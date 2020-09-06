Daily horoscope for September 6, 2020

You are seeing life through rose-colored glasses today -- even more than usual. You probably feel in love with the world, and that the world is in love with you! Your eyes are quick to spot things of beauty in your surroundings, no matter where you are. You, yourself, will also be experiencing an upgrade in your physical appearance over the next few weeks. You come off as effortlessly charming and radiant today, so if your career or public success is contingent upon forging social connections, now is your time to shine!