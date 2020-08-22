Daily horoscope for August 22, 2020

General Daily Insight for August 22, 2020
Good taste is hard to find today. While the gracious Libra Moon forms tight angles to vain Venus, excessive Jupiter, lusty Pluto, and obvious Mars, no matter how hard we plead, the powers that be will opt for flash over refinement. Instead of fighting a losing battle, it may be more prudent to simply do the bare minimum, smiling the entire time. The Sun moves into dignified Virgo at 11:45 am EDT, allowing us to do what’s necessary to protect our reputations. Nobody can blame us for bad choices made by the people at the top.
Aries
March 21-April 19
Curb your enthusiasm, especially when dealing with a nervous loved one who isn’t sure what to do. Urging this individual to act before they are ready could put undue strain on your relationship. It would be much better to state your case and then make a strategic retreat. Be available to answer any questions and use real data to bolster your points. If your friend or partner decides to go in another direction, stay calm and be respectful of their choices. This isn’t a personal rejection, it’s simply a difference of opinion.
Taurus
April 20-May 20
Your options may be less than stellar today. While the indecisive Libra Moon makes a tense square to your ruling planet, Venus, in your 3rd House of Communication, it could be difficult to commit to a financial or romantic relationship. You’ve always been a loyal person who takes promises seriously; that means you should be especially careful about the vows you make. Rather than making a half-hearted promise, hold out for an arrangement that fills you with confidence. Anyone who disagrees with your decision to wait for a golden opportunity lacks your steadfast optimism.
Gemini
May 21-June 20
All you want is to have fun, but obligations may prevent you from doing so today. Rather than griping about work, approach it like a game; this will make time fly. Once you are finished, you will have earned a relaxing evening doing what you love most. A social butterfly like you depends on lots of lighthearted interaction. If you can’t meet with your favorite people now, schedule a video conference. Hearing funny stories from your nearest and dearest will remind you that life isn't as dire as it feels. In truth, you are tremendously lucky.
Cancer
June 21-July 22
Your best friend, significant other, or business partner doesn’t seem to care how you feel today. That’s a big problem, but instead of talking louder or resorting to dramatic outbursts, try adjusting your outlook. Treat yourself with the care, consideration, and respect you know you deserve. Whether this means buying yourself a special gift, repeating positive affirmations in the mirror, or refusing to bend over backwards for others is immaterial. The important thing is to put your own needs first, even at the risk of seeming selfish. Practicing self-love is critical to earning respect from others.
Leo
July 23-August 22
Continually expressing your disapproval of a bad plan is exhausting. Instead of voicing your opposition yet again today, remain silent and let the decision-makers take responsibility for their own actions. In the meantime, you can keep busy looking for a more satisfying role. The Sun, your ruling planet, enters your 2nd House of Earned Income today and it should be relatively easy for you to find a lucrative position that appeals to your creative side. Sometimes the universe conspires to make life difficult so that you’ll be inspired to make an empowering change. Rise to the occasion.
Virgo
August 23-September 22
Give yourself permission to follow your heart, even if it means earning less income in the immediate future; your moneymaking prospects will soon improve. The charismatic Sun moves into your sign today, enhancing your animal magnetism. It should be easy to attract the attention you want, whether it’s for business or pleasure. If you’re in the performing arts, this is an especially good time to go on auditions. It’s also a good time to go on job interviews or show your creative work to an agent, publisher, or gallery manager. Step into your spotlight.
Libra
September 23-October 22
No matter how much you want to do things a certain way, your family may insist on going in a different direction. Don’t be afraid to go solo today, even if it means losing financial support. You’re smart enough to find another source of income that will allow you to make decisions in your favor. Earning your own money could also give you more power in a romantic or business relationship. When you contribute you have more of a say; it will be such a relief to call some of the shots.
Scorpio
October 23-November 21
Harsh criticism can be hurtful, even to a fierce heart like yours. People often don’t realize how sensitive you truly are because you can project an air of impassivity regardless of what is said and done to you. Deep down inside, though, you care profoundly what others think. If a professional rival criticizes one of your projects, you could question its value. Don’t be too quick to abandon this effort; there’s a good chance it can be salvaged with a few small adjustments. When you’re finished, you may actually be grateful for the tough feedback you received.
Sagittarius
November 22-December 21
Financial limitations are frustrating, especially when you see your friends with disposable income continually indulging themselves. Rather than letting envy undermine these relationships, remind yourself that you, too, can be, do, and have anything you want. Whenever you catch yourself worrying about money, imagine yourself living in the lap of luxury. Model your behavior after a loved one who always manages to land high-paying jobs and get lucky breaks. By replacing a sense of lack with a feeling of abundance, you can attract the wealth you desire.
Capricorn
December 22-January 19
Although you have the power to issue orders, you'd be wise to adopt a more collaborative approach today. Nobody likes being told what to do, particularly when it comes to matters that affect them personally. Have a heart-to-heart discussion with someone whose life is going to be affected by an upcoming decision. By listening to their concerns, you can alter a plan so it’s not as disruptive. Don’t worry about having your authority undermined; your consideration could pave the way to a much stronger relationship. The most effective leaders are the ones who temper strength with compassion.
Aquarius
January 20-February 18
Resist the temptation to judge your personal worth based on your bank balance. Your true value has nothing to do with the amount of money you have; it rests in your love for humanity, your innovative outlook, and your powerful intelligence. By continually reminding yourself of these wonderful traits, you’ll attract the abundance to do whatever you please. Freedom is worth its weight in gold for an independent person like you. If you are blessed with a financial windfall, don’t question your luck, simply realize you are being rewarded for past good deeds.
Pisces
February 19-March 20
Working as part of a team could advance your agenda much faster than working alone. Reach out to someone today who is organized, practical, and detail-oriented. Between their precision and your imagination, you could make an unbeatable team. Friends may not be supportive of your decision to dramatically overhaul your livelihood; they’re worried you’re putting too much faith in somebody else. Thank your loved ones for their concern but continue to follow your instincts. Ignoring your sixth sense usually leads to regret; let your intuition inform everything you do.