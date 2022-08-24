Daily horoscope for August 24, 2022

General Daily Insight for August 24, 2022

There’s only so much change we can take at a time. The volatile Moon enters dramatic Leo today, perhaps giving us an opportunity to do something impulsive. However, as liberating Uranus turns retrograde at 9:54 am EDT, we might not take the bait. We may be better off chewing on what’s already happened than pursuing additional excitement. In this quiet moment, gentle Venus harmonizes with tender Chiron, helping us soothe sore feelings. For now, we should look inward to experience the most significant progress.

Aries

March 21-April 19

Your source of self-worth could be shifting at the moment. Material progress might not move as quickly as you’ve come to expect -- and if you were hoping that would cover for something else you see as an obvious strike against you, this could provoke some anxiety. However, if you look inside, you may be more pleased with what you find than you expect. Get in touch with what’s on your heart, and it’ll be on display to wow the world.

Taurus

April 20-May 20

You may be eager to change how you present yourself these days. The problem? Inhibitions related to your upbringing could give you a moment of pause. Taking a break to acknowledge what’s coming up is probably necessary. You might worry that moving away from some parts of your background will mean discarding everything entirely. However, you’re in control of the process. Intentionally claim the portions of your heritage that are important to you -- this can help you shed what’s no longer useful.

Gemini

May 21-June 20

Getting to know your intuitive side might be exhausting at this point. Perhaps it’s time to integrate a recent barrage of insights into your routine life instead of pushing for further growth. Talking to friends about your process could show you that you’ve learned more than you think lately. Sometimes it’s better if you don’t get too far ahead of everyone else -- that way, you can stay close enough to communicate easily and understand one another. Take others along for the ride!

Cancer

June 21-July 22

You have a lot to offer the world. Remembering the new friends and acquaintances who have come into your life lately might remind you of that fact. Intentionally nurturing these relationships -- with material gifts, if appropriate -- may lift your confidence today. As you do so, you can reflect on how your community is shaping you and helping you move toward your goals. You’re deeply influenced by the people you surround yourself with, so pat yourself on the back for choosing wisely!

Leo

July 23-August 22

Your professional life could quiet down today. As pathbreaking Uranus turns retrograde in your 10th House of Career, this is a great chance to learn how to work smarter rather than harder. Planning your schedule, or developing a system for prioritizing different types of assignments, can help you make room for your next big push toward your goals. Reading what others have written about organization and productivity could be beneficial. Be sure to adapt any advice to your own unique needs.

Virgo

August 23-September 22

The learning process begins with hunger for information, but there’s more to it than that! Curious Uranus turns retrograde in your intellectual 9th house today, so it might be time to make some notes on the books and blogs you’ve read recently before you look for fresh brain food. You’ve probably had a browser tab that provoked deep thoughts open for a while, so have the conversation or write the journal entry that lets you close it. Remember: what’s truly important will stay with you.

Libra

September 23-October 22

You might experience a hiccup in your efforts to get out of a restrictive commitment. As unshackling Uranus begins to move retrograde in your 8th House of Shared Resources today, it may seem like there’s always one more thing you must do before you can have the freedom you desire. Turning to your friends for support could comfort you, but it will help to be clear about what you want from them. If you’re looking for sympathy rather than advice, say so.

Scorpio

October 23-November 21

Your hard work could earn you some recognition now., You’re likely to feel the whole journey it took to get to this point. From this vantage of confidence in your achievements, you’ll probably weather any disruptions to your relationships in stride. While the actions of others aren’t within your control the way your own efforts are, you have enough going for you that you can land on your feet regardless. Focus on yourself, and let everyone else work themselves out.

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

A scattershot approach to improving your health could backfire. If you’ve recently made multiple changes to your diet or lifestyle, you might find it difficult to keep up with all of them. At this point, however, you probably have a sense of which adjustments resonate with you the most. You can use this information to make an updated plan that emphasizes what works and leaves out what’s no longer needed. Remember that your own experience is a valid form of learning!

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Intense memories from your early life could be up for review. Fortunately, you may now be able to see some things that were painful at the time from a bigger perspective, soothing lingering hard feelings. With creative Uranus turning retrograde in your childlike 5th house starting today, you’re equipped to connect with an innocent part of yourself. Now that you’re big enough to protect it properly, you’re more likely to experience its potential for genuine pleasure. Have fun, and be safe!

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Your desire for variety in your private life might hit a roadblock. As shocking Uranus turns retrograde in your domestic 4th house today, the pace of change at home could slow. Whether it’s a remodeling project you’re eager to finish or a family drama you’re tired of hearing about, things are likely to plateau for a while. You might not want to hear it, but other people’s opinions matter too! Try using the lull in the action to gather honest feedback from those involved.

Pisces

February 19-March 20

You might be called to account for some of the wild things you’ve said lately. With witty Uranus turning retrograde in your 3rd House of Communication today, whatever seemed funny in the moment could sound different out of context. On the other hand, maybe you’re even more clever than you thought, upon second hearing. Perhaps there’s a truly good idea for improving your daily routines hidden within a goofy monologue. You won’t know how well it works until you try it out!

