Daily horoscope for August 25, 2020

General Daily Insight for August 25, 2020
Our mindful efforts could go up in smoke by the end of the day if we’re not careful. The intense Scorpio Moon makes a supportive sextile to hard-working Saturn in the early morning, helping us start the day on a productive note. Then, Luna moves into freewheeling Sagittarius to loosen everybody up, while a beneficial trine between Mercury and Uranus triggers brilliant insights about practical matters. However, at 6:26 pm EDT, indulgent Venus opposes extravagant Jupiter, tempting us to do some heavy-duty retail therapy. Waiting a full day before buying anything expensive can prevent buyer’s remorse.
Aries
March 21-April 19
The lure of increasing your income is very tempting, but you shouldn’t pour all your energy into this endeavor. Although a brilliant concept for a product, app, or service is worth developing, domestic concerns demand your attention, too. Now that sensitive Venus in your 4th House of Domesticity opposes excessive Jupiter in your 10th House of Career, it’s vital to strike a healthier balance between your public and private lives. Shut off your devices an hour before your family's dinnertime and engage in meaningful conversation at the table. There's great value here.
Taurus
April 20-May 20
Put the lion’s share of your energy into a creative project today. Attending to small details will turn a good piece of work into a great one. If you're looking for publicity, you may want to consider representing your own work rather than hiring an agent or manager to promote it; a tough opposition between alluring Venus and exaggerated Jupiter could cause you to put too much faith in a slick manipulator. Before entering an alliance, it might be wise to look closely into their background. Just be prepared to uncover something shocking.
Gemini
May 21-June 20
Withdrawing from public view can be therapeutic today; even a social butterfly like you needs time to rest their wings. Today's trine between your ruling planet, Mercury, and independent Uranus encourages you to spend the day on solitary pleasures. Devote your energy to activities that charge your batteries: reading for pleasure, listening to music, or binge-watching a travel show are all good options. While you’re relaxing, you might feel a twinge of guilt about not working, but put these thoughts aside. There is more to life than being productive and making money.
Cancer
June 21-July 22
Your mind is craving stimulation today. Taking an online course can be incredibly enriching; if the cost is higher than you expect, realize this expense is an investment in your personal happiness. Today’s opposition between Venus in your sign and Jupiter in your 7th House of Partnerships emphasizes the importance of self-love. Expecting anyone else to meet your needs could result in disappointment; instead, practice self-care at every opportunity. Rather than volunteering to make sacrifices for the benefit of others, make time for your own indulgences. Your outlook and energy depend on it.
Leo
July 23-August 22
Adopting an upbeat outlook can greatly improve your well-being. This can be challenging during the current news cycle, so if you're having difficulty staying positive, give serious consideration to a total media blackout today. This will help you turn your attention inward, prompting you to develop an idea you’ve been pondering for months. You may be reluctant to bring this concept to light, fearing it won't be received well by people you respect. Instead of worrying what others will think, have the courage of your convictions. Your thinking is quite brilliant; own it.
Virgo
August 23-September 22
An offbeat idea just might work while your ruling planet, Mercury, is in your sign, forming a beneficial trine to unorthodox Uranus. This presents an ideal opportunity to make a sales pitch; you could find an enthusiastic audience for a creative project, business proposal, or fundraising initiative. Resist the temptation to lean on friends for start-up cash; friendship and finance don’t mix. Instead, consider getting seed money through a grant or fund devised to help people in your situation. The effort it takes will be well worth it.
Libra
September 23-October 22
Although opportunities for advancement abound, getting ahead professionally shouldn’t be your priority today. Venus, your ruling planet, faces off with insensitive Jupiter in your 4th House of Domesticity, and if you’re not careful, a preoccupation with your career could cause you to overlook your family’s needs. Instead of insisting on the importance of a work meeting or project, bow out of this commitment for the sake of a loved one. A small gesture like this can have a tremendous impact on your loved one’s self-esteem and your relationship.
Scorpio
October 23-November 21
A chance encounter could be electrifying while Mercury is beaming support to inspiring Uranus in your 7th House of Partnerships today. Don’t let an interesting person get away before obtaining their contact information. The two of you could form an alliance that changes the course of both your lives. If you already work closely with your best friend, significant other, or creative muse, prepare for a brilliant brainwave. An unusual moneymaking idea could make you wealthy; if anyone thinks your concept is too radical to become popular, prove them wrong.
Sagittarius
November 22-December 21
A surprising job offer could be on its way. It will be especially liberating if you are able to set your own schedule; it’s easy to be productive when you don’t have a micromanager watching your every move. If you’re negotiating a fee, beware of quoting a high amount that will cause you to get passed over for this role. While Venus is making a hard angle to Jupiter in your 2nd House of Earned Income, you may be tempted to be a bit greedy, but by reducing your initial fee, you could establish a long-lasting relationship.
Capricorn
December 22-January 19
You’re much more innovative than you may realize. By giving more credence to your intuition today, you could produce some of the most compelling work of your entire career. You might be so excited about this breakthrough that you’ll want to share it with the entire world, however, resist the temptation to endlessly discuss the project with a close friend. A hard angle between overenthusiastic Jupiter and narcissistic Venus can make you mistake your loved one’s polite inquiries as genuine interest. Engaging in pleasant, mutual chitchat will promote more camaraderie.
Aquarius
January 20-February 18
Money from a grant, loan, or scholarship could be coming your way thanks to a sweet trine between Mercury in your 8th House of Shared Resources and electric Uranus, which makes you especially magnetic to financial luck. Use this windfall to manifest a heartfelt desire. There’s nothing wrong with wanting abundance; you've been given five senses to fully appreciate the material world. However, if a coworker tries to call you out for enjoying a long lunch hour or taking some time off, simply continue on your merry way. They don't value work-life balance like you do.
Pisces
February 19-March 20
A stimulating conversation today could give you hope for the future. It’ll be such a relief to connect with someone who appreciates your original outlook. With this person's encouragement, you could start work on your dream publishing project like a novel, blog, or podcast. Let the words flow freely; there will be plenty of time to edit your work later. You should also resist showing the fruits of your labor to others in the early stages. The last thing you want is to be deterred from this venture; keep it a secret until it’s fully formed.