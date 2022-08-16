Daily horoscope for August 16, 2022

General Daily Insight for August 16, 2022

Today's thoughtful and creative energy can help us get a lot done -- if we don't succumb to the temptation of power struggles. Detail-oriented Mercury harmonizes with innovative Uranus at 1:46 pm EDT, helping us identify where unusual ideas actually have some realistic potential. However, determining who gets credit could be a challenge when the individualistic Aries Moon squares possessive Pluto. After Luna enters pragmatic Taurus, we may be more focused on results. In the long run, there's room for everyone to be acknowledged!

Get your FREE cosmic profile at Tarot.com.

Advertisement

Aries

March 21-April 19

Meeting your current financial goals may be possible, if you're willing to put in the work to make it happen. Although it can be tempting to blame authority figures for circumstances that haven't gone your way, you probably have more agency than you think you do. It's just that you might have to find a sense of security based on your individual footing rather than a more tried-and-true path. Admit to yourself that doing so can be hard -- and it's not really anybody's fault.

Advertisement

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Your creative brainstorms could really be onto something at this time. As clever Mercury in your crafty 5th house trines brilliant Uranus in your sign, your powers of innovation are at a peak. Not much is likely to hold you back, save for your potential inhibitions or preconceived notions. While you might believe that some things are impossible based on what you've always been taught, perhaps you can wind up doing them anyway. You'll just have to get out of your own way!

Gemini

May 21-June 20

You probably know the answer to a problem you're presently having at home, but it could require that you share some information you'd rather keep to yourself. While you may be holding back because you're afraid of not getting what you want, taking a risk and opening up can deepen a relationship that's involved in the situation. You might feel especially vulnerable about your hopes for the future, but perhaps the other person has similar aspirations. Give them a chance to make things right.

Cancer

June 21-July 22

Your friends may be really inspiring at the moment, and it could be hard not to idealize them. Still, don't discount what you bring to the table yourself! Your focus on practical details can help you look at someone else's audacious plan and figure out how to actually bring it into reality. To do this, you might also need to claim your own authority. Though perhaps this will unsettle the group's power dynamics, it'll be worth it when you get a good result -- together!

Leo

July 23-August 22

You're capable of making practical progress toward your latest ambitions. The hard part might be getting past your own expectations of what success should look like. You may believe that you should be doing something more exciting, perhaps due to ideas you picked up in school. Once you get concrete results, though, your feeling of well-earned pride will likely be compelling enough to erase your fear of missing out. Do whatever moves you forward -- no matter how boring it appears to others.

Advertisement

Virgo

August 23-September 22

Expressing your beliefs on a controversial issue may be compelling for you today. However, you could have to decide whether you're more interested in total freedom to vent everything on your mind or in building intimacy with someone important to you. Though close relationships require a basic level of honesty, you must be realistic enough to acknowledge that each person's sensitivities are also a significant part of the equation. If you want connection, you need to find a balance in your communications.

Libra

September 23-October 22

You may need some time by yourself to digest some shocking information that you recently learned. Letting someone close to you follow their own path might be a bit upsetting when they actually do it, regardless of how positive it seemed in theory. Reworking the relationship to give your loved one more space will likely benefit you too in the long run, but finding your grounded center first is probably necessary for you to see the bright side of the situation.

Scorpio

October 23-November 21

You could be pleasantly surprised today by the discovery that the collaborator you've been looking for is already in your social network. When connection-building Mercury in your broad-spectrum 11th house trines innovative Uranus in your 7th House of Partnerships, you can become aware of any opportunities hiding in plain sight. As you start chatting about your prospects, don't let yourself get tripped up in arguing over the details of who's going to do what at this point. Just let things flow.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Keeping an eye on your larger professional goals could give you the big-picture perspective you need to adjust your current daily workflow. Even if you were doing a task a certain way to save money, perhaps that's not the only consideration that matters. Finding a way to bring a touch of what you personally find fun into your routine duties can help you stay motivated, so having a good time may bring you a net gain, regardless of potential initial costs.

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Though trying to tightly control things in your home or family life might be appealing now, it's probably not the best use of your time. Doing something that stimulates your curiosity and intellectual passions can help you snap out of whatever emotional rut you may feel stuck in at the moment. While physically going somewhere new is ideal, reading a good book could also do the trick. Either way, you could definitely use a reminder that the world is bigger than your immediate circle.

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

A big change at home might now be necessary, but making it happen smoothly will require some thought. When practical Mercury in your 8th House of Shared Resources supports disruptive Uranus in your domestic 4th house, you can work out the details of how to divide things in a way that lets each person follow their own bliss. Hiding your true feelings isn't likely to be successful! Be honest about where you're at, even if you know the "right" answer would be something different.

Advertisement

Pisces

February 19-March 20

A free-flowing conversation can be just the thing to break you out of an impasse now. While you might feel like you've gotten on the wrong side of a powerful dynamic in a group you're part of, perhaps at least one of the people involved in the situation will be more reasonable one-on-one. Picking their brain for insights could help you understand what's motivating others. That said, candidly sharing your side of the story is likely to turn sentiments in your favor. Don't hold back!

Get your FREE cosmic profile at Tarot.com.