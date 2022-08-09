Daily horoscope for August 9, 2022

General Daily Insight for August 9, 2022

Manipulation could seem like the easiest path to getting what we want today, but watch out! It could cause a real mess. When Venus, the planet of money and intense desires, opposes underhanded Pluto at 1:18 am EDT, we’re likely to pursue our passions regardless of the costs. However, when analytical Mercury lands in the blind spot of overconfident Jupiter, our schemes might miss crucial details. Fortunately, the practical Capricorn Moon also harmonizes with innovative Uranus, so direct communication can go better than expected.

Aries

March 21-April 19

Gifts could come with strings attached today. While you may be inclined to accept any offers that seem to add comfort to your life, keep an eye out for what you’re sacrificing to embrace this security. If you’re losing your ability to make your own decisions on important matters, it might not be a fair trade. Put in the work to achieve your goals on your own -- it can seem tedious, but it’ll ultimately do wonders for your confidence.

Taurus

April 20-May 20

You may have your heart set on brokering peace in a tricky situation today. Although you could expend a lot of effort searching for just the right words that will make everybody happy, consider the possibility that you can’t make everything okay this time. A deep difference in worldview might be better off honestly acknowledged rather than smoothed over. Though candor can be uncomfortable, it also holds the potential for genuine growth, so try to keep the greater good in mind.

Gemini

May 21-June 20

You may feel like your financial well-being is in someone else’s hands at the moment. Perhaps you don’t even know the name of this person -- it could be more of a sense that an amorphous, shadowy system has got you down. Even if there are grains of truth to some of your grievances, you’re probably not seeing your own contributions to the situation clearly. Take your complaints seriously, though, as they might contain seeds of what you need to address.

Cancer

June 21-July 22

You could be concerned about looking good at this point -- not just physically, but morally, too. While you have a right to defend your side of the story, you might easily cross the line into painting another person as the villain when the truth is really a little more complicated. A jury of your peers is likely to call you out on your exaggerations given the opportunity. Make an effort to rein yourself in before that becomes necessary.

Leo

July 23-August 22

Getting the solitude you really need could be a challenge now., Have you considered that the call may be coming from inside the house? You might push yourself to engage in outwardly productive activity, even if no one else would really be bothered by you having a quieter day. You might find certain benefits that make your efforts seem worth it, like making more money or getting noticed by someone in your profession. Just be clear with yourself that this is your own decision.

Virgo

August 23-September 22

Peer pressure could go in both directions today. You might make an effort to outwardly conform to the expectations of a group you belong to, feeling that you’ll be looked down upon if you don’t. However, you may also be using your compliance on the surface stuff to subtly maneuver bigger issues according to your will. Before you get yourself trapped in a mutually manipulative dynamic, consider whether you’re living according to your beliefs about how people should treat each other.

Libra

September 23-October 22

Pushing ahead in your career could come with some costs now. Beautiful Venus, your sign’s ruler, in your 10th House of Recognition can help you get noticed for opportunities that would be hard to turn down -- but brooding Pluto lurking in your domestic 4th house might point out that you already have competing commitments in other areas of your life. Reconfiguring shared responsibilities at home may be possible, but you’ll need to ask openly instead of just wishing the conflict would go away.

Scorpio

October 23-November 21

Smoothing over the rougher parts of your beliefs may be tempting now. You might feel a desire to sound less edgy in order to get along with others. They’re likely to know something’s up, though, as you probably give away more hints to your truth than you realize. Consider the possibility that being candid about your ideas can help you discover the people you truly connect with -- and allow those you don’t to find out and move on quickly.

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Being generous could make you feel good about yourself today. However, you might have to look critically at whether the recipient of your largesse enjoys the experience as much as you do. While giving money may have the greatest potential for awkwardness right now, other forms of assistance are perhaps less fraught. If you truly want to help someone who’s going through a rough patch, assisting them with chores or even doing something fun together can provide a lift without provoking guilt.

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

You may prefer that people see you as a little bit intimidating today. This desire is likely rooted in fear that they’ll take advantage of you otherwise. However, this defensive urge can block you from experiencing the genuine connection that you also want. Doing something fun with others could help you find a peaceful middle ground. It’s not necessary to reveal the full complexity of your thoughts on every matter -- just relax and follow what feels good in the moment!

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Improving your environment and making it look perfect might be an irresistible project today. Be honest, though: is that focus a distraction from heavier issues that you don’t feel equipped to confront? Though talking things out with someone else could be a bit awkward at the moment, you can use the time you spend quietly working alone to think through your grievances. Pin down in detail what outcome you’re looking for -- your thoughtfulness might tame any overwhelming emotions involved.

Pisces

February 19-March 20

The atmosphere in your social network could be oppressively heavy at the moment. You may be tempted to crack jokes to lighten the mood. Who would benefit most from that? That question will require honesty and soul-searching. What you want for your own comfort can be different from what others involved actually need. If you’re afraid that you don’t know the right words to say to take away someone else’s pain, do your best to take a beat and just listen.

