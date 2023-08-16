Daily horoscope for August 16, 2023

General Daily Insight for August 16, 2023

Our physical energy potential is strong at this time. The passionate Leo Moon squares volatile Uranus, getting us excited. Shortly after that, the New Moon in Leo at 5:38 am EDT provides us with a sense of renewal and a gorgeous fresh start. Athletic Mars then trines Uranus, eager to show off some moves. After Luna passes into dutiful Virgo, we may be better equipped to channel this vibe toward something productive. For once, we might have to play hard before we work hard!

Get your FREE cosmic profile at Tarot.com.

Aries

March 21-April 19

Creative financing and hard work can pair perfectly for you now. You're equipped to put in the effort to bring your dreams into the world, and you'll probably figure out a clever way to pay for whatever you can't do all by yourself. As the rejuvenating New Moon lands in your 5th House of Play, don't forget to have fun too! Noticing what makes your heart sing should provide important clues about which prospects would be rewarding to pursue in more detail.

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Listening to your body is crucial at this moment. If you're having trouble focusing, you might have to burn off excess physical energy before you can sit still, due to active Mars in your 5th House of Pleasure riling up wild Uranus in your sign. That said, you may also experience a longing for coziness and comfort, potentially making your post-workout bliss more relaxing than usual. Finding time to meet these competing needs is likely to be the hardest part, but you're worth it.

Gemini

May 21-June 20

You might be interested in making a big change at home now. With the potent New Moon in your 3rd House of Communication, the way you tell other people involved in the situation about your plan will affect how well they'll take it. If they feel like you're keeping things secret from them, they'll probably become suspicious and resist your efforts. Being totally open and giving them as much say as possible in any matters that directly affect them can win you willing collaborators.

Cancer

June 21-July 22

Building your professional network is possible at the moment. As confident Mars in your communication zone aligns with individualistic Uranus in your social sector, you can jump up and reach out to anyone who seems interesting, even if they're very different from you. In fact, knowing what sets you apart from others can be a key part of a fruitful exchange. When you're confident in the qualities you bring to the table, you'll be able to see what or who would complement you well.

Leo

July 23-August 22

Your self-confidence could be at a high point today. With the nourishing New Moon in your sign, you may be especially aware of what you get right. It's a good time to ask for a raise in your work! You'll have to keep your request tethered to reality, but pointing to your recent accomplishments can build a strong case. Starting a side hustle where you have full control over things might be another worthwhile money-making strategy. Either way, make an effort to recognize your worth.

Virgo

August 23-September 22

You may feel like you need to passionately defend a belief system you're affiliated with. However, as the vulnerable Moon in your 12th House of Secrets clashes against bold Uranus in your philosophical 9th house, you might privately have your own doubts about portions of the party line. Your energy will be best spent arguing for the specific points you hold without reservation. Although your internal questioning is probably a good thing for you, it's not necessary to loop others in on it yet.

Libra

September 23-October 22

Socializing could be a lot of fun for you at present. The vibrant New Moon in your 11th House of Community can help you attract particularly interesting acquaintances. Don't be afraid to let a conversation wander a little deeper than it otherwise would -- as long as everyone's having a good time. You might find that someone you don't know well holds a missing piece to a puzzle you've been privately trying to solve. Give the surprise room to emerge rather than pushing for it.

Scorpio

October 23-November 21

Getting a clear picture of your goals is finally possible. The powerful New Moon in your ambitious 10th house is a perfect opportunity for you to define what you'd like to manifest in the near future. Remember: you don't have to go it alone! Someone in your social network could have similar desires -- and who it is might surprise you. While sharing too much about a developing idea can invite unhelpful opinions into the mix, say just enough to discover who's truly interested.

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Pursuing your goals could require altering your daily routines. The frustrations of change will likely be easier to bear when you see how they're bringing you closer to something you want. On top of that, going in with a coherent plan may minimize time spent figuring out your next steps on the fly. Let today's energetic New Moon in your 9th House of Research inspire you to read up on how others have handled similar shifts -- you don't need to reinvent the wheel!

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Making a big commitment could be necessary now. The New Moon in your 8th House of Shared Resources may nudge you to formalize an arrangement, business or personal, that you've been developing with someone else. You might worry that you'll be tied down, but the good side is probably that joining forces should save you money or effort in some way. When you know the other person has your back, you can feel more comfortable pursuing fun and adventure on your own time!

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Rebooting your current connection with a loved one could be welcome. To get the most out of this healing New Moon in your partnership sector, you might need to look critically at an approach to relationships that you've carried with you as long as you can remember. Is the way you've always done things helping or blocking your present efforts toward intimacy? Letting go of anything that isn't working may free you to find what gets genuine results in the here and now.

Pisces

February 19-March 20

You'll likely have the energy to work hard today. If you've been wishing that others would help you out with a bigger task, this is an ideal opportunity to make your request. When it's obvious you're willing to do your share of the project and not just dump the whole thing on them, they'll probably take that into account. Even when your assistants don't do everything exactly your way, look at it as an opportunity to learn from their approaches instead of rigidly enforcing yours.

