the way of your dreams.

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Your own four walls are the main arena for any of today's unexpected events. A potent conjunction between the intuitive Moon and rebellious Uranus in your home-focused 4th house might rock your foundation when you least expect it. A family member or roommate could cause drama for seemingly no reason, but it could also be that the literal physical structure of your house requires sudden attention. Don't leave necessary fixes for another day, because they may get worse if you try to ignore them.

Advertisement

Pisces

February 19-March 20

A surprising bit of news or gossip could come your way very soon. Your communications sector is lit up with a powerful alignment between the Moon and Uranus, sending some important but unexpected insights to your inbox. A sibling or close friend could reveal something to you that completely changes the lay of the land -- fortunately, that doesn't mean you need to worry about whatever they may tell you. Chances are good this tidbit will actually be in your favor, so listen up.

Get your FREE cosmic profile at Tarot.com.