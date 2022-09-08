Daily horoscope for September 8, 2022

General Daily Insight for September 8, 2022

The universe isn't going to be passive today -- and neither should we! Everyone can cut through any messiness with the clear-sighted Aquarius Moon, which will be active throughout the day. We could get to the heart of any problems and discover potential solutions when Luna connects to wounded Chiron, then the Sun in efficient Virgo, but a lunar square to Uranus could throw a wrench in the works. Thankfully, the Moon's final conjunction to serious Saturn at 8:43 am EDT should clear the air.

Aries

March 21-April 19

Your friendships are more important than you might realize at this time. The Moon dances with karmic Saturn in your friendly 11th house, making it the perfect day to focus on fostering high-quality relationships rather than just adding names to your contacts. Getting everyone together to hang out and have fun could result in memories that last a lifetime, so it's the perfect time to send out invitations -- or to accept any that come your way. You most likely won't regret it!

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Your ambitions are highlighted right now, Taurus. With masterful Saturn spinning through your career sector, you can make sure you're making steady progress towards your goals. Plus, the Moon in this same sector is shaking hands with Saturn, bringing your emotions and your objectives into close alignment. Even if you were planning to take things easy, getting clear about where you want to be and how you'll get there would be a good use of your time. Start planning your ascent.

Gemini

May 21-June 20

It's important to keep an open mind as you move through your current life. You can tune in to the cosmic possibilities while the Moon glides through your expansive 9th house, but you may want to focus on more realistic options when the Moon conjoins sober Saturn in this same sector. Saturn can make you feel like you already know everything -- even if you definitely don't. Someone or something could remind you of that fact if you act like you've forgotten it.

Cancer

June 21-July 22

Making assumptions without clarifying matters beforehand could currently lead to some problems. The Moon and Saturn are coming together in a potent conjunction in your 8th House of Shared Resources, reminding you that other people have an interest in how you behave. Your actions, perhaps around money or property, could leave someone else feeling like you're not considering their feelings, so be sure to check in before you act. If someone's opinion deserves to be heard, make an effort to ask them for it.

Leo

July 23-August 22

You might feel like you have to handle things all by yourself today. The Moon is in your 7th House of Contracts, centering your most important connections (whether they're personal or professional), but others could seem to turn cold when the Moon conjoins Saturn at the same degree. Solemn Saturn could make it feel like no one is around to support you, or perhaps as though you have to work harder to get someone on your side. Remember, you don't need anyone to help you!

Virgo

August 23-September 22

Sometimes the only way to get something done is to roll up your sleeves and simply do it. You might be in a very efficient mood as the Moon marches through your 6th House of Daily Work, helping you complete any essential tasks. This could prove to be a bit more of a slog than usual when the Moon reinforces Saturn in this same arena, forcing you to take your medicine without any added spoonful of sugar. Save the bells and whistles for another day.

Libra

September 23-October 22

Fun doesn't have to be frivolous at present. It's possible to have a good time and make something that lasts as the Moon and karmic Saturn sync up in your 5th House of Passion and Glamor, blending together your emotional need to enjoy yourself with the desire for productivity. This is a great day to stretch your artistic muscles and see what you come up with. Something that was once just a hobby could become a lasting source of wealth and success.

Scorpio

October 23-November 21

A matter close to home could demand your attention at any moment. The Moon is swimming through your 4th House of Family Values, getting you in touch with your deeper needs, but you may have to look at them quite stoically when the Moon aligns with Saturn at the same degree. You might need to be the adult in a situation when you'd rather simply get your way, or perhaps you'll have to play peacemaker between feuding roommates. Do your best to avoid messy situations.

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Your words carry an extra weight at this moment, making it even more important to use them wisely. The Moon is meeting up with Saturn for their once-a-month conjunction in your 3rd House of Business and Conversation, giving you the urge to avoid small talk and skip to more important matters. Wanting to avoid unnecessary interactions is valid, but try not to be overly blunt or rude. That said, if you do have an important topic to discuss, now's the time to dive in.

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

It's the perfect day to get serious about your finances. The Moon and your ruler, Saturn, are meeting up for a special conjunction in your 2nd House of Material Wealth and Finances, making it more important than ever to develop some sort of plan when it comes to the money in your bank account. A good investment plan could yield amazing results, so why not try and set up a passive income stream? Talk to a financial planner to get the best advice.

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Taking yourself seriously is now important, provided you don't take it too far. The Moon is coordinating with Saturn in your 1st House of Presentation and Appearance, so you might feel more inclined to show off your concrete capabilities than your whimsical ideas. It's fine to let people know that you've got a handle on things, but don't follow one path so stoically that you get stuck in one box or another. You're probably not one for labels -- it's okay to keep people guessing!

Pisces

February 19-March 20

There's not much room for fantasy in your life at the moment, even if you'd rather sail away on the next available pleasure cruise. Something you forgot about might rear its head and demand your attention as the Moon and Saturn align in your sleepy 12th house, dragging up old karma and baggage that you might not want to examine. Unfortunately, you probably should examine it and deal with it, so you can clear things up once and for all. You should feel much lighter.

