Daily horoscope for September 10, 2021

General Daily Insight for September 10, 2021
We have a chance to dive deep today as the Moon slips into intense Scorpio at 2:05 am EDT, helping us read between the lines. The Moon will square Saturn later in the day, so we might find our desires bump up against our responsibilities, but this won't last forever. When romantic Venus embarks on her annual tour of Scorpio this afternoon, we'll be taken even deeper as she joins the Moon for a vivid, inspired cycle that can bring about major transformations.
Aries
March 21-April 19
Abundance arrives as darling Venus sashays into your sector of shared resources, bringing her bounty to you -- and possibly to someone else in your life as well. This is a wonderful time to focus on money matters, especially major ones. If you’ve been hoping to acquire a loan, now is a good time to look into it. The planet of financial flow wants to line your pockets while she’s here, and she is not the type to do anything half-heartedly. Get ready for a good time!
Taurus
April 20-May 20
The partnerships in your life could begin to bring you more joy than they have in some time. If you’ve hit a rough spot with anyone special, an opportunity for it to change for the better is here. You've got lots to look forward to today! Whether it’s personal entanglements or professional partnerships, the people around you will be offering up only the best that they have available. Be sure you do the same and put your best foot forward.
Gemini
May 21-June 20
Things are likely to be especially pleasant when it comes to your career at the moment, thanks to Venus entering your daily routine sector today. Coworkers and clients may start bringing solutions your way rather than problems, so you can enjoy a smoother ride than usual throughout the workday. You might even have the time to spruce up your workspace with some personal décor or a plant or two, whether you work from home or elsewhere. Let your personality shine through!
Cancer
June 21-July 22
One of the loveliest periods of the year begins for you today as Venus, the planet of love and pleasure, dances into your 5th House of Passion and Creativity. This is prime time for enjoying yourself! You have permission now to wear your heart on your sleeve and do as you please, whatever that might mean to you. Artistic endeavors are able to flourish now as well, so go ahead and show everyone all the beauty you can create.
Leo
July 23-August 22
Home really is where the heart is starting today as beautiful Venus moves into your domestic sector. During this time, you’ve got every reason to indulge your natural eye for style and flair, specifically when it comes to your homestead. That could mean anything from making a few smaller updates to deciding to completely redo your whole house. Look to interior design catalogs or blogs for inspiration that resonates with you, then bring that into your space.
Virgo
August 23-September 22
You’re a silver-tongued siren now as elegant Venus dives into your communications sector, giving everything you do a touch of glamour and shine. This is a terrific time for getting out more and seeing what’s going on in your own neighborhood. Try and seek out new things that have a sense of allure. Whether you're taking in a gallery opening or trying cocktails at that new restaurant down the street, life is about to feel much more beautiful.
Libra
September 23-October 22
Monetary blessings are on your horizon as luxury-loving Venus spins into your financial sector, encouraging you to find new ways to make it rain and spend your money. During her time here, you’ll be a total money magnet! Less fortunately, however, you might be tempted to spend as quickly as you can earn. If you’re hoping to save some of your new bounty for later, try to remember to be responsible and give liberally to your savings account.
Scorpio
October 23-November 21
You become the darling of the zodiac today as charismatic Venus enters your sign! During her three-week visit, you’ll be dripping in charm and appeal. People will have a hard time missing what you’re dealing out. If you’ve been feeling a little lackluster lately, it's now the perfect time to change things up with a new haircut or fashion makeover. You can truly start to embody your ideal look now, and feel like the very best version of you.
Sagittarius
November 22-December 21
Wondrous energy infuses your life at the moment, thanks to beautifying Venus entering your soulful subconscious sector today. Find wherever your rose-colored glasses have been hiding and put them on. It's time to appreciate all the most delightful parts of the world -- especially those that you don’t normally bother to notice. A little voice is telling you to slow down for the time being, and you should listen! Put on the brakes for now; things will pick up again before you know it.
Capricorn
December 22-January 19
The joy brought by the people who surround you could be the highlight of your life as Venus, the planet of pleasure, enters your social sector today. While she spends time here, you can look forward to having more fun with friends and bounding about like tomorrow will never come. Don’t be scared to take the lead and organize a few get-togethers yourself! Start planning out your itinerary, and friends will probably flock to you and your awesome ideas.
Aquarius
January 20-February 18
The sky is the limit for you as elegant Venus enters your career sector today for her annual three-week visit. During this time, your bosses and other VIPs may be particularly impressed with you and are more likely to notice your hard work! If you’ve been hoping to move up the professional ladder, consider this your green light from the universe. Remember to look your best during this time, because people could call on you to perform at a moment’s notice.
Pisces
February 19-March 20
It’s time to look beyond your own backyard for both your inspiration and entertainment. Venus, the planet of beauty, enters your 9th House of Faraway Places today for her annual visit. Let her motivate you to bring something new and different into your life. Use this time to learn about people from different backgrounds and see how they can inspire you to improve the quality of your own life. Don’t let nerves or misunderstandings scare you away from a truly fabulous experience.