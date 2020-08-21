Daily horoscope for August 21, 2020

If you’re having difficulty finding professional opportunities that are worthy of your experience, it might help to work with an agent or headhunter today. A friend or colleague could put you in touch with someone who has been integral to their own success; don’t hesitate to contact this expert. You are exceptionally gifted and would be an asset to any organization. However, you must get your foot in the door before establishing your value. That’s where your intermediary can be useful. Listen to their sage advice on what to say in applications and interviews; there's always something new to learn.