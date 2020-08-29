Daily horoscope for August 29, 2020

General Daily Insight for August 29, 2020
Planning will work to our advantage while the ultra-practical Capricorn Moon makes supportive aspects to intuitive Neptune, perceptive Pluto, and serious Saturn; it's a good time to build a solid foundation for a lasting venture. Strategic Mercury’s helpful trine to optimistic Jupiter at 9:28 am EDT will help us make the connections and forge the deals necessary to launch a successful project. Work should come before pleasure today, due to the Moon's hard angle to indulgent Venus and ardent Mars. Postpone a romantic or social encounter for another time.
Aries
March 21-April 19
People instinctively respond to your powerful authority now, which makes it a perfect time to attract investors, raise funds, or promote a cause. Be ready to provide detailed answers to everyone's questions; demonstrating a natural command of the facts could pave the way to an impressive promotion or other form of recognition. It’s even possible a position will be created for you, thanks to the tremendous uptick in contributions or customers that are generated by your efforts. Hold your head high and step up with confidence today.
Taurus
April 20-May 20
Your creative work could expand your horizons in a big way. It’s possible you’ll get a job offer to work abroad in a few months. Although it might not be possible to make a hard and fast commitment now, you should signal your willingness to take this assignment. Being paid to travel could be a dream come true. Still, it may be necessary to ask for more money than you are initially offered for your contributions. Don’t be seduced by flattery; if someone wants your services, they should pay a fair price for them.
Gemini
May 21-June 20
Relief may finally come in the form of an inheritance, refund, or dividend today, thanks to the lucky trine between Mercury and Jupiter in your 8th House of Shared Resources. You'd be wise to put some of this cash toward home improvements and hobbies. The more beautiful and functional your living space is, the less restless you will feel. Expanding your cooking repertoire, tending a garden, or giving an old piece of furniture a facelift can all satisfy your need for stimulation. Decide to bloom where you are planted.
Cancer
June 21-July 22
You may get a wave of attention today, making your best friend or romantic partner quite jealous. Don’t feel guilty about this fame and acclaim; it’s your fair due. Fortunately, you’re good about putting this situation in its proper perspective. Rather than basking in the limelight, you are quick to praise your loved one for their strengths. Offering compliments in a public setting will ease the tension between you. It’s even possible that you’ll be inspired to launch a collaborative project together, putting you both on equal ground.
Leo
July 23-August 22
When you treat yourself well, the universe conspires to do the same. If you're feeling stuck in a boring routine, turn your attention toward your mental and physical health. By taking good care of your own well-being, you will attract more satisfying opportunities and experiences into your life. This may even include a new creative role that will allow you to express yourself in colorful ways. Co-workers may be irked as you attain a higher level of success, but that's between them and their egos. Don't let anyone dim your bright light.
Virgo
August 23-September 22
Happiness, affection, and financial rewards may be on the way to you while Mercury, your ruling planet, forms a positive aspect to joyous Jupiter. Your best qualities are on display, attracting fabulous opportunities wherever you turn. It’s an especially good time to begin work on an artistic endeavor, like a screenplay or a craft project. Your attention to detail can generate a loyal fan base that is willing to pay for your talent. If you’ve ever wanted to go into business for yourself, seize the moment. Your success is virtually guaranteed.
Libra
September 23-October 22
When you do what you love, the money tends to follow. That’s why it's so important to go after your bliss, even if it involves taking risks. Operating a home-based business could perfectly suit your needs now, and today’s favorable trine between Mercury and Jupiter makes this an ideal day to pursue this dream. Working with a partner may give you the necessary funds to get this endeavor off the ground. Pay careful attention to your associate’s advice, which is based on experience and research; their guidance could help you avoid costly mistakes.
Scorpio
October 23-November 21
Having the courage of your convictions today may attract lots of admirers today. People are impressed by your fearlessness; it’s not that you are a daredevil, you simply trust your intuition. As a result, things nearly always work to your advantage. Even when they don’t, setbacks are usually minor and temporary. Rather than panicking at the first sign of trouble, you treat problems as chances to correct your course. This resilience causes people to seek your advice. Becoming a professional coach, mentor, or teacher could put you on the path to abundance. There’s a market for your insight.
Sagittarius
November 22-December 21
The world is your oyster where professional matters are concerned, thanks to clever Mercury's helpful angle to your ruling planet, Jupiter. This poses a golden opportunity to land a high-paying job or negotiate a raise. Your natural enthusiasm makes it easy to thrive, regardless of how the economy is performing. Remember this whenever anyone scoffs at your plans to increase your income; there’s no greater superpower than optimism. Still, your romantic or business partner could be irritated by your positive outlook, so try not to rub it in their face.
Capricorn
December 22-January 19
You have a golden opportunity to venture into new territory while intelligent Mercury is sending beams of support to expansive Jupiter in your sign. Learning a valuable skill or adopting a high-profile role can open doors for you. You may even gain entry to an exclusive cultural, religious, or educational organization, which might not seem like a big deal at first, but it could lead to some other wonderful opportunities. Beware of discussing these exciting breaks with a loved one who is prone to jealousy; you don’t want to rub salt into their wounds.
Aquarius
January 20-February 18
Working behind the scenes is wonderfully liberating today; it’s easier to make bold decisions when you’re not being supervised by a micromanager. Fortunately, you may be operating with a generous budget. Your progressive approach, combined with the right resources, could earn you a name for being one of the most talented people in your field. If so, this distinction might create trouble with colleagues who dislike all the attention you receive. Don’t take their feelings to heart. There's nothing wrong with using your extraordinary gifts.
Pisces
February 19-March 20
Your loved ones have your best interests at heart. Allow a well-connected friend to show your artistic work to someone who could raise your profile. After a creative professional sees what you can do, they’ll make every effort to market your talent; this will allow you to produce even more work while earning a good living. It may be wise to keep additional sources of income secret, though. Spreading the word of your good fortune could prompt people to start asking you for loans, putting strain on several relationships. Keep things casual.