Daily horoscope for August 9, 2020

General Daily Insight for August 9, 2020
Brute force may backfire tremendously today. Although the Moon teams with forthcoming Mars in proactive Aries at 4:35 am EDT, progress could be quickly stalled. The trouble begins when the Moon moves on to form a tight square to forbidding Pluto. Authority figures may be reluctant to give people the green light to bold ideas, fearing that chaos will erupt. Later, another square between Luna and restrictive Saturn further underscores the reluctance of people in positions of power to change. Thankfully, aggression may turn to acceptance in late evening when the Moon moves into easygoing Taurus.
Aries
March 21-April 19
Check an impulse to burn bridges. While you may be extremely angry at a leader’s decision to cut necessary resources from people, instead of lashing out in anger, organize a campaign to change the rules. Someone with your fiery energy should have no problem commanding an audience. When people hear the passion in your voice, they’ll quickly rally behind you. One of the toughest things about being a pioneer is that others are slow to see the benefit of new ideas and methods. It’s up to you to show the world how great it can really be.
Taurus
April 20-May 20
Due to your gracious veneer, people often don’t realize how ambitious and assertive you really are. Today, you're prompted to throw off your mask and display your inner competitor. After challenging the status quo’s assumptions, it would be wise to retreat to your corner and let everyone else fight over what you brought to the table. It will take time for the public to see the brilliance of your ideas, but when they do, you’ll have a chance to put them into practice. Conserve your energy now, because you’ll soon be busy.
Gemini
May 21-June 20
Joining a professional organization today can give you access to new job opportunities that will improve your earning potential. Having professional representation will help get your name out there and put your foot in the door for a variety of assignments. If you’re already established in a certain industry, though, think about branching out. A multi-talented person like you isn't satisfied with being a one-trick pony. The more options for work you have, the happier you will be. Start befriending people who are successful in another industry; who you know matters.
Cancer
June 21-July 22
You may be determined to make a name for yourself in your desired field but, unfortunately, your romantic or creative partner doesn’t share your vision. They want you to maintain a lower profile, which would allow you to spend more time with them. Although having a rewarding personal life is important, it’s also critical for you to have an outlet for your executive ability. Try not to get drawn into an argument with this person; if you give in to their demands, you’ll become angry and resentful. Wait until this evening to discuss your future together.
Leo
July 23-August 22
You’re eager to move on to greener pastures, but work demands may be keeping you from doing so. Something has to give. Leaving a steady job for an uncertain future would fill most people with terror, but not you; you possess the heart of a lion. Rather than fretting over the future, you’ll embrace it with open arms today. You might have difficulty finding a steady job at first, but that won’t stop you from enjoying the creature comforts you crave. You are destined to live the good life, regardless of your income.
Virgo
August 23-September 22
Conflicts over an inheritance, insurance refund, or royalty payment could undermine your productivity today. Instead of treating this situation as a big problem, approach it as a playful challenge. The more relaxed you are about this situation, the easier it will be to get the money you are owed. That’s because anxiety repels abundance while contentment attracts it like a magnet. It can be difficult for an analytical person like you to stop obsessing over potential problems, but try anyway. Meditation is a great way to overcome nerves and lean into the universe’s endless bounty.
Libra
September 23-October 22
You're lucky to have a best friend or partner in your life who supports you unconditionally and celebrates everything that you are. They’ll be happy to promote your interests today. Unfortunately, the powers that be don’t share this same confidence in you and may block your access to a career path. Rather than getting discouraged and abandoning your goal, find another way to realize your dream. This may involve starting your own company, working as a free agent, or challenging an unfair law. When your courage falters, lean on your ride-or-die supporter. They’ll push you across the finish line.
Scorpio
October 23-November 21
Ramping up productivity every time you are presented with more work may be a mistake. Instead of drawing on your hidden reserves, demand improvements to the situation. Propose to your boss they hire more people or, if you run your own business, take on additional staff today. You might be worried that newcomers will make you less valuable to the team, but nothing could be further from the truth. Though you may need to improve your communication skills to foster good relationships with colleagues, that’s a small price to pay for a more relaxed schedule.
Sagittarius
November 22-December 21
Children can test your patience today. You have a youthful spirit and can sometimes get annoyed when you must play the role of adult for the sake of younger people. Establishing boundaries and enforcing rules runs contrary to your free spirit, but it must be done today; letting kids run wild could get everyone in trouble. Fortunately, you will have an opportunity to let loose this evening when things quiet down. Give yourself a spa treatment, stream an intriguing movie, or dive into a good book to end the day with peace.
Capricorn
December 22-January 19
Tension with a stubborn family member may throw you off balance today. Instead of trying to push this person down a path they don’t want to travel, let them go their own way. That doesn’t mean you must support a bad habit or condone disruptive behavior, it simply involves parting ways. This doesn't have to be dramatic; there’s a good chance you’ll reconnect farther down the road. Believe that people are capable of change; after a little bit of distance and growth, this loved one may behave in ways that fill you with pride.
Aquarius
January 20-February 18
Shooting from the hip could get you in trouble. Although you’ve always prided yourself on being an honest person, there are times when it’s better to bite your tongue and be silent. If someone is too afraid to admit that they agree with your way of thinking, it’s not your job to expose their hypocrisy; let them do that to themselves. Instead, find yourself a pleasant distraction. Sneak away to a private spot where you can read, write, or listen to music. Getting a break from public life will restore your good humor.
Pisces
February 19-March 20
You’re determined to be paid what you are worth, even though it may feel like everyone is working against you. One of the most important factors is that you remain steadfast in your negotiations. This can be difficult for a flexible person like you, because it’s your natural impulse to compromise. When it comes to financial talks, however, you'll need to be a lot more assertive. At first, the other party may be convinced they can steamroll over you. Prove them wrong today; you deserve this.