Daily horoscope for August 28, 2021

General Daily Insight for August 28, 2021
New beginnings are a beautiful thing. As the sensitive Moon conjuncts revolutionary Uranus at 5:52 am EDT, we see ourselves encouraging the brave and bold choices in our own lives. The Moon's trine to passionate Mars then increases our energy and encourages us to collaborate with like-minded people in invigorating ways. Finally, the Moon's sextile to dreamy Neptune sparks our imaginations, filling us with creativity and optimism. Grab hold of the inspiration that permeates the day and don’t let it go to waste!
Aries
March 21-April 19
A creative solution to some financial problems in your life could be available to you now. If you've been toying with the idea of a new side hustle or fundraising for a cause that's close to your heart, your imagination can truly make things happen if you put yourself to work today. Money is flowing more freely, and the methods that you use to make a little extra cash can be fun as well. It's a win-win.
Taurus
April 20-May 20
You may see some unfortunate cruelty today -- perhaps one person is pushing another around or just not being very nice in general -- and this is your chance to speak up for what’s right. Without being abrasive, let them know that it’s not okay to be a bully, and stand with the person who can’t necessarily stand up for themselves. While it may take a little extra bravery to pull this off, it’s worth it in the end.
Gemini
May 21-June 20
There's power in creation now. Even if you don’t feel like you’re very artistic, creating something with your hands can help you get your feelings out and improve your peace of mind today. Art doesn’t always have to be a masterpiece -- it can be making a birthday card for a friend, painting a wall a new color, or sprucing up a garden. Whatever will make your day or someone else’s a little more beautiful, do it!
Cancer
June 21-July 22
Friends may come calling today, and this is a good time to connect. Even if you haven’t hung out in a while, break out of your comfort zone and see what it’s like being with a few special people who make you laugh. Exploring around the city or roaming through the countryside together can bring you good feelings and long-lasting memories. Someone new may even come along, giving you a chance to make a fresh connection as well.
Leo
July 23-August 22
Keeping yourself focused on old projects can result in something great. Even if you were tempted to lounge the weekend away, a project that you’ve been putting off could also be calling your name. If you really need the rest, then by all means, spend the day how you want to, but if you have extra energy and it’s making you antsy, then it’s best to direct it somewhere positive. Otherwise, you may be tempted to make more dubious decisions.
Virgo
August 23-September 22
Getting your body moving can help to inspire you. You may feel like you’re bursting with energy now, and sitting around can cause you to feel anxious. This is because you’re stuck in your head, but getting out of your head through yoga, jogging, or even just stretching can help you to release this nervous tension. Once your blood is flowing and your muscles are loosened up, you'll have more confidence to tackle the rest of your day.
Libra
September 23-October 22
Although you might have been happy with your first attempt at a recent project or plan, it still may have gotten sent back to the drawing board. Now, rather than having to change your work, you could feel like just scrapping what you were working on and giving up. Take a deep breath and try to figure things out piece by piece instead. By analyzing what went wrong and tweaking minor details, you’ll likely be able to salvage much of what you originally had.
Scorpio
October 23-November 21
Someone in your life could surprise you today. You might have become accustomed to a certain kind of behavior from this person over time, so now you expect them to always treat you that way. However, they could switch things up suddenly and shock you with a change of pace. Whether you enjoy the pace or not, try to at least be open to it. You may realize you like the new version of this person!
Sagittarius
November 22-December 21
Have patience with yourself. You may feel like you’re not quite where you need to be right now, but this is natural when you’re going through a growth spurt in your spiritual journey. You don’t have to achieve everything right away. Instead, try to appreciate the small ways in which you’ve made strides in your life. If you look back even a few months ago, you’ll be able to see the difference between the past you and today's version of you.
Capricorn
December 22-January 19
Having fun with pals is probably the best way to harness the restless energy you’re feeling. If you try to work tirelessly through the day, you might find that you’re being blocked over and over. This is the universe trying to tell you to take a break and enjoy life with the people who love you. Get in touch with your support system, whether this is family or close friends, and make a point to laugh and play together.
Aquarius
January 20-February 18
You can find satisfaction right within your own front door today. In fact, venturing too far away from what you know and love may get you turned around. Others could try to push you toward situations that don’t feel right in your gut instinct -- listen to your gut. This doesn’t mean don’t leave your home at all, but try to stick with what's familiar and don’t feel pressured to go beyond your comfort zone if it doesn’t feel right to you.
Pisces
February 19-March 20
Communicating your passions can lead to satisfaction and growth now. If there’s someone or something that really matters to you, but you haven’t yet said anything about it yet, now is the time. Tap into your inner confidence when it comes to being honest with others, even if you’re not sure that you can be that courageous. Bravery is a key word for you today, and the people around you will admire your ability to be straightforward.