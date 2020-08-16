Daily horoscope for August 16, 2020

General Daily Insight for August 16, 2020
It may be impossible to separate emotion from logic while the touchy Moon in Cancer makes hard aspects to insensitive Jupiter, compulsive Pluto, brash Mars, and defeatist Saturn today. Instead of trying to trudge our way to progress, we'd be wise to put aside responsibility for fun and games. A happy trine between the Sun and Mars at 10:02 am EDT beckons us to come out and play. Creative pursuits, sports, and adventure are all favored under this aspect; it’s time to take a walk on the wild side.
Aries
March 21-April 19
You have a wonderful opportunity to complete an artistic project, reach a personal best, or embark on an adventure today. It’s possible that work commitments have been rooting you to one spot. If pouring all your energy into career matters no longer brings contentment, you'll need to create a better balance by making more time for leisure. Talk to your employer about taking some time off or reducing your hours. Don’t worry; your professional prospects will not suffer as a result. In fact, you’ll perform much better after taking a break.
Taurus
April 20-May 20
Having a comfortable home that feeds your soul and stimulates your senses is important to you. Even in today's economy, your dream of purchasing your own place is a possibility. That’s because you choose to look at the sunny side of life. When you radiate positive energy, extraordinary opportunities fall into your lap. Finding a luxurious abode that is well within your price range is a definite possibility now. You’ll probably know this property is meant for you as soon as you enter. Keep your fingers crossed; the stars want you to have it.
Gemini
May 21-June 20
You’re always happiest when your brain is engaged; taking or teaching a class today could be a lot more fun than you anticipated. It will feel like a relief to step back from work and dedicate yourself to a fascinating subject. Several people you meet through this course, possibly online, could become lifelong friends, as you share a sense of curiosity and adventure. By the time you return to work, your zest for life will be renewed, giving you a fresh appreciation for your duties and more energy to get things done.
Cancer
June 21-July 22
It could be difficult to get your intentions across today. Now that the Moon is in your sign opposing Jupiter, Pluto, and Saturn, people may be getting the wrong idea about you. Rather than trying to win somebody’s approval, pull back and immerse yourself in a project that is dear to your heart. When you’re doing something that you love, you cease being self-conscious. You’re guided by inspiration, which will help you make all the right moves. There’s even a chance you will be paid handsomely for your handiwork.
Leo
July 23-August 22
This is a day to start enriching your mind and spreading your reach. Getting an advanced degree, publishing a book, or launching a podcast are among the exciting possibilities. Your plans don’t have to involve your career; in fact, it’s better to have something fun to do that doesn’t involve work. Someone with your passion for life should derive pleasure from as many different sources as possible. Though your coworkers may not value your hobbies, it's just because they lack your potential. When everyone else is yearning for bed, you’re just getting your second wind.
Virgo
August 23-September 22
It may be more enjoyable to stay in the shadows than stand in the spotlight; people have a way of draining your energy today. Even your favorite friends may seem demanding and anxious and being in their orbit could have a negative impact on your mood. Therefore, opt for solitary pleasures now. Diving into a good book, romantic movie, or uplifting piece of music will be rejuvenating. After you emerge from this peaceful interlude, you’ll radiate a level of newfound peace and happiness that turns heads wherever you go.
Libra
September 23-October 22
Let someone who is close to your heart relieve you of a dreaded chore today. It can be difficult for a gracious person like you to receive kindness, simply because it’s such an unfamiliar dynamic. But while the loving Sun makes a supportive angle to impulsive Mars in your 7th House of Partnerships, others may be a lot more accommodating toward you. Take this opportunity to be wined, dined, and taken care of. If a jealous companion thinks you aren't pulling your weight when others take duties off your plate, simply wave your glass for another refill.
Scorpio
October 23-November 21
Word of mouth may be spreading about your talent now. Instead of having to promote your work, people could start to come to you with commissions. It’s gratifying to be widely respected for your skills. If you get an occasional negative review, don’t respond; trolls have a way of coming out of the woodwork when they spot a highly successful person. By continuing to focus on being the best, you’ll quickly silence these critics. You might even get some apologies from former detractors. It will be a relief to be vindicated in a public forum.
Sagittarius
November 22-December 21
Your charisma has a way of melting seemingly insurmountable obstacles, leaving a clear path to happiness. Whether you’re looking for money, romance, adventure, or all three, you can hit the jackpot while the exuberant Sun makes an uplifting trine with enterprising Mars in your 5th House of Risks. Taking a chance on joy could pay off handsomely. It doesn’t matter if you have a meager bank account or lots of debt. The universe wants to conspire to give you what you want; it’s simply a matter of believing in your self-worth. Welcome the good fortune that is rightfully yours.
Capricorn
December 22-January 19
Despite your drive and determination, it may be impossible to influence someone in your inner circle. Although Jupiter, Pluto, and Saturn are all clustered in your sign, further underscoring your powers of persuasion, they oppose the fretful Moon today. Your best friend or business partner might refuse to do your bidding, just to be contrary. Instead of getting drawn into a power struggle, divert your attention and dedicate yourself to domestic pursuits. A home improvement project could not only increase the value of your property, but also make you feel virtuous in the process.
Aquarius
January 20-February 18
Rather than having to go after what you want, opportunities will knock on your door while the magnetic Sun makes an electrifying trine to outgoing Mars. This allows you to choose among a wide variety of enticements. Don’t feel guilty about leaving anything behind that no longer serves you. Let the priority be your own happiness, regardless of what changes must occur in your personal and professional lives. Leave a lackluster relationship for the single life. Quit a dead-end job for a freelance career. The future can be anything you want it to be.
Pisces
February 19-March 20
Having a job that draws on your imagination is critical to your happiness. You’ve been blessed with tremendous creative talent and, without a regular outlet, you can become anxious. Contrary to what some may say, it is possible for you to earn a good living in the arts. Take this opportunity to sell your handiwork online or at a specialty store. Alternatively, you can be a highly successful writer, painter, sculptor, musician, dancer, or poet. If you’re willing to capitalize on your gifts now, they’ll enrich you in wonderful and surprising ways.