Daily horoscope for August 12, 2023

General Daily Insight for August 12, 2023

Healing is on the menu at the moment. The nurturing Cancer Moon trines pragmatic Saturn, helping our compassion find a useful focus. The passionate Sun then coordinates with wounded healer Chiron at 2:13 pm EDT, shedding light on our pain. We won't be ripping off scabs for no reason, though. Today's active and disciplined vibe supports any efforts we're engaged in to make the world a better place. All we need to know is where the problems are so we can begin solving them.

Aries

March 21-April 19

You might feel bad about yourself at the moment, even if you know you shouldn't. As the vibrant Sun in your creative 5th house aligns with awkward Chiron in your sign, perhaps articulating this sentiment in words -- or the art form of your choice -- could make it more manageable by giving it limits. Select your audience carefully if you choose to share your output with others. Not everyone is equipped to provide the validation you need, but those who can are priceless.

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Finding the best answer to a current family dilemma could require you to dig deep. As the powerful Sun in your domestic sector harmonizes with tender Chiron in your shadowy 12th house, remembering difficult experiences from your past can show you what you don't want to repeat. Although you might feel intimidated by friends or people on social media who appear to have it all together, you're not required to loop them in. Follow your own instincts, and you should be fine.

Gemini

May 21-June 20

You may be called upon to referee a dispute between your friends at any time. While the perceptive Moon in your 2nd House of Self-Worth supports analytical Saturn in your authority sector, your leadership will probably be informed by the values that have carried you through your life. However, others might legitimately have different priorities. Hear out what each person is hoping to achieve, even goals that aren't exactly what you'd want for yourself, and do what you can to help them achieve them.

Cancer

June 21-July 22

Deciding what to do with your money could be a challenge at present. While the vibrant Sun in your finance sector reaches out to sensitive Chiron in your authority zone, you may be a little hesitant to make a big choice all by yourself -- isn't there someone more important who should be telling you what to do? Fortunately, your intuition is capable of starting you on the right path. Just do the research necessary to give your vibes some structure!

Leo

July 23-August 22

You may currently see the bright side of having an unusual educational or cultural background. Perhaps not following the standard path has given you more freedom to dig into mysteries that others would find too threatening. While the intuitive Moon in your 12th House of the Subconscious coordinates with structured Saturn in your intense 8th house, you're equipped to break down unwieldy topics in a way that makes sense. Even when you don't get recognition from anyone else, take pride in what you achieve!

Virgo

August 23-September 22

Exploring deep mysteries could be a high priority for you now. While the attentive Moon in your social sector complements grounded Saturn in your partnership zone, an unexpectedly crucial part of the process may be having a friend who's not as into your quest as you are. Getting lost in a rabbit hole is a real risk when you venture off the beaten path. Occasionally explaining your findings to your confidant will let you ensure that you're staying in contact with reality.

Libra

September 23-October 22

Friends may currently give you a helpful perspective on a close relationship of yours that went wrong. As the sensitive Moon in your authoritative 10th house calls out to disciplined Saturn in your 6th House of Work, you're probably looking for practical steps you can take to fix the problem. You're not guaranteed to get that, although it is possible. More likely, you'll receive validation that not everything that happens between two people is within your control -- whatever happened, you did what you could.

Scorpio

October 23-November 21

Trusting your wisdom about your body may now be necessary. As the potent Sun in your powerful 10th house aligns with perceptive Chiron in your wellness zone, you know when things are working and when they're not -- even if a respected healer tells you otherwise! That being said, having authority regarding your own experience doesn't mean you don't have to put in effort. Try to track any symptoms you're experiencing in a disciplined way so you can identify predictable patterns.

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Expanding your perspective can guide you out of a bad mood today. While the energetic Sun in your adventurous 9th house pokes broody Chiron in your 5th House of Self-Expression, you might realize that too much navel-gazing has left you stuck in a rut. You're entitled to your understanding of your background and the ways it let you down. Still, seeing that you're not alone in experiencing this type of pain gives you a way to transform any loneliness into a foundation for connection.

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Opening up to a trusted confidant about wounds from your early life can be more nourishing than usual. Thanks to gentle Luna in your partnership sector complementing reserved Saturn in your communication zone, you don't necessarily need to tell your stories with intense detail. Going to that level would likely stir up your emotions, and maybe that's not what you want. A more detached take could give you room to look for meaning in whatever happened and let you put it in perspective.

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

A relationship that has become too focused on practical concerns could possibly use a fresh dose of inspiration. Starting a conversation may be a little awkward as the nourishing Sun in your partnership sector nudges touchy Chiron in your communication zone. Once you get to talking, though, you'll probably wonder why you didn't do it sooner! Trust that the chores can run on autopilot for a while -- the focus you've put into setting up that routine over time should serve you well.

Pisces

February 19-March 20

Your own practical skills could impress you today. When the dynamic Sun in your productive 6th house bolsters anxious Chiron in your finance sector, counting up the tasks you're capable of doing for yourself may provide a useful reality check to any fears about not having enough money to meet your needs. You might still want to present a serious face to the world, but knowing you have room to relax a little bit in private should take some pressure off.

