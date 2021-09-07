Daily horoscope for September 7, 2021

General Daily Insight for September 7, 2021
The planets are bringing us with them as they move at a quick pace today, so buckle up and get ready to speed into the future. The clarifying Moon in Virgo trines alchemical Pluto in the early afternoon, making it easy to see past any confusion. She'll then form an exact conjunction with driven Mars at 3:24 pm EDT, giving us the drive to go after what we want. This energy will continue into the evening, until the Moon moves into easygoing Libra around midnight and the mood softens.
Aries
March 21-April 19
Proving yourself on the job shouldn't be too difficult with the help of the universe on your side. The Moon and influential Pluto are conspiring in your work sectors, pushing you to roll up your sleeves and get down to business. You can ride this wave all the way into a powerful performance -- one that might leave a client or a coworker more than a little impressed with you. Finish your workday strong, then kick back and relax in the evening. You earned it!
Taurus
April 20-May 20
Your view of the world could solidify into something actionable and substantial right now. Do you have a vision of how you want your life to go? Now is a good time to consider your current habits versus the way you'd like things to be in the future. The best way to channel this is through creativity, so start brainstorming a new project that totally reflects your tastes and values. With the inspiration available to you today, it's bound to be something extraordinary.
Gemini
May 21-June 20
You may wish to putter around in your home today to avoid the noise of the world. Unfortunately, things beyond your own walls could pop up at any moment, so be sure to take some time to center yourself before gearing up and going out to deal with whatever arises. Don't forget to check in with yourself and your general state -- if there are any parts of you that need some extra love, allow them (and yourself!) to rest as necessary. You’ll feel worlds better.
Cancer
June 21-July 22
Today's energies could sweep you off your feet and carry you further than you ever anticipated going. There are plenty of things to enjoy -- the issue is finding the time to get to all of them! Someone could block your path when you least expect it, making you swerve away from your planned route in order to accomplish everything in front of you. If you need to, gather your courage and forge a new path to success for your current activities.
Leo
July 23-August 22
With the Moon highlighting your money sector today, you’ve got your nose to the ground and may be ready to sniff out some new source of revenue, or at least find a way to increase your current value. Thanks to supportive vibrations from powerful Pluto, someone at your current job could offer you this opportunity. If you do receive support from them, don’t forget to show your gratitude! People who know their help is appreciated will be more likely to assist in the future.
Virgo
August 23-September 22
Ample occasions for you to shine under the spotlight could be coming your way. While you may normally prefer to be more of a wallflower, you might be surprised by how keen you are to take center stage right now. Don't let anxiety stop you from showing people what you’ve got. If you’ve been working on an important project behind the scenes, then this could be a great day for your big reveal -- even if you hadn't planned to do so beforehand. Let the universe inspire you!
Libra
September 23-October 22
Although you may feel more emotional than usual today, that doesn’t have to be something negative. Alone time can be very healthy, so check out from the usual rat race and find yourself a spot in the slow lane. It's OK to move at your own pace and ignore any distractions or annoyances from others. A family event or domestic matter might pop up as well, giving you all the more reason to take it slow or stay home entirely.
Scorpio
October 23-November 21
Someone could say or do something to jog your memory today, taking you on an unexpected detour down memory lane. Let this energy wash over you. Consider reaching out to some friends and spending the day catching up with one another. Reminiscing about old times and finding out what you have all been up to lately might be just what you need. An important message or bit of information may be revealed to you, so keep your ears and eyes open.
Sagittarius
November 22-December 21
An enticing potential purchase might catch your fancy today, making your eyes go wide with both desire for the item and shock at its price tag. While it may be expensive, you can likely afford it if you take the time to be reasonable and organized with your finances. That in mind, don't make this effort unless you truly want to purchase it. It would be a waste of your time and energy if you spent ages trying to save up for something that you'll quickly grow bored with.
Capricorn
December 22-January 19
It’s important to stick to your guns, but it's also important to be flexible, particularly right now. Everyone needs room to grow and allow their beliefs to change with time and experience, and you're no exception. Today you might be inspired to alter your opinion of something, even if you don’t necessarily want to at first. Do your best to allow yourself to be open to the possibility of a better option -- you never know what good could come of it.
Aquarius
January 20-February 18
Something might be tickling the back of your brain at the moment, and trying to grab hold of it and figure out just what this message is may be quite difficult. It could be regarding some very intense matters in your mind, so don’t be scared to do a deep dive into your own psyche. Taking the time that you need to excavate your inner world could lead to some unexpected treasures that benefit you for a long time to come.
Pisces
February 19-March 20
Relationships of all kinds are being highlighted today, and you may come to realize that some of your relationships have gotten out of balance. Do you like the position you currently occupy in your social circle? If you decide that your equilibrium could benefit from some TLC, then go ahead and do what you can to get your friendships back to baseline. You might be amazed at how much that increases your overall quality of life!