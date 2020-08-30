Daily horoscope for August 30, 2020

You may be suffering from someone else’s uncertainty while a tense opposition between Mercury and Neptune causes confusion in your professional life. Your employer could be sending mixed messages, making it difficult to know what is expected of you. You may even be tempted to take out these frustrations on your family, so you'll need to nip this problem in the bud right away. Ask your boss to articulate what they want in writing. If they’re unable to do this, emotionally detach from the situation; do what you can and put your focus elsewhere.