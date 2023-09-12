Daily horoscope for September 12, 2023

General Daily Insight for September 12, 2023

Nothing is what it seems today, and we'd all be wise to remember that as we move along. The mood is initially pretty rambunctious, as the Moon in outgoing Leo squares off rebellious Uranus in Taurus at 11:06 am EST and makes it difficult to know what approach to take. Our efforts may not bear fruit when the Moon trips into a quincunx to nebulous Neptune, but another rough angle to Pluto will have us striving for results, whether or not we actually like them.

Get your FREE cosmic profile at Tarot.com.

Aries

March 21-April 19

Professional obligations could stand in the way of an otherwise exciting day. There is a conflicting square between the Moon in your pleasure-loving 5th house and rebel Uranus in your hard-working 2nd house, meaning a last-minute matter could arise. Get ready to drop whatever is in front of you and roll up your sleeves! That isn't to say the entire day will be dedicated to work, but the sooner you handle whatever's on your plate, the sooner you can sit back and relax.

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Your feelings could be all over the place currently. The Moon is in your emotional 4th house, which can leave you a bit more sensitive than normal, but a lunar square to Uranus in your own sign could have you reacting to situations in ways that surprise even yourself. You may give voice to feelings you didn't know you had, so don't try to hold back or keep quiet, because that could make you even more reactive. Aim for authenticity and honesty in all things.

Gemini

May 21-June 20

Your words could now surprise even you. You've got lots to say and do while the Moon moves through your 3rd House of Chatter, but the energy will get thrown off course when the Moon squares Uranus in your 12th House of the Subconscious, bringing things bubbling up from under the surface. You may say something that comes from out of the blue, and it could shock you as much as it shocks other people. These revelations can lead to major lightbulb moments!

Cancer

June 21-July 22

People may get in the way of your responsible urges. There is a major dichotomy overhead as the Moon in your 2nd House of Income squares erratic Uranus in your 11th House of Friendships, meaning people will potentially be calling on you to come play, even if you already have work to handle. Accept that you may not be your most productive self right now. If you can put off work for another day or so, then go ahead. You deserve to kick back!

Leo

July 23-August 22

A professional curveball might arrive from out of left field at any moment. The Moon is in your sign, turning your attention inward, but you'll potentially be forced to change tack when she squares Uranus in your 10th House of Career. A supervisor could call on you to handle a last-minute task, or perhaps you learn about a work opportunity but must jump on it as quickly as possible. Don't fret! There are no reasons you can't knock it out of the park.

Virgo

August 23-September 22

Knowing what you're about isn't the simplest thing on a day like this. You're already prone to being a little checked out thanks to the Moon drifting through your sleepy 12th house, but a complicated lunar square to Uranus in your boundless 9th house could have you soaring into the unknown before you can even chart your flight path. It's fine to gallop off into the sunset every once in a while, but beware -- getting lost will be way easier than normal.

Libra

September 23-October 22

A current lighthearted mood could get blown out of all kinds of proportions. It seems easy to enjoy yourself and others while the Moon moves through your outgoing 11th house, but things take a serious turn when Luna squares off against rebellious Uranus in your all-or-nothing 8th house. An important matter may abruptly arise and demand your attention, or you might find yourself needing to tend to outstanding financial matters. Try to avoid letting any heaviness wreck your plans for positivity.

Scorpio

October 23-November 21

A particular person might get in the way of your best intentions. You're primed to work your way up life's great ladder while the Moon moves through your ambitious 10th house, but a tough lunar square to Uranus in your partnership sector could result in someone dragging you away from your goals. This may be an enjoyable and welcome distraction, but it will still come at the cost of efficiency, so think about what really matters to you -- fun or productivity.

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Setting off on a new adventure sounds fun until you remember all you have to accomplish in the here and now. There is a tough square between the Moon in your high-minded 9th house and Uranus in your responsible 6th house, and it demands that you tend to your chores when you'd rather be off exploring far-off vistas. Do your best to complete anything important. Then, once you've checked it all off, indulge in a bit of wanderlust -- even just from your own couch.

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Things may seem dramatic at the moment, but sometimes a little drama can be fun. The Moon in your intense 8th house is challenging Uranus in your passionate 5th house, so you may find yourself fighting the urge to put it all out there where everyone can see. If life feels a bit like a Shakespeare play that's fine, as long as you don't let yourself get swept away in the process. Keep an eye on your exuberance so you don't go overboard.

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Someone may be the catalyst for your emotional behavior today. You're focused on your important plus-ones while the Moon moves through your 7th House of Relationships, but that energy gets turned on its head once the Moon squares Uranus in your 4th House of Feelings. Your buttons may be exposed more than you realize, and someone will be able to push them without even realizing they're getting a reaction from you. You must be willing to communicate where your personal boundaries lie.

Pisces

February 19-March 20

It's easy to get distracted from any task at hand on a day like this. You're ready to be your most efficient self as the Moon marches through your 6th House of Routine, but then she'll square Uranus in your 3rd House of Communications. That brings on plenty of diversions that likely sound much more enticing than being responsible does. The more flexible you are, the less upset you'll be by these disruptions -- crying over spilled milk won't fix anything right now.

