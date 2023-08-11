Daily horoscope for August 11, 2023

General Daily Insight for August 11, 2023

Unwanted restraints could block our path forward today. When potent Mars runs into resistance from wounded Chiron at 8:11 am EDT, we'll probably be frustrated that whatever we want to do is suddenly a lot more complicated than it needs to be. The flaky Gemini Moon also disagrees with hazy Neptune, making clear communication hard to find. After Luna moves into nurturing Cancer, we might be able to step back from the action. Answers should have room to emerge once we stop pushing for them.

Aries

March 21-April 19

You may currently feel like you need to work extra hard to compensate for some personal inadequacy. While ambitious Mars in your productive 6th house irritates wounded Chiron in your sign, you might get a lot done -- but will it ever be enough to satisfy you? Your negative self-talk could be dragging out the required effort far beyond what anyone else involved in the situation honestly finds necessary. Asking for opinions other than your own has the potential to be liberating!

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Your creative side is likely at a peak. Unfortunately, your inner critic could also be a little extra at the moment, particularly as driven Mars in your artistic 5th house grates against anxious Chiron in your 12th House of Self-Undoing. Perhaps you're getting way too far ahead of yourself with concerns about what your audience will think or the risk they won't buy your work. Design something that satisfies your own desires for the time being, and deal with everyone else later.

Gemini

May 21-June 20

Dealing with a family situation decisively could be necessary now. While assertive Mars in your domestic sector provokes tender Chiron in your social zone, you may face judgment from your peers for the way you choose to handle things. Unfortunately, this disapproval might have very little connection to whatever you actually did, so you can't do much about it. When you're a visible leader, it's easy for people to project all their negative experiences with past authority figures onto you. Try to shake it off.

Cancer

June 21-July 22

Any resentment of authority figures you have could be close to the surface today. It may be easy for you to lash out in conversation while combative Mars in your communication sector agitates touchy Chiron in your 10th House of Leadership. The person you're snapping at probably isn't who you're truly upset with, though -- and starting a fight with them might just compound your problems. No matter how flawed they are, consider taking a long look at how realistic your expectations are first.

Leo

July 23-August 22

Making more money is presently possible for you. However, taking your next steps toward that goal might reveal that you have unexpected misgivings about the prospect. On some level, you may believe that there's something wrong with accumulating wealth. You potentially have negative ideas regarding what rich people are like, or you're afraid that your friends will assume you're too good for them. You certainly aren't required to advertise your progress on the nearest billboard -- just keep it to yourself for now!

Virgo

August 23-September 22

Asserting yourself could currently reveal the ways that you're more connected to others than you'd like to be. When independent Mars in your sign strains against awkward Chiron in your 8th House of Shared Resources, you're likely to find out that prior commitments block you from taking certain actions. Some of these ties may have outlived their use, so it would be reasonable to consider severing those arrangements. Keep in mind that there are both kind and unkind ways to do this.

Libra

September 23-October 22

Your hidden resentments could be straining a close relationship of yours at this time. You may fear that you're being petty, but lack of clarity around responsibilities can cause a lot of ongoing frustration to continually build. As the emotional Moon in your philosophical 9th house sparks against fuzzy Neptune in your 6th House of Daily Routines, your first attempt to propose a solution probably won't be fully baked. That said, it's likely better than nothing -- remember that you must start somewhere!

Scorpio

October 23-November 21

You may want to be social today, but your body's energy level might not be able to keep up with your heart's desires. Being candid about why you must turn down an invite should prevent hurt feelings. Even so, as the unfiltered Moon in your intimacy zone aggravates soppy Neptune in your expressive 5th house, knowing when to stop sharing the gory details of your physical symptoms could be a challenge. A short version of your story will probably be enough to communicate your point!

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

An opportunity to advance in your career could come with some personal costs at present. As driven Mars in your ambitious 10th house growls at sensitive Chiron in your self-expression sector, you may realize that your off-duty activities don't mesh well with a particular public image that your dream job aggressively seeks to convey. It might be more possible than you think to avoid discussing your private life at work, but be realistic about whether this is a hassle worth taking on.

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Learning something new could appeal to you at the moment. Unfortunately, when confident Mars in your research sector conflicts with fretful Chiron in your 4th House of Roots, you may worry that following a question to its logical conclusion will threaten a longtime commitment of yours. Truth won't hide forever, but you don't necessarily have to be the one who shows everyone the harsh reality. If the people you're worried about offending are happy to keep conversations focused on routine activities, follow their example.

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

A new relationship that's moving too fast could be stressing you out. Whether this connection is professional or personal, you don't want someone up in your business with no warning! As pushy Mars in your intimacy zone ignites touchy Chiron in your conversation sector, you might be tempted to say something harsh. Is there a way to communicate your growing discomfort before it gets to that point? You don't have to reveal everything on your mind -- a little can go a long way.

Pisces

February 19-March 20

Money issues could currently cause conflict in a close relationship. Perhaps you and the other person come from different backgrounds -- which is fine, as long as you both acknowledge that you might not always approach life with the same set of expectations. Although you may be sentimentally attached to the way your family did things, recognizing that there are other valid strategies should guide you through any ongoing impasse. With more options on the table, you can find the one that serves you best.

