Daily horoscope for August 14, 2020

It might be especially difficult to know which direction to take in your career now. So much has changed over the past few months; don’t make any hard and fast decisions about work just yet. If you’re looking for a temporary way to make money, spread the word among friends; someone may hear of the perfect opportunity for you. Having a steady source of income will allow you to take a mindful approach toward the next phase of your professional life. Any position that draws on your ability to work with people from different walks of life is favored.